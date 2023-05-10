The Future | Motocross of Nations Previews

Vital MX's Motocross of Nations weekend is presented by 24MX, Europe's largest off-road retailer for all things motocross and enduro. You can find everything that your heart desires at 24MX.com.

The Monster Energy Motocross of Nations is the crown jewel of our sport, only rivalled by the anticipation that surrounds Anaheim 1. The sheer number of spectators and industry folk that flock to the annual race is unparalleled – it is a sight that would shock any newcomer. It is the crème da la crème of motocross.

The 'boom' that occurs whenever the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations poses a slight problem to the promoters, Infront Moto Racing, as the demand is so much greater. There must be an international airport nearby, countless hotels, adequate space for parking, enough room for around eighty thousand spectators and more. Not only that, but the circuit that hosts the prestigious event must be easily accessible for core fans.

Rewind to 2014's edition of the race, which was run at the fabulous venue of Kegums in Latvia. Latvia is not a nation that features on most bucket lists, understandably, but Kegums is a fabulous track with plenty of space and the capital city of Riga nearby. It ticks every box. It did not quite work though, as the country on the Baltic Sea was just far enough from mainland Europe that many people watched from home. There were a lot of fans who made the trip, sure, but the event lacked the spirit that the industry demands.

J.P. Acevedo

It was from that day on that it was determined that the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations would cycle through host nations that are tried and tested or proven. France, Great Britain, the United States and Italy have provided a platform for that event in the eight years since. There has not been a single 'miss' – long may that streak continue. Where will the race be held in 2024 and beyond? Bizarrely, for the first time in recent memory, there is no long-term plan.

Even David Luongo, the CEO at Infront Moto Racing, recognizes that is bizarre, but reaffirms that there is set to be a lot of announcements this weekend. "We had three different projects on the table – we had to decide who'll be where," Luongo told us exclusively. "All of this is together [now] and on the table. In France, we will make a lot of announcements about the years to come. We have France in 2026, which is confirmed, so we have 2024, 2025 and 2027 that are being finalized."

What should one expect? The idea that Matterley Basin, Great Britain, will host the event in 2024 remains a persistent rumor and so one should expect that. It has already been stated that the United States is set to play host in 2025 – Ironman has been tipped to be venue – and that is consistent with the three-year rotation. It would make sense for St. Jean d'Angely to take control for the 2026 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, but what about 2027?

J.P. Acevedo

"They will be classic venues," Luongo continued without giving away too many details about what lies ahead. "Classic ones in central Europe. The Monster Energy Motocross of Nations has become too big now to go to a lot of circuits, unless we go to a road-race circuit. That is not the case for the years to come at the moment. It will be some things that people are used to seeing. We need to let some suspense build sometimes!"

Could a different country play host to the event? Well, although David Luongo remained tightlipped, there have been rumors that the promoter of the Grand Prix of Spain wants to get the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations to the Iberian Peninsula. Spain is on the rise and could contend for the Chamberlain Trophy in the not-too-distant future, so it seems like the ideal time to capitalize on that success. Add in the likeliness of sunshine and that would be a safe risk for all involved.

Besides the potential inclusion of Spain, a return to Germany or Belgium would not be much of a surprise. Expect more of the same from the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in the future though. A successful formula has been unearthed, so why rock the boat? A return to sunshine would be much appreciated but, hey, that may be on the cards in just a couple of days…