Levi Kitchen's start to the 250SX East division caused most to question his effectiveness; he limped to ninth in an uninspired ride. To his credit, however, he rebounded in fine form inside of Detroit's Ford Field with a perfect day; he topped qualification, the heat race and main event. It was a little more eventful than that makes it seem, as he mentions in this exclusive post-race interview.

No matter the online chatter, his bonus check cashes the same and the 25 points acquired will serve him well in the championship battle. Had he finished second in the main event, which appeared likely, he would face a deficit of 15 points now rather than nine. Instead, he is positioned to make a run at the red plate that is held by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie.

Vital MX: It was a crazy main event and end. I am sure you have never experienced a sprint race like that. RJ [Hampshire] just said he expected you to be flatter once it restarted, so were you surprised by how much energy you had?

Levi Kitchen: I would not say I had that much energy. It was more like, "Here is my only chance. I have two laps." I went into it like a sprint, training on any other day. It was a shitty situation for Max [Anstie] but if the roles were reversed then you have to do that. It was just the way the cards fell, but I am stoked. Either way, I feel I am a lot better. If I had gotten second, I would have been a lot happier than last weekend. I still need to work on a few things. Max was really good in the beginning of the race – I need to be better there. Overall, it was a good night and I am looking forward to Daytona. It is cool for me because this is my first time racing in these places.

David Schlapkohl

Were you aware that the 90% rule had gone away? Were you expecting a restart or were you caught off guard when they said that you had a shot at the thing?

I was very unsure. When I looked up at the clock and saw seven seconds, I thought it was going to be done and then they said to line up. I was like, "Alright. I guess I am going to send it. That is all I can do."

Was it hard to mentally reset for that?

A little. I knew everyone was thinking the same thing. I planned in my head what I was going to do and damn near executed to a T what I wanted to do.

What was your plan? What were you thinking? Did you have other spots picked out to pass?

The original plan was to send it through the whoops on lap one, but I slid out in the turn. Then it was to go up the inside in the sand, but that did not work either. I knew the turn where we were going triple out of the right-hander was a big opening, just like how Cooper [Webb] passed Ken [Roczen in the 450SX main event]. I dove up the inside and was able to get him. I knew I had to run away, because it was going to be close.