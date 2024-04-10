The MXoN’s Qualification Ballot | News 2

Team Belgium take pole position for Saturday, with Team USA in 24th...

LewisPhillips
10/4/2024 1:11pm
Gate pick for qualification at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has been determined via a pre-race ballot. The list below details the order in which riders will head to the start line in the MXGP, MX2 and Open qualifications heat on Saturday. Tomorrow's practice sessions count for nothing – the name 'free' is apt.

Noteworthy is Team Belgium – a nation that withdrew from this event just five days ago – in pole position. Lucas Coenen will be a fierce competitor in MX2 and this draw sets Belgium up well to add a first position onto their qualification scorecard. Remember, two of the three rankings from each nation will be included. Team Germany sits on the opposite side of the spectrum, with that last pick. The fact that Matterley Basin has a fair start is the one positive that they can cling to.

The first practice session, for the MXGP riders, will start at 10:00am local time, which is 05:00am EST and 02:00am PST.

1

Belgium

2

Japan

3

Estonia

4

Spain

5

Italy

6

Latvia

7

Venezuela

8

The Netherlands

9

Croatia

10

Ireland

11

Poland

12

France

13

Lithuania

14

Brazil

15

Denmark

16

Iceland

17

Australia

18

Canada

19

South Africa

20

Austria

21

Slovenia

22

Norway

23

Portugal

24

USA

25

FIM Latin

26

Finland

27

Chile

28

Romania

29

Great Britain

30

Czechia

31

Sweden

32

New Zealand

33

Greece

34

Slovakia

35

Switzerland

36

Germany

2 comments

