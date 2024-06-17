Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Lil graphic, geezus! New fear unlocked...

ML's Take: Yikes! Careful there Jack.

ML's Take: There's a cool story on PC's 300 wins on the homepage, just saying. Congrats to PC, Mitch, the team, and Ty!

ML's Take: This was so close to being worse.

ML's Take: Sacha Coenen has truly come alive...perfect timing with the rumors swirling of the two brothers potentially making a move to the US earlier than expected for 2025?

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Well, this will be very interesting. Why now, I wonder?

Lewis' Take: I am very impressed that they had this footage ready.

Lewis' Take: Look for Yamaha to have the same line-up in 2025…

Lewis' Take: Four Honda teams in just a few years is impressive.

Lewis' Take: Jorge Prado had a nasty lump on his knee after this.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Good job, Cade. Just do the laps (even if they are slow) and learn. I see you, Cade…I see you.

Jamie's Take: Tim Gajser is getting it done. Extending the points lead and working on a sixth championship.

Jamie's Take: I think this is what positivity sounds like from Phil Nicoletti. How could you not love this grumpy old man?

Jamie's Take: Talk about making the most out of an opportunity. Weston Peick broke the Matrix when he went from struggling privateer to factory rider. What a bad dude.

Jamie's Take: Korie Steede went big on this off-road jump. Watch out WMX.