"I'm Also a Little Bit Afraid of Retiring..." | Ken Roczen on WSX Extending His Career

Ken Roczen has had a rollercoaster of a career over the last few years. From winning an outdoor championship in 2016 to his arm injuries in 2017 and 2018 and now back on the top step of the podium at Indy in 2023, he has been through a lot. Ken admits to battling with depression in the past but has found a new passion for the sport he loves. He came on a recent episode of the MotoXpod Show to discuss that and prolonging his career with WSX. The interview was conducted by Jamie Guida, Scotty Thomson, Michael Lindsay, and TJ Smith.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: I want to discuss the three-year deal you signed for World Supercross. It was a bit of a surprise for me. I was not expecting it. I was ready for you to go outdoors. I thought we were going to go to Millville and see Slipknot and Pantera, and now my whole world is shattered.

Ken Roczen: I know, man. That's a big bummer because I was looking forward to that music show. Last year towards the end of the year, I was like, "Okay, I'm going to do outdoors again" because I felt like I should, and I needed to, but that also seemed super far away. As we got closer, I had to find my feet during Supercross here and work through some stuff before I even gave anything a thought. Then I was like, "Man, I'm fighting to get somewhat close to the top, and I just want to battle with the top guys, and I've been far from it. I took this year to see if I could work my way up because it's tough. I don't know if it's because I'm getting older, but this whole thing used to be much easier. I think our sport is so gnarly, and it's always difficult, and then motocross in the last couple of years has been knocking me on my ass with this Epstein-Barr thing. I was always going way beyond the limit, and I could never even catch up, you know? So, I'm like, "Man, I don't want to go down that route." The fact that WSX is on now, and I really enjoyed that last year, being able to travel to all the other countries, kind of got the ball rolling on good vibes for me and thinking positively about the sport. I had so much fun that it sounded more and more appealing. Having said that, that basically makes it so that you can race Supercross almost all year round. Justin Brayton has done that for so long, and I just feel like instead of doing something I really didn't want to do, I tried something different and followed my gut on this. It's not like I'm retired from motocross, but at this point, I was like, "You know what? Why not? Let's see what it feels like when you have a few off weekends and race less." You know what I mean? I'm just curious. So, I'm really excited about the decision.

Michael Lindsay: Jamie asked me if it was a shock that you aren't racing pro motocross. A lot of us have been joking even though you were saying pro motocross, "Well, he's the defending champ, and the team does it." We still felt there was a chance you go do WSX. I guess it makes a lot of sense. How do you make the decision to do a long-term deal? Between the health stuff, traveling the world, and being indoors full-time, was it easier to commit to doing it long-term?

Ken: It was kind of a snowball. I just wasn't happy and felt that I wouldn't be around much longer if I hadn't made the decisions I've made throughout the last off-season and now with this WSX thing. I wasn't really enjoying myself, and I had too many problems. It was chronic for me, and that's what was so poisonous for me. I was just really unhappy with myself and my career. I had no fun with the sport, and I didn't really want to do that. Something kind of changed in me, and somehow, I found the love for this whole thing again. I'm following what my heart desires because those tough times have been enough where I said, "I'm going to do it my way" and "I'm going to do what I want," and I want to help grow the sport more. There are so many new chapters that I can reach with this, and it sounded really appealing. I think it's the right change for me. I committed for multiple years because I'm also afraid of retiring. If I'm not happy, then all the retirement stuff started looking a lot more real and a lot closer than I thought it was, and I was a little afraid of that. I didn't like that. I wanted to do a little less racing and do the Supercross thing. On the bonus side, I get to meet all new fans, go to different countries and places I've never been to, and just change up the monotony of the last few years. We all kind of have done the same thing from January to September, and I just need a little spice in my career.

ML: So, it's only six rounds this year. Their projections are to go to eight and then 10 in 2025. That six-round schedule is pretty spread out. There are some big gaps in that series. You've got so much base built up from AMA Supercross, and you have dialed-in settings. I'm guessing you don't have to just grind during those huge breaks. You can do more content and more fun stuff with your family. Have you thought ahead to what those gaps look like?

