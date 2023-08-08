When you walk into your local dealership, do you walk to your favorite color, do you pick the shootout winner, do you buy the cheapest bike, or does the OEMs contingency and support program make a difference? Over the past few years, we've seen Kawasaki rule the privateer side of the 450 Supercross for reasons beyond just the bike's abilities, but the support and revenue that comes with Team Green. So we decided to dive into this a bit more with specific topics on how the manufacturers support racing and get you, the viewer, to give us your take on what matters and what doesn't. Along with giving a little insight into what the pros are receiving.
Outside of the posted manufacturer contingencies we see for Supercross, GNCC, amateur moto, and all the way down to your local racing series...there are other forms of OEM racer support once you do a little digging. At the top, each OEM has amateur-level phenoms they support and grow with. Below that, even at the dealer level, we see programs such as BluCru (Yamaha), Team Green (Kawasaki), and Orange Brigade (KTM Group) have different levels of rebates and parts allowances. These programs and their availability depend on the racer's results, tenure with the OEM, and their dealer's level of involvement with that OEM's amateur and pro programs.
Grant Harlan is a prime example of how much more a racer could make if his choice was made based on contingency payouts. Someone of Harlan's level might have a secondary agreement with Yamaha or something through Rock River Racing, but if not he's made about a quarter of the money from Yamaha that he would've made if he was riding Kawasaki. He would've at least made over double by riding a KTM-group motorcycle. So this begs the question, does contingency payout matter? Also, at the pro level, the riders receive a cash-based payout but some manufacturers have amateur programs that use an-house or dealer-based credits.
Grant Harlan 450 SX and MX as a Privateer
450 Supercross
- Anaheim 1 - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
- San Diego - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
- Anaheim 2 - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
- Houston - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
- Tampa - 21st: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $400 /
- Oakland - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
- Arlington - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
- Daytona - 14th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $600 /
- Indianapolis - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
- Detroit - 15th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $500 /
- Seattle - 13th: Suzuki $900 / KTM $$500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $600 /
- Glendale - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
- Atlanta - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
- East Rutherford - 15th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $$1,000 +$300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $500 /
- Nashville - 22nd: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $400 /
- Denver - 9th: Suzuki $2,250 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $1,000 /
- Salt Lake - 10th: Suzuki $2,000 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $600 /
Total: Suzuki $10,700 / KTM $6,400 / GasGas $6,400 / Husky $6,400 / Kawasaki $14,600 / Honda $9,500 / Yamaha $7,100
450 Motocross Nationals
- Fox Raceway - 7th: Suzuki $3,000 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $1,750
- Hangtown - 24th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $400
- Colorado - 8th: Suzuki $2,500 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,750 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $1,500
- High Point - 9th: Suzuki $2,250 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,500 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $1,250
- Red Bud - N/A
- Southwick - 14th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $750
- Spring Creek - 8th: Suzuki $2,500 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $1,500
- Washougal - 15th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $750
Total: Suzuki $12,050 / KTM $6,300 / GasGas $6,300 / Husqvarna $6,300 / Kawasaki $9,500 / Honda $6,000 / Yamaha $7,900
450 Supercross and Nationals Combined Payout:
1st: Kawasaki = $24,100
2nd: Suzuki = $22,750
3rd: Honda = $15,500
4th: Yamaha = $15,000
5th-7th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $12,700
As we showed above with Grant Harlan, the payouts from each OEM differ quite a bit, and next up we're going to dive into the main seven OEM's payout tables for Pro Supercross and Pro Motocross. Initially, some of the values look similar but with some digging, you'll notice there are actually some decent differences. Especially once you get outside the top couple of positions. Take a peek below at each OEM's payout and answer this last question.
Check out below for each OEM's complete pro payout charts. To learn more about what they pay for your local series, hit their respective brand's websites.
