Justin Barcia is a man on form currently and he came so close to winning the ninth round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series, Indianapolis, in what was arguably the greatest race of the season. It is tough to believe that there were rumors that this could be his last year as a professional – he has seemingly found a happy place aboard his MC 450F. '51' talks about that in this Vital MX interview with our Jamie Guida, which is available with support from DeCal Works.

Vital MX: Great ride tonight. The heat race win had to feel special, then it was a good battle with Kenny. It was just a great ride.

Justin Barcia: Yeah, it was a good day. The bike felt good right away. I gelled with it, just like in Daytona. The heat race win was cool, especially passing those guys to get the win. I was definitely disappointed about the start in the main event, but I fought through the pack hard. I ran out of time a little bit, but Kenny [Roczen] rode good. I was hoping for a little mistake or something that I could capitalize on – he rode a solid race. I am happy with the night and will keep trying to get that win.

Kenny did make a mistake before the last rhythm lane, right?

He had some lappers and it was intense. The track was gnarly! I was not able to capitalize on it enough to get the win, but I will take the podium.

Even the battle with Cooper [Webb]… You caught up to him and it took a little bit. You were definitely better than him in the whoops! It was back and forth.

Cooper is good at… He said in the press conference that when he gets behind someone he is able to figure out the lines and stuff like that. I think that I was a little bit too good in the whoops tonight, so that helped me out. I could definitely feel him and that made me go faster to catch Kenny. A lot of good racing tonight with good, clean battles. I enjoyed it.

The last couple of weeks have been good for you. Have there been any big bikes change or is it just the season coming along?

A little adjustment on the fork and, other than that, we made a clicker change or two today. I am feeling strong and the confidence is building, finally, so that is a good thing.

How are you feeling about the races that are coming up? Are you healthy and ready to go?

Yeah, I am in a good spot right now. Home life is good, the team is good and I love racing dirtbikes. Let’s go racing!