Results Sheet

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley Total
1. Jett Lawrence 50 50   100
2. Dylan Ferrandis 40 42   82
3. Cooper Webb 34 40   74
4. Aaron Plessinger 34 35   69
5. Adam Cianciarulo 29 34   63
6. Lorenzo Locurcio 24 22   46
7. Jose Butron 24 21   45
8. Chase Sexton 44 0   44
9. Jerry Robin 20 23   43
10. Fredrik Noren 20 21   41
11. Derek Drake 11 26   37
12. Kyle Chisholm 17 17   34
13. Ryan Surratt 14 19   33
14. Grant Harlan 27 2   29
15. Ty Masterpool 0 28   28
16. Romain Pape 5 18   23
17. Dante Oliveira 15 0   15
18. Marshal Weltin 6 6   12
19. Christopher Prebula 2 8   10
20. Brandon Ray 2 7   9

 

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley Total
1. Hunter Lawrence 45 45   90
2. Haiden Deegan 37 43   80
3. Justin Cooper 34 44   78
4. Tom Vialle 34 34   68
5. RJ Hampshire 35 32   67
6. Jo Shimoda 33 29   62
7. Guillem Farres 29 28   57
8. Maximus Vohland 34 19   53
9. Levi Kitchen 25 25   50
10. Carson Mumford 23 18   41
11. Ryder DiFrancesco 20 21   41
12. Chance Hymas 15 18   33
13. Jordon Smith 15 13   28
14. Jalek Swoll 1 22   23
15. Michael Mosiman 13 7   20
16. Jett Reynolds 14 4   18
17. Jeremy Martin 7 8   15
18. Garrett Marchbanks 10 5   15
19. Talon Hawkins 5 6   11
20. Caden Braswell 6 5   11

ky_savage
56 minutes ago

Someone needs to stop copying and pasting the previous numbers.  Deegan's score of 34 should be 43.  37 and 34 don't equal 80.

