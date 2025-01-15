Entry List | 2025 San Diego Supercross 1

Who's racing the second round of the 2025 SuperMotocross Championship in San Diego?

ML512
1/15/2025 2:52pm
diegoentrylist.jpg?VersionId=ypGLWxBuTREwq2kEjJ.NN40L56nWHp

Here is the latest entry list for the 2025 San Diego Supercross, as of 2pm PST on Wednesday, January 15th. This year's San Diego round of the 2025 Monster Energy SuperMotocross Championship is the third time that the series has visited Snap Dragon Stadium and the third different venue that the series has used in the greater San Diego area.

So far, the 450 class is nearly identical to last weekend and has a bit lower turnout than in prior seasons. The hype around qualifying for the 450 SuperMotocross playoffs has seemed to wane, as riders have come to terms with the difficulty of making a 450 main event. However, the 250 class is larger in past years as riders are taking advantage of increased purse payouts in this class, along with younger talent that can be beaten for a spot in the main event. 

Overall, the 450 class looks nearly identical to the prior round at Anaheim. While the 250 class will be missing a rider or two due to injury. However, we also have the official addition of Ty Masterpool aboard his Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. 

450 Supercross Class

#BRANDRIDERHOMETOWNTEAM
1
Jett LawrenceLandsborough, AustraliaHonda HRC Progressive
2
Cooper WebbNewport, NCMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
3
Eli TomacCortez, COMonster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
4
Chase SextonLa Moille, ILRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
7
Aaron PlessingerHamilton, OHRedbull KTM Factory Racing
11
Kyle ChisholmValrico, FLTwisted Tea HEP Suzuki
12
Shane McElrathOakland, FLQuadlock Honda Racing
14
Dylan FerrandisAvignon, FrancePhoenix Racing Honda
17
Joey savatgyClermont, FLQuadlock Honda Racing
21
Jason AndersonEdgewood, NWMonster Energy Kawasaki
27
Malcolm StewartHaines City, FLRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
32
Justin CooperCold Spring Harbor, NYMonster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
33
Freddie NorenLidköping, SwedenISRT/MX4Christ Kawasaki
35
Marshal WeltinUbly, MIGizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
43
Grant HarlanPaso Robles, CAGizmo Mods RockRiver Yamaha
45
Colt NicholsMuskogee, OKTwisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance
46
Justin HillYoncalla, ORTeam Tedder Racing
49
Mitchell OldenburgAlvord, TXLiqui Moly Beta Factory Racing
51
Justin BarciaMonroe NYRockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
57
Benny BlossOak Grove, MOFactory Liqui Moly Beta Racing
66
Vince FrieseCape Girardeau, MOMCR
70
Jorge PradoSpainMonster Energy Kawasaki Factory Racing
72
Anthony RodriguezVenezuelaRides Unlimited RMATV MC Racing
77
Jerry RobinHamel, MNEstenson Racing
78
Cade ClasonMedina OHPartzilla, Blasterpower, Prmx
86
Mitchell HarrisonBrighton, MIPartzilla Blaster PRMX Racing
94
Ken RoczenMattstedt, GermanyProgressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki
96
Hunter LawrenceLandsborough, AustraliaHonda HRC Progressive
122
Justin StarlingDe Land, FLMotoWhips Racing Team
146
Kevin MoranzTopeka, KSChampion Tool Storage Geebo KMR KTM
148
Justin RodbellPrince Frederick MDTeam Next Level
169
Logan KarnowVermilion OHOnlyfans Big Mac Entertainment Oneal
173
Hunter SchlosserEl Paso, TXTeam Next Level
199
John Short IVPilot PointTeam Next Level Racing
200
Ryan BreeceCoeur d' Alene, IDMCR
207
Rider FisherEstacada, ORMotosport Hillsboro, Legacy Racewear Kawasaki
282
Bubba PauliEdwardsville, ILISRT / Mx4Christ / Kawasaki
339
Joey Desimone JrHobart, WADesimone Racing
388
Brandon RayFremont, CARaylentless Racing
411
Scott MesheySaint Augustine, FLMcGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program, Watkins Lighting & Sign, Meshey Racing KTM
412
Jared LesherLindale, GAThe McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program
509
Alex NagyRichmond, ILTeam SKVI CWF F3 Energy Rockwell
512
Austin CozaddGadsden ALMcginley Clinic Privateer Support Program
637
Bobby PiazzaEaston, PAPiazza racing
645
Colby CoppLos Banos, CANext Level
711
Tristan LaneDeLand, FLThe McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Path
726
Gared SteinkeKlamath falls, OrVault leverage capital
770
Doug ManhireFresno CaDoug Manhire Racing
981
Austin PolitelliMurrieta CAGizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
MUMFORD 2024 SAN-DIEGO SX OCTOPI DSC5103.NEF 0

