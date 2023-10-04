Supercross Statistics | Glendale in Numbers

With his seventh win of the season, Tomac tied his win total from the previous year. Nine is the most victories that he has had in a single season – that was in 2017 – and it is very likely that he will match that, if not pass it. Imagine if he ends with ten wins and does not win the title? It would be quite something but not out of the ordinary, as he was not crowned the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross champion.