Suzuki's Contingency Payout (Higher Payouts than 2021)
|250 Supercross
|450 Supercross
|250 Nationals
|450 Nationals
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|4th: $6,500
|4th: $6,500
|4th: $6,500
|4th: $6,500
|5th: $5,000
|5th: $5,000
|5th: $5,000
|5th: $5,000
|6th: $4,000
|6th: $4,000
|6th: $4,000
|6th: $4,000
|7th: $3,000
|7th: $3,000
|7th: $3,000
|7th: $3,000
|8th: $2,500
|8th: $2,500
|8th: $2,500
|8th: $2,500
|9th: $2,250
|9th: $2,250
|9th: $2,250
|9th: $2,250
|10th: $2,000
|10th: $2,000
|10th: $2,000
|10th: $2,000
|11th: $1,250
|11th: $1,250
|11th: $1,250
|11th: $1,250
|12th: $1,000
|12th: $1,000
|12th: $1,000
|12th: $1,000
|13th: $900
|13th: $900
|13th: $900
|13th: $900
|14th: $750
|14th: $750
|14th: $750
|14th: $750
|15th: $650
|15th: $650
|15th: $650
|15th: $650
|16th-22nd: $500
|16th-22nd: $500
|16th-22nd: $500
|16th-22nd: $500
|23rd-40th: $400
|23rd-40th: $400
KTM Contingency
|250 Supercross
|450 Supercross
|250 Nationals
|450 Nationals
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|11th-15th: $500
|11th-15th: $500
|11th: $700
|11th: $700
|16th-22nd: $400
|16th-22nd: $400
|12th-20th: $500
|12th-20th: $500
|21st-40th: $400
|21st-40th: $400
Husqvarna Contingency
|250 Supercross
|450 Supercross
|250 Nationals
|450 Nationals
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|11th-15th: $500
|11th-15th: $500
|11th: $700
|11th: $700
|16th-22nd: $400
|16th-22nd: $400
|12th-20th: $500
|12th-20th: $500
|21st-40th: $400
|21st-40th: $400
GasGas Contingency
|250 Supercross
|450 Supercross
|250 Nationals
|450 Nationals
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|8th: $1,000
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|9th: $900
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|10th: $800
|11th-15th: $500
|11th-15th: $500
|11th: $700
|11th: $700
|16th-22nd: $400
|16th-22nd: $400
|12th-20th: $500
|12th-20th: $500
|21st-40th: $400
|21st-40th: $400
Kawasaki Contingency
|250 Supercross
|450 Supercross
|250 Nationals
|450 Nationals
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|2nd: $10,000
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|3rd: $7,500
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $5,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $4,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $3,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|8th-15th: $1,000
|8th-15th: $1,000
|8th: $1,750
|8th: $1,750
|16th-22nd: $500
|16th-22nd: $500
|9th: $1,500
|9th: $1,500
|Night Show: $300
|Night Show: $300
|10th: $1,250
|10th: $1,250
|11th-15th: $1000
|11th-15th: $1000
|16th-20th: $750
|16th-20th: $750
|21st-30th: $500
|21st-30th: $500
|31st-40th: $400
|31st-40th: $400
Honda Contingency
|250 Supercross
|450 Supercross
|250 Nationals
|450 Nationals
|1st: $16,000
|1st: $17,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $17,000
|2nd: $10,500
|2nd: $12,000
|2nd: $12,500
|2nd: $12,000
|3rd: $8,000
|3rd: $10,000
|3rd: $8,000
|3rd: $10,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $6,000
|4th: $5,000
|4th: $6,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $5,000
|5th: $4,000
|5th: $5,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $4,000
|6th: $3,000
|6th: $4,000
|7th-10th: $2,000
|7th-10th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|7th: $2,000
|11th: $750
|11th: $750
|8th-10th: $1,000
|8th-10th: $1,000
|12th: $700
|12th: $700
|11th: $750
|11th: $750
|13th: $650
|13th: $650
|12th: $700
|12th: $700
|14th: $600
|14th: $600
|13th: $650
|13th: $650
|15th: $550
|15th: $550
|14th: $600
|14th: $600
|16th-19th: $500
|16th-19th: $500
|15th: $550
|15th: $550
|20th-21st: $400
|20th-22nd: $400
|16th: $500
|16th: $500
|22nd: $350
|17th: $450
|17th: $450
|18th: $400
|18th: $400
|19th: $350
|19th: $350
|20th: $300
|20th: $300
|21st-30th: $200
|21st-30th: $200
|31st-40th: $150
|31st-40th: $150
Yamaha Contingency
|250 Supercross
|450 Supercross
|250 Nationals
|450 Nationals
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|1st: $15,000
|2nd: $7,500
|2nd: $7,500
|2nd: $7,500
|2nd: $7,500
|3rd: $5,000
|3rd: $5,000
|3rd: $5,000
|3rd: $5,000
|4th: $3,000
|4th: $3,000
|4th: $3,000
|4th: $3,000
|5th: $2,500
|5th: $2,500
|5th: $2,500
|5th: $2,500
|6th: $2,000
|6th: $2,000
|6th: $2,000
|6th: $2,000
|7th: $1,750
|7th: $1,750
|7th: $1,750
|7th: $1,750
|8th: $1,250
|8th: $1,250
|8th: $1,500
|8th: $1,500
|9th: $1,000
|9th: $1,000
|9th: $1,250
|9th: $1,250
|10th-14th: $600
|10th-14th: $600
|10th: $1,000
|10th: $1,000
|15th-19th: $500
|15th-19th: $500
|11th-15th: $750
|11th-15th: $750
|20th-22nd: $400
|20th-22nd: $400
|16th-20th: $500
|16th-20th: $500
|21st-30th: $400
|21st-30th: $400
|31st-40th: $300
|31st-40th: $300
View replies to: Do Contingency and Support Programs Really Make a Difference? | Discussion
Comments