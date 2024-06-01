My Yamaha YDX-MORO 07 E-Bike Experience

When Yamaha Motor USA came aboard as a presenting sponsor of the MotoXpod Show, I decided to reach out and ask if I could demo one of their e-bikes. For those who don’t know, Yamaha is the oldest manufacturer of power-assist bicycles with production dating back to 1993. They are the only manufacturer who develops and manufactures the whole system, which includes the frame, drive unit, battery, controller, and programming. This makes them unique and more reliable, serviceable, efficient, and effective in power delivery.

Since starting at Vital MX two years ago, I’ve had the opportunity to ride dirt bikes a lot more than in years past and I realized I needed to get in better shape. I started mountain biking because it can be fun and is good cross-training for moto. It was discouraging when I started because I couldn’t go far before I was exhausted and couldn’t keep up with my buddies on rides. It took a long time before I got to a point where I enjoyed going on a bike ride.

I had friends with e-bikes, and they allowed me to have the chance to ride them a few times, and I instantly saw the appeal. They are fun and made it so I could get some work in, but they also allow me to keep up when I am struggling. They are also an avenue to get new enthusiasts riding who may not want to ride solely for working out. They may want to just ride for fun with family and friends. If you’re an athlete, you can use one for training because staying in a specific and consistent heart rate zone is easier and covers more ground in less time.

Yamaha gave me one of their YDX-MORO 07 model bikes to take home to Texas. When I made the request, I let them know I wanted to try it myself and help my dad get more active. He is 70 years old, a military veteran and the reason I ride dirt bikes. My dad was always active: he actually went through Navy SEAL training and was kind of a badass. Recently, he retired from being a truck driver and has not been motivated to get out and do much. He bought an acoustic bike to ride with my nephews, but it wasn’t easy for him to go very far, which was frustrating. I thought an e-bike would help him get out and move more without it being super difficult. He instantly loved it and started riding regularly on the local bike path with my nephews. That alone makes me love it.

When I can steal it away from my dad, I usually take it out to my local East Texas trails. Those are relatively flat, wooded trails with lots of roots. In the last week, I’ve been able to ride it in the HiDez of Southern California. I do not have much experience on mountain bikes, and certainly not on e-bikes, but I can tell you the YDX-MORO is the most fun I’ve had on a mountain bike. It gives me confidence when going fast on a downhill section, winding through the pine trees or even over small jumps. It handles nicely in the tight woods where I usually ride it, and the suspension has no problems when riding over all the tree roots and rocks on those trails. While riding it in the desert, I found it works well when climbing the hills or tracking through the sand on the trails lining the valley in Hesperia.

I generally keep it in the lowest power mode, Eco, so I can still get my heart rate up and work the legs and feel I get a good workout with it. The YDX-MORO weighs in at 51.3 lbs but feels light when riding, and it handles incredibly well. According to Yamaha, the handling is due to their unique Dual-Twin frame, which allows a better center of gravity compared to bikes utilizing more traditional mountain bike frame designs.

The topics most discussed with e-bikes may be battery life and charge time. The YDX-MORO uses a 500wh battery that can be 80% charged in an hour. Recently, I decided to test its life by going on a ride and putting it in the high-performance power mode, which will drain it as soon as possible. I rode it from my house into town on the highway, then to the trail system near my house to do a loop, and then back home. I rode it for an hour and forty-seven minutes over 22 miles. At the 45-minute mark, the battery went to ¾ charge and then ½ charge at an hour and 27 minutes. You could spend a few hours on the bike at a single charge when riding in Eco or Standard. That’s a lot of riding.

The Yamaha bike stands out with its unique features. It offers five power modes, including the Extra Power mode for climbing rough terrain, and a push assist mode. It's equipped with 27 ½" Maxxis tires, a RockShox 160mm Lyrik Select fork, and a RockShox 130mm Super Deluxe Select rear shock. The Yamaha PW-X3 motor with 85Nm of torque ensures powerful performance. The Shimano XT12 drive train and shifter provide smooth gear changes under all conditions. The Magura MT5 brakes with four-piston calipers deliver ample stopping power. Notable features include an integrated dropper seat post, ANT+ wireless protocol for device communication, and a USB power supply.

There are a few highlights I want to touch on with this bike, starting with how easy it makes it to start getting in better shape. It motivates me to keep riding because of how much I enjoy riding it. Next, the Shimano components impressed me with how easily it is to shift gears smoothly. No matter the conditions I'm riding in, it does it instantly and precisely when I shift. The final thing I'll highlight is the suspension. When I take the bike off the jumps at my local trail system, the suspension soaks up the landing so softly. It also absorbs all the chatter caused by the endless roots of the woods I normally ride in. Out in the desert, I encountered a few rough downhill sections and wheelied over some washouts, and it really impressed me with how plush the suspension was.

My only complaint about it is that although this may be common for e-bikes, it doesn’t have anywhere to mount a water bottle cage. I realize it seems a minor detail, but when I’m riding over an hour, I get thirsty. I’ve rigged a Velcro strap around the Dual-Twin frame’s top rail, which holds a bottle fairly well, but it’s not as convenient as a cage. That’s really the only negative I’ve found so far, and it’s barely worth mentioning.

As stated earlier, I like this bike a lot. It has made a difference with my dad and I. I am excited to ride it and want to try it in different conditions. I cannot compare it to other e-bikes, but I can assure you the YDX-MORO 07 is incredible. If you’ve been considering an e-bike, I would definitely recommend the Yamaha. I simply don’t see any downside to getting one. If you aren’t looking to improve your health and just want to ride for fun, this bike fits the bill. If you want to improve your health but feel riding an acoustic is more work than you want to put in at first, this will make it much easier and fun. You can find out more information at YamahaBicycles.com.