Supercross Statistics | Detroit in Numbers

What would Eli Tomac have to do to drop his average to second? '1' has had an average of third across ten rounds, like Sexton, and would have to win the next four races in order for that average to fall. Remember that Tomac has one less podium finish than his opponents for the crown, Webb and Sexton, who are tied on eight apiece. Although he has five victories, he has ended in the top two less than Webb and the same number of times as Sexton. The more you know!