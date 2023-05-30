Motocross Statistics | Numbers at Fox Raceway

A lot has been said about the scorecard that Jett Lawrence has at Fox Raceway, but it is impressive.

'18' has started six events at the venue in Southern California and won them all! How do his moto scores look? 1-2-2-1-1-1-1-1-1-2-1-1 is his moto scorecard at the relatively new circuit. Brilliant. Lawrence has had fifteen Pro Motocross wins in his career, so Fox Raceway makes up 40% of his triumphs.