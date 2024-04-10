Gate pick for qualification at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has been determined via a pre-race ballot. The list below details the order in which riders will head to the start line in the MXGP, MX2 and Open qualifications heat on Saturday. Tomorrow's practice sessions count for nothing – the name 'free' is apt.

Noteworthy is Team Belgium – a nation that withdrew from this event just five days ago – in pole position. Lucas Coenen will be a fierce competitor in MX2 and this draw sets Belgium up well to add a first position onto their qualification scorecard. Remember, two of the three rankings from each nation will be included. Team Germany sits on the opposite side of the spectrum, with that last pick. The fact that Matterley Basin has a fair start is the one positive that they can cling to.

The first practice session, for the MXGP riders, will start at 10:00am local time, which is 05:00am EST and 02:00am PST.