Social Scoop 4

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
6/17/2024 3:22pm
Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Lil graphic, geezus! New fear unlocked...

 

ML's Take: Yikes! Careful there Jack.

 

ML's Take: There's a cool story on PC's 300 wins on the homepage, just saying. Congrats to PC, Mitch, the team, and Ty!

 

ML's Take: This was so close to being worse.

 

ML's Take: Sacha Coenen has truly come alive...perfect timing with the rumors swirling of the two brothers potentially making a move to the US earlier than expected for 2025?

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Well, this will be very interesting. Why now, I wonder?

 

Lewis' Take: I am very impressed that they had this footage ready.

 

Lewis' Take: Look for Yamaha to have the same line-up in 2025…

 

Lewis' Take: Four Honda teams in just a few years is impressive.

 

Lewis' Take: Jorge Prado had a nasty lump on his knee after this.

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Good job, Cade. Just do the laps (even if they are slow) and learn. I see you, Cade…I see you.

 

Jamie's Take: Tim Gajser is getting it done. Extending the points lead and working on a sixth championship.

 

Jamie's Take: I think this is what positivity sounds like from Phil Nicoletti. How could you not love this grumpy old man?

 

Jamie's Take: Talk about making the most out of an opportunity. Weston Peick broke the Matrix when he went from struggling privateer to factory rider. What a bad dude.

 

Jamie's Take: Korie Steede went big on this off-road jump. Watch out WMX.

 

 

Moto Braap
1 hour ago

Did i miss something where Stewart didn’t ride for PC?  I thought he was a Kawasaki guy.  Where did all his 125 wins come from or go?