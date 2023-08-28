Social Scoop

Michael's Picks
ML's Take: Geezus...
ML's Take: This can't come soon enough.
ML's Take: QUAD UP, BRO!
ML's Take: Thank you Jade, thank you.
ML's Take: Ohh snap!
Lewis' Picks
Lewis' Take: Chase Sexton gave Jett Lawrence all he could handle... Let's not lose sight of that. (Editor's Note: But he didn't lead a lap...)
Lewis' Take: I'm fascinated by this world championship event being run in the center of Calgary.
Lewis' Take: The VMXdN is an amazing event, but there is something about it that frightens me.
Lewis' Take: The shot of Jeffrey Herlings hitting the waves is very, very cool. Technically brilliant.
Lewis' Take: I have a ton of respect for the transparency in this. This will win Justin Cooper fans.
Jamie's Picks
Jamie's Take: HiDez life after a good rain looks amazing. RJ Wageman took advantage of Hilary.
Jamie's Take: Will we soon be asking, “Is that Dangerable?”
Jamie's Take: The Chef was flippin' pancakes on press day at Ironman.
Jamie's Take: J-Coop finished his 250 career with a second in his final moto and a champagne shower. Now onto 450s.
Jamie's Take: I hope this isn’t how Dylan Ferrandis finishes his racing career. How does he not have a ride? Je ne comprends pas.