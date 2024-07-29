Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: The #92 is back in his old stomping grounds this week. How long until we see a +25 class return for AC?

ML's Take: I feel like Carson Brown's new series should be called "Is it Race-Able?"

ML's Take: Jay Wilson likes his Summer vacations to be very relaxing... Hey Jay, how about we give Unadilla another go while you're in town?

ML's Take: Speaking of Summer vacation...

ML's Take: When the whip doesn't come back. See, it happens even to the best of them...ouch.

ML's Take: Jake Masterpool update.

ML's Take: The Sandman, now and forever. You have to watch this weekend's GP...damn...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Congratulations to Alpinestars on an incredibly innovative product!

Lewis' Take: No bad picks in this... Chase and Jett are really accurate, though.

Lewis' Take: Truthfully, I actually presumed that Lotte would do better than that.

Lewis' Take: Kay de Wolf's set-up is just incredible. It's a beautiful combination.

Lewis' Take: Not too shabby for Gavin Towers at Lommel. Credit where it's due.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: A P4 on the day at Lommel is honestly a good day for Tim Gasjer. It feels like this championship could go down to the final round.

Jamie's Take: I'm incredibly bummed for my buddy, Aden Keefer. He has had a rough few months but I know he’ll be back and still has a lot to show.

Jamie's Take: Many riders struggle to find their place when they step away from professional racing. RJ Wageman has found a very cool and unique opportunity doing stunt shows.

Jamie's Take: Daxton Bennick’s post may be a foreshadowing of the weather we’ll see this week at the Ranch. It may be a sloppy one.

Jamie's Take: Mani Lettenbichler is back 5 weeks after knee surgery to win his fifth Red Bull Romaniacs! What a legend!