Ken: It'll be an adjustment period. That's never been the case, and it'll be interesting. I think I'm going to be spending a bit more time at the beach. I really miss the beach, and I want to use all this time not to grind the whole time, but I want to try to take it easy for a couple of weeks after Salt Lake. Then if I want to, because I hate cycling and I made all that stuff my hobby again. I think that's part of why I'm enjoying myself right now and why I'm better than I have been in the past. I want to continue going down that route of having these hobbies of cycling and running. That'll also better me when I ride and improve my stamina. I just want to play with that downtime a little bit, too, and see what I can do with different levels of training throughout.

Scott Thomson – MotoXpod Show: These careers have been longer than usual, and a lot of the trend nowadays is riders enjoying the dad life. It seems to kind of motivate careers in a different way. Does the dad life seem to correlate to the extension of the career? Do you think guys like (Jeremy) McGrath, (Ricky) Carmichael, and maybe even (James) Stewart, if they had hung in there a little bit longer, would have extended their careers as well?

Ken: I believe so, but I think they were taught that that's not possible. That was the stigma of the sport, and it's different times now. I came in, and then I caused a ruckus with the, "I'm unhappy with all this," not all this training stuff, but just the way and the amount of training and how everything was handled. Now all the podium guys are usually dads, and I think we have the best of both worlds. We get to see what it feels like to have a family and to do other stuff than just thinking about dirt bikes. We have combined that with some good work, and it seems like that career just lasts a little bit longer. It's almost like a stress level that is welcomed and appreciated because I went to a few races by myself this year, and I was really, I don't know, my anxiety was high, and maybe it was just an off day or a couple of off days or whatever. For whatever reason, when my family's around, and they're causing a ruckus and whatnot, it relaxes me in a sense. So, I actually appreciate it a lot more.

TJ Smith – MotoXpod Show: I would think motocross only because it's what we grew up doing. Is it the grind of motocross and the hard work of it? What's the reason why a lot of riders pick the Supercross-only deal?

Ken: Yeah, I think that the heat and the amount of riding and the number of races led to riders have gotten burnt out in the past. Now we have added races, and our motos and main events in Supercross are longer. They're still the same in motocross, but since my injuries, I have just not gelled with motocross. I've had a couple of highlights on weekends or even some really good years afterward, but I was never the same again. I think when my immune system was trashed, and the EBV flared up, and then it was hot as hell, I just became so miserable. At that point, it's not like I can just stop doing what I'm doing or not race. You have to grind through it, and I've found after so many freaking years now that was no way of living for me, to be honest.

Jamie: You made a comment about being afraid of retirement, so you didn't want to quit, but then also since the injury, you haven't gelled well. That's got to be a mental mind 'F.' Did it become a whole narrative of 'Who is Ken Roczen?" Am I the guy who puts everything on the line for a championship, or am I going to be the best I can with what I'm dealing with and still be successful?" How did you mentally shift gears so you could be happy again? Because you seem so much happier this year.

Ken: I don't think I ever accepted it, honestly. I used to feel so good as a kid, and I used to be strong. Now with this virus in my immune system, a lot of the stuff was so out of my control. At first, you were second-guessing yourself because before you figured out that something was wrong, you kind of grind through some stuff. You're thinking, "Man, I just have to get more fit, and I have to get better. Before you know it, you've had brain fog daily, and you feel fatigued and tired. You're not recovering. That went on for a long, long time, and it was a nightmare. Mentally, I just never accepted it because you're made to believe that nothing's wrong with you. It's just a really hard thing to pinpoint and especially from outside people. Everybody always thinks that they know better. For me personally, it was something that was really hard to swallow because I still had to go out and race. I still had to do some training. I never felt fit, and that came with a lot of depression and anxiety because it just started becoming so chronic, and you just never see the light at the end of the tunnel. There were just some miserable times. I wasn't enjoying myself.

