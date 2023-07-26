Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing just revealed that Eli Tomac will return to racing as soon as the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series starts in January. Official communication from the 'blue' corner is below the Vital MX video.

Press Release (Wednesday, July 26)

MARIETTA, Ga. – July 26, 2023 – Monster Energy Yamaha Racing is excited to announce that Eli Tomac will return in 2024. Today during a celebration kicking off the Yamaha dealer meeting in his home state of Colorado, the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX and Pro Motocross 450MX Champion announced that he is returning for a third season with the team.

Tomac has been enjoying a successful tenure with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and the YZ450F. In 2022, it was a stellar start with two titles and a Motocross of Nations victory, and so far he has amassed an impressive tally of wins with 14 in supercross and 14 outdoors. The Colorado rider was on track for another landmark season this year, surpassing supercross greats and claiming the runner-up spot on the series' all-time win list with his 51st premier-class victory at the Glendale Triple Crown. Tomac also made history with his seventh Daytona Supercross victory. The win not only topped the record he set last year as the winningest supercross rider at the Daytona International Speedway but also tied NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s record for the most wins at the iconic venue. He had a commanding lead in the 2023 450SX Championship but unfortunately, was sidelined for the year after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon at the penultimate round in Denver. Tomac’s return to full fitness is ahead of schedule, and the multi-time champion is eager to get back on track.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS: "We're excited to have Eli back for 2024. It’s not only great for Yamaha and the team to have him return but for the sport as a whole. We’re also happy that his recovery is going well and to see that he is reenergized and eager to go racing. Together we’ve enjoyed a lot of success with the YZ450F and look to continue that success next year."

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager: "We couldn’t be happier to have Eli on board for next year. It definitely was a gut punch at Denver to have the championship taken away that way. We were hoping that Eli would come back. I don’t think anyone would fault him for calling it a career with what he has accomplished, but we’re happy to see that Eli still has that fire and can’t wait to go racing. There’s definitely some unfinished business, and we look forward to next season!"

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: "Well, first off, I’d like to say the end of Eli Tomac racing a motorcycle was not the second to last round of the 2023 supercross season! So with that, I’m excited to announce that I’ve signed for another racing season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. My recovery has been going very well and is ahead of schedule in terms of the protocol. I believe I will be back on the motorcycle around the six-month mark in preparation for the 2024 racing season. The motorcycle and team were great last season. We were so close to the championship, but accidents happen, and that’s racing. I’m eager to get another shot at competing for the championship!"