Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: The Supercross family lost Paddock Manager Wills Fedrick prior to the race weekend in Nashville. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family...

ML's Take: Cooper Webb's situation on Saturday was somewhat terrifying to watch. Glad he's okay, a bummer his season is over but he'll be back.

ML's Take: The ultimate moto-race van?

ML's Take: Kay de Wolf and his Nestaan team had quite the weekend.

ML's Take: Shock oil has left the chat...

ML's Take: The second coming of Justin Hill?

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: No matter what you think of him, you must admit that the races are better with #84 in them and this is very impressive.

Lewis' Take: Chase has turned the corner…I think he will win out.

Lewis' Take: Jack Chambers is far exceeding all of my expectations and, additionally, this is sick.

Lewis' Take: Believe it or not, he was the next big thing not too long ago. His Monster Energy Supercross debut never even got started though.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Outdoors is almost here and I’m looking forward to seeing Levi Kitchen take the next step.

Jamie's Take: ‘My guy’ (Lewis can’t see this, right?) Max Anstie got his first win in East Rutherford and it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. More to come.

Jamie's Take: Once Kay de Wolf gets his starts consistent he’ll be unstoppable.

Jamie's Take: Hunta Lawrence going with a Tool-themed championship shirt and mentioning them in a press conference makes me a bigger supporter.

Jamie's Take: I’m really enjoying watching Ken Roczen this year. Super rad guy to visit with.