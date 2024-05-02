Detroit's round of Monster Energy Supercross was not the most dramatic round of the term, but the small paddock contained countless stories of interest. There was one squad, Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha, that was a smorgasbord of emotions. Jeremy Martin and Jett Reynolds limped away from Ford Field with health issues. In contrast, Coty Schock secured a career-best result via a superb performance and built on Garrett Marchbanks' fine run of form in 250SX West.

Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha has taken tremendous strides in recent seasons and is poised to potentially win a main event before the conclusion of 2024's Monster Energy Supercross term, which would be quite the statement when in competition with juggernauts like Honda HRC. The squad's rise can only encourage others to pursue a similar dream, although turbulent days like Detroit would deter some onlookers. There is a lot to unpack from their Detroit day.

GOOD

When Phoenix Honda informed Coty Schock that his services were no longer required, his prospects as a professional athlete seemed sparse. ClubMX's management offered him a lifeline and cemented his short-term future, which would have been a relief. Such consolation would have subsided soon after that as the realization that his situation is boom or bust surfaced – to falter now could cost him his future. Fortunately, he capitalized in Detroit and secured a career-best result of fourth. The result earned him the type of respect that has been missing since his charge in 2021's Pro Motocross series.

"I definitely need the guidance [that Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha can provide]. I am not going to sit here and say that I know how I like things," Schock confessed in an exclusive discussion in Detroit. "I need to have a group of people who are willing to say, 'Hey, let's try this. It may not be for the better but let's take the opportunity to learn the bike more.' That is what ClubMX does. They are always tinkering to find that extra tenth. I think that showed here. I know that I have had speed and am talented on a dirtbike. Humbly speaking, I know that I can do it."

BAD

Jett Reynolds completed Detroit's press event with trepidation. A wise move, considering how misfortune has derailed his path to professional status, but even that did not aid him in his quest. Reynolds withdrew from Detroit before noon with an AC separation in his shoulder. The good news is that it could have been much worse – he will strive to partake in Arlington's event and finally debut in Monster Energy Supercross. The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry, just as Reynolds has been reminded of time and time again.

UGLY

It will be bizarre to reflect on the trials and tribulations of Jeremy Martin's career in the future. There have been historic moments and horrific blows. The fact that he was even in a position to race at the first round of 250SX East should be recorded as a superb achievement – few would have bet on that when he limped away from his YZ250F at Hangtown in the June of 2023. Unfortunately, his return was short lived. Martin crashed hard on the last lap of his heat race and received medical attention for some time before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The good news is that no structural damage was suffered, despite the presence of a backboard and neck brace. A "mild concussion" is the official word on his condition – he is working through the protocol and endeavors to return in Texas on 24 February. "Thank you to everyone who checked in on me and wished [me] positive vibes after my wreck in heat one in Detroit last weekend," Martin shared on social media. "I am okay and back home going through the concussion protocol. Big thanks to the medical team for getting over to me so fast."