ML: At one of the press conferences, you said, "We were working on the bike from sun-up to sun-down. Knowing what you've been through in the past, I was thinking, "I hope this doesn't bite him in the butt." You know, the endless work and the hours with everything you've dealt with. However, I've also heard you comment a lot about taking control of your own program this year. Cycling when you feel like you need to and doing what you need to. Has getting on top of your health since you're the only person that really understands what you're going through, as well as the mental health part, has been one of the things that helped you the most with your health?

Ken: Yeah, in a way. I normally have really good communication with my trainer, but all of this just started with flying overseas. I was pretty much on my own, and I figured that I was the best judge of what I was going to feel. I've done a lot of different styles of training over the years, but at the same time, I had to really learn and adjust. I had some really, really, really long days of testing, of course. That's why not every weekend is the same. I had a couple of weekends where I really, really sucked. I just didn't have it. I was tired because I was testing a lot during the week, but that's all stuff that had to be done. Sometimes tired from working out or doing too much is different than when you get fatigued from Epstein-Barr. Your legs feel like Jell-O, and you're just worn down. It's just a different feeling. I knew all this testing was going to hurt me a little bit on the weekends, to be honest, but I was just super motivated. I really wanted to do this, and I'm glad that I did because I think you can see now that everything has paid off. We're not perfect, but nobody's perfect. Everything can always be better. I've learned to deal with the situation better, and I think I'm a lot more in the moment and a lot less freaked out when I don't necessarily feel that great. Knock on wood; up until now, I've been feeling pretty good, and hopefully, it'll stay like that. It feels good to be able to be a little bit consistent and enjoy life while I do my job. That is, now again, my hobby, and having fun with everything is just really a breath of fresh air after those couple of years.

ML: What do you feel is the most valuable lesson you've learned through all this for yourself? What stands out to you?

Ken: So much has happened over the years. I'm still learning too. Coming back from an injury is the easy part because that's just physical work. But. The other stuff that I was dealing with was psychological due to the EBV and everything. I just started getting so burnt out, and one thing leads to another, and then you're not happy, but you still have to race. So, I'm honestly still learning. A year ago, I was in a pretty dark hole where I didn't know if I still wanted to race. This year I'm having the time of my life. So, I guess all I can say is to be patient, and you have to do it one day at a time. Before you know it, you're months ahead, and it can look a lot better. It's a cliche, I guess, never give up mentality, but it really is true. You have got to sometimes be patient with yourself and not pound your head into the sand and maintain and try to do things that make things fun for you in life. Everybody has their own problems and feelings and whatnot. This year I'm having the time of my life, and things can change for the better. People also grasp onto the negative things. I think it's human nature, but I've learned for myself things can change for the better and not always for the worse.

Jamie: This season, we've seen you being able to be more friendly with your competitors and riding with Chase Sexton. Does that also bring more enjoyment instead of having to be like, "Nope, these guys are my competition, and I cannot be friends with them?"

Ken: 100%. I've been overall a lot more encouraging. You know, I've been miserable before, and I guess I just try to support a little bit. I've known Chase for a while. He's like my little brother almost, but he's in his prime. Our relationship kind of took off naturally, you know? Most of the time, we don't even really talk about dirt bikes. He's over at the house a lot, and we actually work out together. We've been with the same trainers, and when we go to the gym, we always do shit together. He's doing his stuff, and I'm doing my stuff. We cycle together. We basically all cycle anyways, and it really works out. We live close and the same with (Dean) Wilson. He lives right down the street, and we always have a really good group going. I think that's a big part of having more fun overall. Down at the track, too, because Chase and Adam (Cianciarulo) are the guys that I pretty much team up with when we're down there. So, it's relaxing.

Jamie: Shifting gears to World Supercross. You're going over there as the defending champ, but the level of competition in that series is not what American Supercross is. Does that weigh in your thought process for the series?

