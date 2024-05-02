Social Scoop 4

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: 450 test season will be good this year...new Honda CRF450R, the Beta 450, a Triumph 450 late this year/early next year. Woot woot!

 

ML's Take: Star has a few bikes parked...let's give Jay Wilson another go!

 

ML's Take: Not too shabby on Supercross too.

 

ML's Take: Bringing a new meaning to lap bars...

 

ML's Take: Cue "Back in my day".

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: It almost feels surreal that Triumph's actually racing. It was a successful weekend!

 

Lewis' Take: This feels like a bit of a 'first blow' from Tim Gajser. It's not like the field was weak.

 

Lewis' Take: I am baffled why Tommy Searle didn't jump from the top of one whoop to the next.

 

Lewis' Take: This has just confirmed that I have absolutely no interest in riding in the near future.

 

Lewis' Take: In a shock turn of events, I really prefer Triumph's American look to the MXGP one.

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Austin Forkner getting back on the top spot of the podium is my Detroit highlight. I’ve been pulling for this kid a long time. Hope the trend continues.

 

Jamie's Take: It’s great seeing Grant Harlan getting back to riding. It’s going to be a difficult task to get back in a SX Main this season, but I look forward to watching him go for it.

 

Jamie's Take: Jalek Swoll’s debut on a Triumph could have gone much worse. Sixth on the night is a good spot to build from. 

 

Jamie's Take: The off-road season has started and the AmPro Yamaha team is looking to have a stellar season yet again.

 

Jamie's Take: Phil is not as scary as he looks. He’s a big teddy bear.

 
Moto Braap
3 minutes ago

Not sure why Triumph USA is holding off on Monster Energy as  a sponsor and why Europe is running Thor?