Max Anstie's Shift: From Defense to Offense

Max Anstie's return to the 250SX division after a staggering 3,654 days was met with admiration, but inconsistent equipment held him back. Now, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, that limitation is gone – leaving only his raw talent to be judged.

The first round of 250SX East, which doubled as the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, was about as perfect as Anstie has been in his professional career. The last time that he embraced an unbeaten weekend – indicated in supercross via pole position and then wins in both the heat and main – was at 2015's Grand Prix of Lombardia. That eight-year gap between perfect performances speaks volumes about the struggles that he has faced – team changes, injuries and the long road back to the United States.

Shifting from an underdog to a title favorite brings pressure, but Anstie wears it well. The number '31' exudes confidence, carrying himself like a rider who believes that this is his time. "There are so many pieces of the puzzle that must fall together and, obviously, they did last week," Anstie pondered in Detroit. "I am grateful to be in this position with the team and staff around me – this was what I have dreamed of. To wear the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing gear is surreal and something that I would not have imagined a couple of years ago.

David Schlapkohl

"I feel like it is time to do work now," he continued. "This is business now – business as usual. I have had some practice, like with the red plate last year, but without the results that I wanted. I am not saying that I lucked into it last year, but things went on that helped. I feel like I deserve to be in this position now and therefore I want to hold onto it." Fierce competition looms in RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen, along with eventual clashes against the 250SX West elite. This time, though, Anstie enters the fight with an offensive mindset.

"I have always considered start position," Anstie admitted, exposing a weakness that once defined his approach. "I have avoided certain riders, tried to be near the box and entered the start line with a defensive mindset. Honestly, before I went down last week, I knew that I would go for either gate four or six. RJ [Hampshire] had the first pick and it did not matter to me where he went – that would not have been the case in the past. In fact, he went one to the right and I stuck to my plan. I did not care."

This evolution suggests an athlete finally ready to deliver on his long-standing promise – but is he peaking too soon? No, he states with confidence, as he believes that he can ameliorate. "I worked on pushing through the rhythm sections this week: I felt that I could be better there. Even though I was very good in the whoops, I had some ideas for our engine department and mapping guys. I do not think those ideas will work here and, actually, we have not even tackled those yet. It feels like there is a bit of improvement to come there. I am looking for every little thing. I am nitpicking."

Few generational talents take 16 years to reach their prime, but for Anstie, the long road has only made success that much sweeter.