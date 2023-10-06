Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Thunder Valley.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|50
|100
|2.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40
|42
|82
|3.
|Cooper Webb
|34
|40
|74
|4.
|Aaron Plessinger
|34
|35
|69
|5.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|29
|34
|63
|6.
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|24
|22
|46
|7.
|Jose Butron
|24
|21
|45
|8.
|Chase Sexton
|44
|0
|44
|9.
|Jerry Robin
|20
|23
|43
|10.
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|21
|41
|11.
|Derek Drake
|11
|26
|37
|12.
|Kyle Chisholm
|17
|17
|34
|13.
|Ryan Surratt
|14
|19
|33
|14.
|Grant Harlan
|27
|2
|29
|15.
|Ty Masterpool
|0
|28
|28
|16.
|Romain Pape
|5
|18
|23
|17.
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|0
|15
|18.
|Marshal Weltin
|6
|6
|12
|19.
|Christopher Prebula
|2
|8
|10
|20.
|Brandon Ray
|2
|7
|9
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|45
|90
|2.
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|43
|80
|3.
|Justin Cooper
|34
|44
|78
|4.
|Tom Vialle
|34
|34
|68
|5.
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|32
|67
|6.
|Jo Shimoda
|33
|29
|62
|7.
|Guillem Farres
|29
|28
|57
|8.
|Maximus Vohland
|34
|19
|53
|9.
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|25
|50
|10.
|Carson Mumford
|23
|18
|41
|11.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|20
|21
|41
|12.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|18
|33
|13.
|Jordon Smith
|15
|13
|28
|14.
|Jalek Swoll
|1
|22
|23
|15.
|Michael Mosiman
|13
|7
|20
|16.
|Jett Reynolds
|14
|4
|18
|17.
|Jeremy Martin
|7
|8
|15
|18.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|10
|5
|15
|19.
|Talon Hawkins
|5
|6
|11
|20.
|Caden Braswell
|6
|5
|11
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
