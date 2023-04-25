Supercross Statistics

When was the last time that Tomac qualified outside of the top six on consecutive race weekends? This required a dive into the archives, but it was at races four and five (Glendale and Oakland) of 2018 Monster Energy Supercross. It had been 1904 days since he last had a streak like that. '1' was tenth and eighth at those races, so it was a little worse than what has just happened. This is evidence to not read into what happens in the day, although Tomac is guilty of that.