Vital MX has learned that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan has been removed from possible selection for the USA’s 2024 Motocross of Nation team.

The decision itself is not solely of the rider but one that the team has made. After speaking to Star Racing owner Bobby Regan, we learned that the deciding factor behind Star’s withdrawal of Deegan was the recovery time needed for an upcoming surgery that Haiden will undergo at the conclusion of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. The team’s focus and sponsorship rely on its ability to deliver race wins and titles on the AMA circuit. With this, the team felt a decision had to be made to secure the results needed in 2025 and continue delivering the results expected of them.

After breaking his wrist ahead of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, Deegan’s injury required surgery, and has hardware that needs to be removed immediately at season’s end. The decision was pushed as late as possible to weigh all options. After further x-rays on Monday, and consulting with doctors, the team and Deegan were advised to have surgery as soon as possible. The surgery is needed to avoid further damage over time.

Octopi Media

Star has removed Deegan from consideration as they believe the recovery time associated with this surgery will hamper his preparation for 2025 Monster Energy Supercross. Undergoing surgery after the MXoN would cause that inevitable setback to become more significant.

Speaking to Brian Deegan, he clarified that Haiden wanted to compete in the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations for Team USA and that’s why the decision was made to wait for further evaluation from doctors. The decision, however, was ultimately in the hands of Star Racing. Brian also clarified that Haiden hopes to compete in the 2025 edition of the event if he is deemed to be the best candidate for the job at the time that the team is selected.

Octopi Media

Team USA has now made their selection for the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and an announcement is imminent. It's already been announced that the MXGP spot will be filled by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton, while his teammate Aaron Plessinger will take on the Open spot aboard his own KTM 450 SX-F. The final spot, MX2, is the last piece of the puzzle, believed to be between Team Honda HRC's Chance Hymas and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen.