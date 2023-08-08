Do Contingency and Support Programs Really Make a Difference? | Discussion 3

When you walk into your local dealership, do you walk to your favorite color, do you pick the shootout winner, do you buy the cheapest bike, or does the OEMs contingency and support program make a difference? Over the past few years, we've seen Kawasaki rule the privateer side of the 450 Supercross for reasons beyond just the bike's abilities, but the support and revenue that comes with Team Green. So we decided to dive into this a bit more with specific topics on how the manufacturers support racing and get you, the viewer, to give us your take on what matters and what doesn't. Along with giving a little insight into what the pros are receiving.

Vital MX poll

Do motorcycle brands do a good job of communicating what programs are available?

Outside of the posted manufacturer contingencies we see for Supercross, GNCC, amateur moto, and all the way down to your local racing series...there are other forms of OEM racer support once you do a little digging. At the top, each OEM has amateur-level phenoms they support and grow with. Below that, even at the dealer level, we see programs such as BluCru (Yamaha), Team Green (Kawasaki), and Orange Brigade (KTM Group) have different levels of rebates and parts allowances. These programs and their availability depend on the racer's results, tenure with the OEM, and their dealer's level of involvement with that OEM's amateur and pro programs.

Vital MX poll

What is the most important factor of manufacturer support?

Grant Harlan is a prime example of how much more a racer could make if his choice was made based on contingency payouts. Someone of Harlan's level might have a secondary agreement with Yamaha or something through Rock River Racing, but if not he's made about a quarter of the money from Yamaha that he would've made if he was riding Kawasaki. He would've at least made over double by riding a KTM-group motorcycle. So this begs the question, does contingency payout matter? Also, at the pro level, the riders receive a cash-based payout but some manufacturers have amateur programs that use an-house or dealer-based credits.

Photo

Grant Harlan 450 SX and MX as a Privateer

450 Supercross

  • Anaheim 1 - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
  • San Diego - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
  • Anaheim 2 - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
  • Houston - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
  • Tampa - 21st: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $400 /
  • Oakland - LCQ: Kawasaki $300
  • Arlington - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
  • Daytona - 14th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $600 /
  • Indianapolis - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
  • Detroit - 15th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $500 /
  • Seattle - 13th: Suzuki $900 / KTM $$500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $600 /
  • Glendale - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
  • Atlanta - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /
  • East Rutherford - 15th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $$1,000 +$300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $500 /
  • Nashville - 22nd: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $400 /
  • Denver - 9th: Suzuki $2,250 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $1,000 /
  • Salt Lake - 10th: Suzuki $2,000 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $600 /

Total: Suzuki $10,700 / KTM $6,400 / GasGas $6,400 / Husky $6,400 / Kawasaki $14,600 / Honda $9,500 / Yamaha $7,100

450 Motocross Nationals

  • Fox Raceway - 7th: Suzuki $3,000 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $1,750
  • Hangtown - 24th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $400
  • Colorado - 8th: Suzuki $2,500 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,750 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $1,500
  • High Point - 9th: Suzuki $2,250 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,500 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $1,250
  • Red Bud - N/A
  • Southwick - 14th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $750
  • Spring Creek - 8th: Suzuki $2,500 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $1,500
  • Washougal - 15th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $750

Total: Suzuki $12,050 / KTM $6,300 / GasGas $6,300 / Husqvarna $6,300 / Kawasaki $9,500 / Honda $6,000 / Yamaha $7,900

450 Supercross and Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $24,100

2nd: Suzuki = $22,750

3rd: Honda = $15,500

4th: Yamaha = $15,000

5th-7th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $12,700

Vital MX poll

As a contingency reward, do you prefer manufacturer purchase credits or cash rewards?

Vital MX poll

When using your contingency earnings, would you rather have a physical debit card or a form of online/virtual payment?

As we showed above with Grant Harlan, the payouts from each OEM differ quite a bit, and next up we're going to dive into the main seven OEM's payout tables for Pro Supercross and Pro Motocross. Initially, some of the values look similar but with some digging, you'll notice there are actually some decent differences. Especially once you get outside the top couple of positions. Take a peek below at each OEM's payout and answer this last question.

Photo

Vital MX poll

When purchasing a bike, do contingency payouts matter?

Check out below for each OEM's complete pro payout charts. To learn more about what they pay for your local series, hit their respective brand's websites.

Suzuki's Contingency Payout (Higher Payouts than 2021)

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals
1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000
2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000
3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500
4th: $6,500 4th: $6,500 4th: $6,500 4th: $6,500
5th: $5,000 5th: $5,000 5th: $5,000 5th: $5,000
6th: $4,000 6th: $4,000 6th: $4,000 6th: $4,000
7th: $3,000 7th: $3,000 7th: $3,000 7th: $3,000
8th: $2,500 8th: $2,500 8th: $2,500 8th: $2,500
9th: $2,250 9th: $2,250 9th: $2,250 9th: $2,250
10th: $2,000 10th: $2,000 10th: $2,000 10th: $2,000
11th: $1,250 11th: $1,250 11th: $1,250 11th: $1,250
12th: $1,000 12th: $1,000 12th: $1,000 12th: $1,000
13th: $900 13th: $900 13th: $900 13th: $900
14th: $750 14th: $750 14th: $750 14th: $750
15th: $650 15th: $650 15th: $650 15th: $650
16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500
    23rd-40th: $400 23rd-40th: $400

KTM Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals
1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000
2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000
3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500
4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000
5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000
6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000
7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000
8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000
9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900
10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800
11th-15th: $500 11th-15th: $500 11th: $700 11th: $700
16th-22nd: $400 16th-22nd: $400 12th-20th: $500 12th-20th: $500
    21st-40th: $400 21st-40th: $400

