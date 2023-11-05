MotoXpod Show Ep 270 | Ft. Ken Roczen, Grant Harlan, and Damon Bradshaw

This week Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki's Ken Roczen calls in to tell us about his three year agreement to race World Supercross, how his mentality has changed over the last few years, his relationships with other riders, and more. Manluck/Rock River/Merge Racing Yamaha's Grant Harlan is on the line next to discuss his first 450 Supercross season, his 9th from Denver, and what's next. We wrap up with Damon Bradshaw to discuss the 2023 Supercross season and the huge upset with Eli Tomac's injury, his thoughts on WSX vs. the Pro Nationals, and what he's been up to. We also have all our regular segments and banter. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen.