Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
3/27/2023 8:13am
scoop83

Michael's Picks


ML's Take: New reverse gear.

 

ML's Take: I've watched this at least ten times... Hey Kay, wanna come to the US?

 

ML's Take: Right back to where he started ha.

 

ML's Take: Indoors trial boggles my mind...

 

ML's Take: Not moto but still cool to look at.

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Give the man a round of applause. It took longer to get to 100 than expected, but still.

 

 Lewis' Take: Can someone keep an eye on Pauls Jonass? I'm concerned about my Latvian friend.

 

Lewis' Take: On the subject of being concerned about international friends...

 

Lewis' Take: You'd think motocross tracks would be the same everywhere, for the most part. Nope!

 

Lewis' Take: This is cool. That's all I've got, so yeah. Sorry...

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Big news for Swan MX, but at least it is being handed over to a trustworthy family.  

 

Grant's Take: It was awesome to see Cole Seely back in the lineup this weekend. He should get better each weekend. 

 

Grant's Take: Kickstart Kenny!

 

Grant's Take: This will forever be one of my favorite kits of all time. 

 

Grant's Take: Nothing can keep the boys from training. 

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Supercross riders are just like you and I. Creating tracks and changing flats.

 

Jamie's Take: Chris Blose is slowly getting better on the Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Wonder if he’s ready to retire, again?

 

Jamie's Take: Trey Canard is back in a bike after his wrist injury. Wonder how he’d fair at a national?

 

Jamie's Take: Kay De Wolf looked good this weekend. Looking for a win against Geerts soon.

 

Jamie's Take: DeanO teaching Max Anstie to ‘hit the griddy’. I’m old

 
Related:
Social Scoop
Trey Canard
Ken Roczen
Kay de Wolf
Jeffrey Herlings
Dean Wilson
Max Anstie
Social Scoop
0 comments