Husqvarna Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals
1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000
2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000
3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500
4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000
5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000
6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000
7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000
8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000
9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900
10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800
11th-15th: $500 11th-15th: $500 11th: $700 11th: $700
16th-22nd: $400 16th-22nd: $400 12th-20th: $500 12th-20th: $500
    21st-40th: $400 21st-40th: $400

GasGas Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals
1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000
2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000
3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500
4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000
5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000
6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000
7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000
8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000
9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900
10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800
11th-15th: $500 11th-15th: $500 11th: $700 11th: $700
16th-22nd: $400 16th-22nd: $400 12th-20th: $500 12th-20th: $500
    21st-40th: $400 21st-40th: $400

Kawasaki Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals
1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000
2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000
3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500
4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000
5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000
6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000
7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000
8th-15th: $1,000 8th-15th: $1,000 8th: $1,750 8th: $1,750
16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500 9th: $1,500 9th: $1,500
Night Show: $300 Night Show: $300 10th: $1,250 10th: $1,250
    11th-15th: $1000 11th-15th: $1000
    16th-20th: $750 16th-20th: $750
    21st-30th: $500 21st-30th: $500
    31st-40th: $400 31st-40th: $400

 

Honda Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals
1st: $16,000 1st: $17,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $17,000
2nd: $10,500 2nd: $12,000 2nd: $12,500 2nd: $12,000
3rd: $8,000 3rd: $10,000 3rd: $8,000 3rd: $10,000
4th: $5,000 4th: $6,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $6,000
5th: $4,000 5th: $5,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $5,000
6th: $3,000 6th: $4,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $4,000
7th-10th: $2,000 7th-10th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000
11th: $750 11th: $750 8th-10th: $1,000 8th-10th: $1,000
12th: $700 12th: $700 11th: $750 11th: $750
13th: $650 13th: $650 12th: $700 12th: $700
14th: $600 14th: $600 13th: $650 13th: $650
15th: $550 15th: $550 14th: $600 14th: $600
16th-19th: $500 16th-19th: $500 15th: $550 15th: $550
20th-21st: $400 20th-22nd: $400 16th: $500 16th: $500
22nd: $350   17th: $450 17th: $450
    18th: $400 18th: $400
    19th: $350 19th: $350
    20th: $300 20th: $300
    21st-30th: $200 21st-30th: $200
    31st-40th: $150 31st-40th: $150

Yamaha Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals
1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000
2nd: $7,500 2nd: $7,500 2nd: $7,500 2nd: $7,500
3rd: $5,000 3rd: $5,000 3rd: $5,000 3rd: $5,000
4th: $3,000 4th: $3,000 4th: $3,000 4th: $3,000
5th: $2,500 5th: $2,500 5th: $2,500 5th: $2,500
6th: $2,000 6th: $2,000 6th: $2,000 6th: $2,000
7th: $1,750 7th: $1,750 7th: $1,750 7th: $1,750
8th: $1,250 8th: $1,250 8th: $1,500 8th: $1,500
9th: $1,000 9th: $1,000 9th: $1,250 9th: $1,250
10th-14th: $600 10th-14th: $600 10th: $1,000 10th: $1,000
15th-19th: $500 15th-19th: $500 11th-15th: $750 11th-15th: $750
20th-22nd: $400 20th-22nd: $400 16th-20th: $500 16th-20th: $500
    21st-30th: $400 21st-30th: $400
    31st-40th: $300 31st-40th: $300
c50 COLORADO 026 1468454100
crusher773
2 hours ago

The 1 thing I hate about contingency is that it only pays out if the bike is less than 2 years old.  If a rider can take an older bike out and still place well then pay them also.  I bought my bike new and still place well regularly so why not still give me something for parts.  We would race a lot more if that was the case.

avatar
yokev
15 hours ago

I road raced regionally for a lotta years, and with the brand I rode I regularly made $2k/race.  They paid on debit card which was best. Anyone who would choose fuggin 'credits' either has no common sense and/or has never raced, or never finishes in the money.

As far as either or trackside support or money, it's money first. IME anyone who would rather receive trackside support than straight up cash doesn't place well enough for it to matter. You make your deals with the various industry companies for support-tires were biggest in RR-, and you usually get a deal from a local dealer-I had a small budget from the manufacturer, free oil and lubes, brakes, bodywork etc. and cost from my local store.

At the end of the day, every manufacturer makes a competitive bike for the [adult] classes that pay, so if you're serious about making money or at least making enough to take a bite out of what it's costing you, you choose based on who's paying the most for the races you're gonna do

Here's a curveball- I ended up owning my own (very SMALL) single line store, and the kid I gave the most support to didn't win races. He raced in 600SS which was the most competitive, but what earned him my support was his promoting. This is in the days before all this social media horseshit-although My Space was around- and he would hit every bike related event with all his equipment, banners, flyers...all kinds of stuff. He had a GREAT attitude as well, and love talking to anyone about bikes and racing. He got my store's name out there so much more than someone who simply wins races, and his attitude brought in customers.

 

1
c50 DSC 0073
kijen
19 hours ago

interesting how the manufactures support the pro's,  but that is less than a half percent of riders who even buy bikes.

for us normal folks I believe that local dealer access and support is more important than manufacture support. Even more so how is the aftermarket support for a particular model.  We're still rocking a 2005 YZ250, 1. because it is an excellent and fun bike, 2. parts and mods are so readily available.  Im sure were not the only ones who don't buy a new bike every year.  One thing missing, I seem to remember a long time ago the manufacture would publish race team mods, tips and tricks.  Maybe the bikes are so good now there really are not many? best mod on my 19 450sxf without question is the TD Vortex tuning.