Ken: No, I think that would be really bad. I still want to come in really prepared. I don't even know who's all confirmed. There are still probably a few people coming, but going there thinking it's going to be easy is definitely the wrong way to go. I want to prepare, and I'm going to try hard just like I do here. Guys like Joey Savatgy rip. He's actually faster most of the time than me, anyways. I don't think it's going to be easy, and you have to be sharp. Supercross is gnarly. You can make mistakes real quick, and you have to be on your toes. I think the overall experience with the culture and going through the cities and then being able to ride my dirt bike and race it and have a good time. It's a combination that I was keen about. So, I'm going to prepare the same as I prepare for American Supercross.

ML: I think at one of the World Supercross rounds last year, you guys got to go surfing somewhere pretty popular. I think it was the Australian round. Looking ahead at that schedule, is that a huge part of it? Where it doesn't feel like a grind because we go to the same place after 4 or 5 years, and you say, "Ah, I've already been to Anaheim, a bunch. I've already been to San Diego. I've already been here. What else is there to go see?" I imagine there has to be a short list of items you're coming up with, like, "If I'm here, I can go do this. I can go check out that. It feels fresh.

Ken: For sure. That was so cool last year when we went to England. We went and spent time in London, me and the family, and did a lot of sightseeing. I think for sure going to new venues is huge. It was the same with going back to New York this year, which I think was rad. I had a good time there. It just breaks up the monotony. I think you're right. We've raced so much in Anaheim, and of course, I appreciate it, but when you can go to some venues that you haven't been to in a while, it for sure helps. Last year in Melbourne, we went to Urban Surf. That was super cool, and I hope I can go back this year. I'm sure there are a bunch of other places that we're going to where we can get a little feel for the cities and stuff.

Jamie: As of now, you don't know what you're going to do for next season. What would be ideal? What are you looking for, whether it be HEP again or another team? What's the perfect scenario for you?

Ken: The perfect scenario is I re-sign where I'm currently at. We have matched well, and I've been super happy with the team. They've done everything and anything that I could ever ask for with Larry (Brooks). It feels like it's everybody's hobby, and they want to be there, and you can really tell that. I think they've been stoked with how everything's been going, and I've been happy with the bike. I haven't even really thought of that because I was so caught up in the moment every single day and every single weekend due to racing. I can't believe the Supercross season is pretty much over after next weekend, and there's a lot of stuff I still have to think about. It's like a different chapter has started in a way. I really like the guys and everything.

ML: What have you noticed working with Larry so far? What's that been like?

Ken: I think it's been an absolute match. He is like a grandpa to my son. We had to learn from each other and trust each other, and once he trusted me, it's taken off. It's a really fun and happy environment that I'm in at the moment. Larry is a sweetheart. Even on the track, he is so encouraging every weekend and actually surprisingly calm in a way. You know, he has his moments, but he's been so calm and so encouraging towards me, and he's always looking forward and working hard. We've done some amazing things this year, and I'm really happy that I've been able to work with him these last few months. Who knows what we can still do in the future?

ML: Jeffrey Herlings broke Stefan Everts's record, going for 102 wins. It's definitely a split decision between people that think the record is super legit versus people that want to complain about how many of his wins are MX2 based. He was one of your main competitors growing up. In your opinion. What do you think of the record? How do you feel about that split of wins and how legitimate it is?

Ken: The guy has won a lot, you know. You can't take that away from him. He's come back from injuries, and he's just a different breed, that's for sure. The fact that there are MX2 wins in there, it's a lot of wins either way, but it's like us counting Lites (250) wins which we don't really do. I have to give credit to him. He's been amazing ever since we were battling back then. It's just continuous, you know, consistency and just different on a bike. You can just tell he stands out from other people with his aggression and his bulldog mentality. He rides a lot, and he's super strong. I think that's why he has as many wins as he has. I always stay out of it. I know how hard it is in the sport. I'm impressed by it either way.