Here is the latest entry list for the 2025 San Diego Supercross, as of 2pm PST on Wednesday, January 15th. This year's San Diego round of the 2025 Monster Energy SuperMotocross Championship is the third time that the series has visited Snap Dragon Stadium and the third different venue that the series has used in the greater San Diego area.

So far, the 450 class is nearly identical to last weekend and has a bit lower turnout than in prior seasons. The hype around qualifying for the 450 SuperMotocross playoffs has seemed to wane, as riders have come to terms with the difficulty of making a 450 main event. However, the 250 class is larger in past years as riders are taking advantage of increased purse payouts in this class, along with younger talent that can be beaten for a spot in the main event.

Overall, the 450 class looks nearly identical to the prior round at Anaheim. While the 250 class will be missing a rider or two due to injury. However, we also have the official addition of Ty Masterpool aboard his Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250.

450 Supercross Class

# BRAND RIDER HOMETOWN TEAM 1 Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Honda HRC Progressive 2 Cooper Webb Newport, NC Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 3 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 4 Chase Sexton La Moille, IL Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 7 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Redbull KTM Factory Racing 11 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL Twisted Tea HEP Suzuki 12 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL Quadlock Honda Racing 14 Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France Phoenix Racing Honda 17 Joey savatgy Clermont, FL Quadlock Honda Racing 21 Jason Anderson Edgewood, NW Monster Energy Kawasaki 27 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 32 Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 33 Freddie Noren Lidköping, Sweden ISRT/MX4Christ Kawasaki 35 Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha 43 Grant Harlan Paso Robles, CA Gizmo Mods RockRiver Yamaha 45 Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance 46 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR Team Tedder Racing 49 Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing 51 Justin Barcia Monroe NY Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing 57 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO Factory Liqui Moly Beta Racing 66 Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO MCR 70 Jorge Prado Spain Monster Energy Kawasaki Factory Racing 72 Anthony Rodriguez Venezuela Rides Unlimited RMATV MC Racing 77 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN Estenson Racing 78 Cade Clason Medina OH Partzilla, Blasterpower, Prmx 86 Mitchell Harrison Brighton, MI Partzilla Blaster PRMX Racing 94 Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki 96 Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Honda HRC Progressive 122 Justin Starling De Land, FL MotoWhips Racing Team 146 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS Champion Tool Storage Geebo KMR KTM 148 Justin Rodbell Prince Frederick MD Team Next Level 169 Logan Karnow Vermilion OH Onlyfans Big Mac Entertainment Oneal 173 Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX Team Next Level 199 John Short IV Pilot Point Team Next Level Racing 200 Ryan Breece Coeur d' Alene, ID MCR 207 Rider Fisher Estacada, OR Motosport Hillsboro, Legacy Racewear Kawasaki 282 Bubba Pauli Edwardsville, IL ISRT / Mx4Christ / Kawasaki 339 Joey Desimone Jr Hobart, WA Desimone Racing 388 Brandon Ray Fremont, CA Raylentless Racing 411 Scott Meshey Saint Augustine, FL McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program, Watkins Lighting & Sign, Meshey Racing KTM 412 Jared Lesher Lindale, GA The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program 509 Alex Nagy Richmond, IL Team SKVI CWF F3 Energy Rockwell 512 Austin Cozadd Gadsden AL Mcginley Clinic Privateer Support Program 637 Bobby Piazza Easton, PA Piazza racing 645 Colby Copp Los Banos, CA Next Level 711 Tristan Lane DeLand, FL The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Path 726 Gared Steinke Klamath falls, Or Vault leverage capital 770 Doug Manhire Fresno Ca Doug Manhire Racing 981 Austin Politelli Murrieta CA Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha

250 Supercross Class