Supercross Statistics | Denver in Numbers

It is also worth noting that Sexton has the same victory total in both 450SX and 250SX now, as he has six in 450SX and then six in 250SX. It took him 421 days to reach six in 250SX, from the moment that he won his first, whereas it took him 469 days to do that in 450SX. Oh, so close to being identical! What does this mean? Not too much. They are some cool figures to look at though and that is, of course, the point of this Vital MX feature.