250 Supercross Class

#BRANDRIDERHOMETOWNTEAM
19
Jordon SmithBelmont, NCTriumph Racing Factory Team
23
Julien BeaumerLake Havasu City, AZRedbull KTM Factory Racing
25
Ryder DiFrancescoBakersfield, Ca.Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
26
Ty MasterpoolParadisePro Circuit
30
Jo ShimodaSuzuka, JapanHonda HRC Progressive
36
Garrett MarchbanksCoalville, UTMonster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
37
Coty SchockDover, DEMuc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
38
Haiden DeeganTemecula, CAMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
47
Levi KitchenWashougal, WAMonster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
48
Talon HawkinsTemecula, CAAEO Powersports KTM Racing
52
Anthony BourdonHossegor, FranceToyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
54
Jett ReynoldsBakersfield, CAMuc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
58
Derek KelleyBoise, IDTeam Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
61
Cole ThompsonBrigden, CanadaTeam Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
63
Hunter YoderMenifee, CAPartzilla Blaster Power PRMX Racing
65
Lux TurnerGardnerville, NVAEO Powersports KTM Racing Team
67
Joshua VarizePerris, CARocky Mountain Rides Unlimited KTM
79
Max MillerSpringfield, ORMiller Racing
85
Max SanfordPasadena, MDHost Grindstone Friesen group
91
Tj AlbrightMt Marion NYGizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
93
Michael MosimanSebastopol CAMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
99
Brock BennettBakersfield, CAMRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
100
Cole DaviesWaitoki, New ZealandMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
101
Dylan WalshChristchurch, New ZealandHost Grindstone Friesen Group Racing
113
Braden SpangleSpokane, WAPrivateer Paddock
115
Gavin TowersPittsburgh, PAPhenix Racing Honda
116
Devin HarrimanLongview, WAHarriman Concepts
118
Cheyenne HarmonFort Worth TexasFirefly/mountain movers/coal train jones powersports Yamaha
119
Logan BoyeCape Coral, FLGear Services
121
Chris HowellSpokane Valley, WASmell Good Athlete
132
Billy LaninovichSan DiegoBilly Laninovich
134
Avery LongNew London, MNAEO Powersports KTM Racing
138
David Pulley JrLake Elsinore, CADPMX | OnlyFans Racing
147
Ryan CarlsonCave Creek, AZDesert Crown Racing
155
Dylan CunhaNorcal Modesto, CAMRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
175
Kaden LewisKingman, AZGaskin Service / Gator Wraps Racing
260
Nico KochBraunschweig, GermanyBecker-Racing
279
Wyatt MattsonBolingbrook, IL 
280
Jack BeelandLizella, GAThe McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program
289
Robert Hailey IIILas Vegas, NVThe Privateer Paddock
299
Konnor VisgerBellevue, MIUS 27 Motorsports
302
Parker RossHerald, CASLR Honda
316
Ty FreehillEl Dorado Hills, CATy Freehill Racing
325
Stilez RobertsonBakersfield, CATriumph Racing Factory Team
334
Brad WestDingo, AustraliaToyota Redlands Bar X Yamaha
343
Carter BieseAppleton, WIBiese Racing
344
Justin AragakiMorgan Hill, CAARACOM Racing
349
Kile EppersonCamas, WAK&M Rebar Legacy Honda
378
Kyle WiseModesto, CAGizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
425
Reven GordonMurrieta, CARG Racing
446
Blaine SilveiraLenmoore, CAAP3 Rad Suzuki
461
Hayden RobinsonMenifee, CADream Chasers Racing
476
Collin JurinSnohomish, WAExperience Powersports
501
Scotty WennerstromDallas, TXGalaxy Cloaking, Cardinal Revenue Solutions, Turn One Powersports KTM
551
Guillaume St-CyrVictoriaville,QCGuillaume St-Cyr
565
Stav OrlandNetanya, IsraelBar Aviation Racing
585
Blake DaviesMission, BCInternational Truimph Racing
597
Mason KerrAltoona, IAKTR Moto
751
Evan FerryDade City FLPhoenix Honda Racing
800
Preston MasciangeloBrantford, CanadaAJE/GasGas/Gas Monkey
805
Slade VarolaSimi Valley, CAMRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
877
Anthony CastanedaNorth Fork, CATeam Yosemite Fire and Security
942
Deegan HeppFort dodge, IAStorm Lake Honda
943
Noah VineyOttawa Ontario CanadaMCR Smartop Honda
952
Ludovic MaclerSarreguemines, FranceThe Privateer Paddock
964
Dominique ThurySchneeberg, GermanyThuryracing by FXR/ Schilderwerk Beutha
976
Josh GrecoValparaiso, INTMR Racing
Related:
San Diego
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2025 SuperMotocross World Championship
1 comments

View replies to: Entry List | 2025 San Diego Supercross