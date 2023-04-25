Good, Bad and Ugly | 2023 East Rutherford

'Good, Bad and Ugly' recaps some miscellaneous points from the fourteenth stop of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series, East Rutherford. What would you put beneath each subheading? Travel to the forum to join the discussion or share your ideas onto social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram). For now, however, read on for some thoughts on Justin Barcia, Kawasaki and the 450SX title battle.

GOOD

Had Justin Barcia failed to secure a win before the conclusion of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, it would have been a difficult pill to swallow. It was obvious to fans in different corners of the world that he was capable of winning and had the potential to do so on any given weekend. That has rarely been the case in the premier division, despite his prowess aboard the smaller bike, and thus it would have been a cruel twist of fate for him to accept the fact that a triumph did not materialise.

It did though and there is a chance of him winning out, as discussed on the Vital MX 'Post-Race Show' on Sunday. It is so unlikely that anyone will win out, because so many cards need to fall into place in order for someone to be so lucky, but the point is that he is capable. Would one say that about Cooper Webb, his KTM Group stablemate who is in the thick of the title battle? No and that, readers, is the point that deserves recognition. Barcia is truly a factor and has been for some time now.

Fourteen rounds of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross have passed, so how would the standings look if one tallied up the points from round seven on?

#1 155 #51 152 #2 146 #23 139 #94 137

BAD

It is likely that Kawasaki will be winless in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, but just how bad is that? The opinion of this scribe is irrelevant. How would the bosses in Japan react to such a lack of success? Even worse than zero wins is the fact that 'green' has been on the podium just twice thus far. This is further proof that expectations can be deadly. It would not be newsworthy if this happened last term, because everyone presumed that Jason Anderson had gone past his best and was incapable of putting himself in contention for any sort of success.

Seven victories in 2022 Monster Energy Supercross challenged that narrative and so he waltzed into the current term carrying the burden of title expectations. It has not gone well, much like the last time that he was considered such a force, and now there are more questions than answers. Remember that this is a contract year for '21' and there is a chance that Kawasaki could make a rash reaction to their subpar season in order to ensure that they are putting their best foot forward come 2024.

When was the last time that Kawasaki went winless in the 450SX class? The Monster Energy Kawasaki team did not win in 2015 Monster Energy Supercross, but Chad Reed ensured 'green' featured at the top of the podium in Atlanta. The last time that Kawasaki had no wins at all was in the 2004 AMA Supercross series and that should reinforce that this is indeed a massive problem for the manufacturer. Yikes.

UGLY

Never before have there been more difficult words to type, but it seems unlikely that there will be a title battle that goes down to the very end of the Salt Lake City main. 2023 Monster Energy Supercross carried a lot of promise and it was simply unbelievable at points, but everything is travelling in the direction of Eli Tomac. '1' has his competitors on the ropes currently and, depending on what occurs in Nashville, he may be able to enjoy some stress-free events in Denver and Salt Lake City. There are three rounds to run and rain is likely this weekend, but still… This may be over.