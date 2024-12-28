Justin Cooper – The Journey To Supercross Stability

Justin Cooper's steadfast consistency in the Monster Energy Supercross series has not yet secured him a multi-year deal, leaving his future uncertain. Now, with another chance to solidify his place at Yamaha's powerhouse team, Cooper knows the time has come to fully realize his potential.

Cooper started his professional career with 34 consecutive appearances in the top ten; a feat that all-time athletes like Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac did not even come close to. The streak survived even as he entered the difficult 450SX landscape. Unfortunately, his quiet demeanor and modest style causes his effectiveness to pass unnoticed by fans and the industry.

Positioned on the sport's most prominent race team, Cooper is poised to start his third one-year deal in succession – a stark contrast to his label of future winner. It would be easy for him to dwell on the lack of long-term stability, but instead he adopts resilience. "It's difficult out here," he reflected at a media junket. "I am grateful to be where I am and on this team. I have had a very positive relationship with them – I have been with Star my whole career – and it is nice to be around the same people."

The natural plan would be for Cooper to enter a more permanent role once Eli Tomac retires, which was expected at the end of this season but has been delayed multiple times. Despite that obvious trajectory, the lack of a multi-year deal hints at trepidation on Yamaha's behalf. Is it that those in power, who must ensure that the manufacturer will win championships for the next decade, must be further convinced that he possesses the talent to accelerate his career to the next level?

Image: Yamaha Motor Corporation

With Haiden Deegan's rapid ascent, the competition for a 450F seat – and long-term stability within Yamaha –has grown even fiercer. What will it take for Cooper to solidify belief in his potential and attract long-term commitment? More podium appearances would help – he has one to his name in the 450SX class – as well as his first laps led. Those achievements would ensure that he cannot be dismissed in the next transfer market, which will be the most competitive in some time.

"My qualification pace is obviously really good," he shared. "That is actually one of my weaknesses: I set into a pace that I know that I am good for and I will not be tired. This year, I really want to switch it up and try to carry some of that qualifying speed where I tire myself out a little bit more." Cooper likes to exist in his comfort zone, which limits mistakes and lends itself to the aforementioned consistent results. There is less fluctuation, because he does not allow himself to be exposed to possible misfortune.

The challenge is rather clear: Cooper must balance risk with consistency – a skill that separates champions from distant contenders. Mastering that skill will help him make another step in his career, but a certain level of self-belief is required in order to achieve that. "Mentally, you have to be secure," he admitted. "You really have to be strategic about how you take these races. Getting on the podium takes a lot of mental strength.

"Those riders at the front just refuse to back down! For me, it is all that I have got to reach the podium. I have to keep it mistake free. Obviously, we worked hard over the off-season and will be more prepared for that challenge than last year where I learned a lot. I can build on that, but there are a lot of fast riders." As the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross season approaches, the stakes are higher than ever and Cooper's potential leap forward will soon be tested.