Here is the latest entry list for the 2025 San Diego Supercross, as of 2pm PST on Wednesday, January 15th. This year's San Diego round of the 2025 Monster Energy SuperMotocross Championship is the third time that the series has visited Snap Dragon Stadium and the third different venue that the series has used in the greater San Diego area.
So far, the 450 class is nearly identical to last weekend and has a bit lower turnout than in prior seasons. The hype around qualifying for the 450 SuperMotocross playoffs has seemed to wane, as riders have come to terms with the difficulty of making a 450 main event. However, the 250 class is larger in past years as riders are taking advantage of increased purse payouts in this class, along with younger talent that can be beaten for a spot in the main event.
Overall, the 450 class looks nearly identical to the prior round at Anaheim. While the 250 class will be missing a rider or two due to injury. However, we also have the official addition of Ty Masterpool aboard his Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250.
450 Supercross Class
|#
|BRAND
|RIDER
|HOMETOWN
|TEAM
1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda HRC Progressive
2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Redbull KTM Factory Racing
11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|Twisted Tea HEP Suzuki
12
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|Quadlock Honda Racing
14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Phoenix Racing Honda
17
|Joey savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|Quadlock Honda Racing
21
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NW
|Monster Energy Kawasaki
27
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
33
|Freddie Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|ISRT/MX4Christ Kawasaki
35
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
43
|Grant Harlan
|Paso Robles, CA
|Gizmo Mods RockRiver Yamaha
45
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance
46
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|Team Tedder Racing
49
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing
51
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe NY
|Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
57
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|Factory Liqui Moly Beta Racing
66
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|MCR
70
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|Monster Energy Kawasaki Factory Racing
72
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Venezuela
|Rides Unlimited RMATV MC Racing
77
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|Estenson Racing
78
|Cade Clason
|Medina OH
|Partzilla, Blasterpower, Prmx
86
|Mitchell Harrison
|Brighton, MI
|Partzilla Blaster PRMX Racing
94
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki
96
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda HRC Progressive
122
|Justin Starling
|De Land, FL
|MotoWhips Racing Team
146
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|Champion Tool Storage Geebo KMR KTM
148
|Justin Rodbell
|Prince Frederick MD
|Team Next Level
169
|Logan Karnow
|Vermilion OH
|Onlyfans Big Mac Entertainment Oneal
173
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|Team Next Level
199
|John Short IV
|Pilot Point
|Team Next Level Racing
200
|Ryan Breece
|Coeur d' Alene, ID
|MCR
207
|Rider Fisher
|Estacada, OR
|Motosport Hillsboro, Legacy Racewear Kawasaki
282
|Bubba Pauli
|Edwardsville, IL
|ISRT / Mx4Christ / Kawasaki
339
|Joey Desimone Jr
|Hobart, WA
|Desimone Racing
388
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|Raylentless Racing
411
|Scott Meshey
|Saint Augustine, FL
|McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program, Watkins Lighting & Sign, Meshey Racing KTM
412
|Jared Lesher
|Lindale, GA
|The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program
509
|Alex Nagy
|Richmond, IL
|Team SKVI CWF F3 Energy Rockwell
512
|Austin Cozadd
|Gadsden AL
|Mcginley Clinic Privateer Support Program
637
|Bobby Piazza
|Easton, PA
|Piazza racing
645
|Colby Copp
|Los Banos, CA
|Next Level
711
|Tristan Lane
|DeLand, FL
|The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Path
726
|Gared Steinke
|Klamath falls, Or
|Vault leverage capital
770
|Doug Manhire
|Fresno Ca
|Doug Manhire Racing
981
|Austin Politelli
|Murrieta CA
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
250 Supercross Class
|#
|BRAND
|RIDER
|HOMETOWN
|TEAM
19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph Racing Factory Team
23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|Redbull KTM Factory Racing
25
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, Ca.
|Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
26
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise
|Pro Circuit
30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda HRC Progressive
36
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
37
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
38
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
47
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
48
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing
52
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
54
|Jett Reynolds
|Bakersfield, CA
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
58
|Derek Kelley
|Boise, ID
|Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
61
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, Canada
|Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
63
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Racing
65
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team
67
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|Rocky Mountain Rides Unlimited KTM
79
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|Miller Racing
85
|Max Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|Host Grindstone Friesen group
91
|Tj Albright
|Mt Marion NY
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
93
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol CA
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
99
|Brock Bennett
|Bakersfield, CA
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
100
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
101
|Dylan Walsh
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|Host Grindstone Friesen Group Racing
113
|Braden Spangle
|Spokane, WA
|Privateer Paddock
115
|Gavin Towers
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Phenix Racing Honda
116
|Devin Harriman
|Longview, WA
|Harriman Concepts
118
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Fort Worth Texas
|Firefly/mountain movers/coal train jones powersports Yamaha
119
|Logan Boye
|Cape Coral, FL
|Gear Services
121
|Chris Howell
|Spokane Valley, WA
|Smell Good Athlete
132
|Billy Laninovich
|San Diego
|Billy Laninovich
134
|Avery Long
|New London, MN
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing
138
|David Pulley Jr
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|DPMX | OnlyFans Racing
147
|Ryan Carlson
|Cave Creek, AZ
|Desert Crown Racing
155
|Dylan Cunha
|Norcal Modesto, CA
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
175
|Kaden Lewis
|Kingman, AZ
|Gaskin Service / Gator Wraps Racing
260
|Nico Koch
|Braunschweig, Germany
|Becker-Racing
279
|Wyatt Mattson
|Bolingbrook, IL
280
|Jack Beeland
|Lizella, GA
|The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program
289
|Robert Hailey III
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Privateer Paddock
299
|Konnor Visger
|Bellevue, MI
|US 27 Motorsports
302
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|SLR Honda
316
|Ty Freehill
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Ty Freehill Racing
325
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|Triumph Racing Factory Team
334
|Brad West
|Dingo, Australia
|Toyota Redlands Bar X Yamaha
343
|Carter Biese
|Appleton, WI
|Biese Racing
344
|Justin Aragaki
|Morgan Hill, CA
|ARACOM Racing
349
|Kile Epperson
|Camas, WA
|K&M Rebar Legacy Honda
378
|Kyle Wise
|Modesto, CA
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha
425
|Reven Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|RG Racing
446
|Blaine Silveira
|Lenmoore, CA
|AP3 Rad Suzuki
461
|Hayden Robinson
|Menifee, CA
|Dream Chasers Racing
476
|Collin Jurin
|Snohomish, WA
|Experience Powersports
501
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Dallas, TX
|Galaxy Cloaking, Cardinal Revenue Solutions, Turn One Powersports KTM
551
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|Victoriaville,QC
|Guillaume St-Cyr
565
|Stav Orland
|Netanya, Israel
|Bar Aviation Racing
585
|Blake Davies
|Mission, BC
|International Truimph Racing
597
|Mason Kerr
|Altoona, IA
|KTR Moto
751
|Evan Ferry
|Dade City FL
|Phoenix Honda Racing
800
|Preston Masciangelo
|Brantford, Canada
|AJE/GasGas/Gas Monkey
805
|Slade Varola
|Simi Valley, CA
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
877
|Anthony Castaneda
|North Fork, CA
|Team Yosemite Fire and Security
942
|Deegan Hepp
|Fort dodge, IA
|Storm Lake Honda
943
|Noah Viney
|Ottawa Ontario Canada
|MCR Smartop Honda
952
|Ludovic Macler
|Sarreguemines, France
|The Privateer Paddock
964
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, Germany
|Thuryracing by FXR/ Schilderwerk Beutha
976
|Josh Greco
|Valparaiso, IN
|TMR Racing
