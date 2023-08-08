When you walk into your local dealership, do you walk to your favorite color, do you pick the shootout winner, do you buy the cheapest bike, or does the OEMs contingency and support program make a difference? Over the past few years, we've seen Kawasaki rule the privateer side of the 450 Supercross for reasons beyond just the bike's abilities, but the support and revenue that comes with Team Green. So we decided to dive into this a bit more with specific topics on how the manufacturers support racing and get you, the viewer, to give us your take on what matters and what doesn't. Along with giving a little insight into what the pros are receiving.

Vital MX poll Do motorcycle brands do a good job of communicating what programs are available? Choices Contingency is the only thing I can really find but I don't know much more beyond that. Yes, the brands communicate what's available well and I'm able to find all the resources I need. No, I don't really know what brands offer for racing support and it's not very clear online or in dealers. Vote View results

Outside of the posted manufacturer contingencies we see for Supercross, GNCC, amateur moto, and all the way down to your local racing series...there are other forms of OEM racer support once you do a little digging. At the top, each OEM has amateur-level phenoms they support and grow with. Below that, even at the dealer level, we see programs such as BluCru (Yamaha), Team Green (Kawasaki), and Orange Brigade (KTM Group) have different levels of rebates and parts allowances. These programs and their availability depend on the racer's results, tenure with the OEM, and their dealer's level of involvement with that OEM's amateur and pro programs.

Vital MX poll What is the most important factor of manufacturer support? Choices OEM Trackside Support Racer Contingency OEM Parts Discounts New Bike Discounts Vote View results

Grant Harlan is a prime example of how much more a racer could make if his choice was made based on contingency payouts. Someone of Harlan's level might have a secondary agreement with Yamaha or something through Rock River Racing, but if not he's made about a quarter of the money from Yamaha that he would've made if he was riding Kawasaki. He would've at least made over double by riding a KTM-group motorcycle. So this begs the question, does contingency payout matter? Also, at the pro level, the riders receive a cash-based payout but some manufacturers have amateur programs that use an-house or dealer-based credits.

Grant Harlan 450 SX and MX as a Privateer

450 Supercross

Anaheim 1 - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /

San Diego - LCQ: Kawasaki $300

Anaheim 2 - LCQ: Kawasaki $300

Houston - LCQ: Kawasaki $300

Tampa - 21st: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $400 /

Oakland - LCQ: Kawasaki $300

Arlington - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /

Daytona - 14th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $600 /

Indianapolis - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /

Detroit - 15th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $500 /

Seattle - 13th: Suzuki $900 / KTM $$500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $600 /

Glendale - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /

Atlanta - 17th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $500 /

East Rutherford - 15th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $$1,000 +$300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $500 /

Nashville - 22nd: Suzuki $500 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 + $300 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $400 /

Denver - 9th: Suzuki $2,250 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $1,000 /

Salt Lake - 10th: Suzuki $2,000 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 + $300 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $600 /

Total: Suzuki $10,700 / KTM $6,400 / GasGas $6,400 / Husky $6,400 / Kawasaki $14,600 / Honda $9,500 / Yamaha $7,100

450 Motocross Nationals

Fox Raceway - 7th: Suzuki $3,000 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $2,000 / Yamaha $1,750

Hangtown - 24th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $400

Colorado - 8th: Suzuki $2,500 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,750 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $1,500

High Point - 9th: Suzuki $2,250 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,500 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $1,250

Red Bud - N/A

Southwick - 14th: Suzuki $650 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $750

Spring Creek - 8th: Suzuki $2,500 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $1,500

Washougal - 15th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $750

Total: Suzuki $12,050 / KTM $6,300 / GasGas $6,300 / Husqvarna $6,300 / Kawasaki $9,500 / Honda $6,000 / Yamaha $7,900

450 Supercross and Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $24,100

2nd: Suzuki = $22,750

3rd: Honda = $15,500

4th: Yamaha = $15,000

5th-7th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $12,700

Vital MX poll As a contingency reward, do you prefer manufacturer purchase credits or cash rewards? Choices Manufacturer or dealer credits. A cash reward. Vote View results

Vital MX poll When using your contingency earnings, would you rather have a physical debit card or a form of online/virtual payment? Choices Physical debit card. Virtual payment. Vote View results

As we showed above with Grant Harlan, the payouts from each OEM differ quite a bit, and next up we're going to dive into the main seven OEM's payout tables for Pro Supercross and Pro Motocross. Initially, some of the values look similar but with some digging, you'll notice there are actually some decent differences. Especially once you get outside the top couple of positions. Take a peek below at each OEM's payout and answer this last question.

Vital MX poll When purchasing a bike, do contingency payouts matter? Choices Yes, I race regularly and contingency payout for my racing series of choice is the top priority. The performance of the bike matters most but contingency still matters and can sway my choice. As long as there's some payout, I would pick the bike that I want most. Reviews and performance of the bike are the most important, I don't look at contingency at all. Vote View results

Check out below for each OEM's complete pro payout charts. To learn more about what they pay for your local series, hit their respective brand's websites.

Suzuki's Contingency Payout (Higher Payouts than 2021)

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 4th: $6,500 4th: $6,500 4th: $6,500 4th: $6,500 5th: $5,000 5th: $5,000 5th: $5,000 5th: $5,000 6th: $4,000 6th: $4,000 6th: $4,000 6th: $4,000 7th: $3,000 7th: $3,000 7th: $3,000 7th: $3,000 8th: $2,500 8th: $2,500 8th: $2,500 8th: $2,500 9th: $2,250 9th: $2,250 9th: $2,250 9th: $2,250 10th: $2,000 10th: $2,000 10th: $2,000 10th: $2,000 11th: $1,250 11th: $1,250 11th: $1,250 11th: $1,250 12th: $1,000 12th: $1,000 12th: $1,000 12th: $1,000 13th: $900 13th: $900 13th: $900 13th: $900 14th: $750 14th: $750 14th: $750 14th: $750 15th: $650 15th: $650 15th: $650 15th: $650 16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500 23rd-40th: $400 23rd-40th: $400

KTM Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 11th-15th: $500 11th-15th: $500 11th: $700 11th: $700 16th-22nd: $400 16th-22nd: $400 12th-20th: $500 12th-20th: $500 21st-40th: $400 21st-40th: $400

Husqvarna Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 11th-15th: $500 11th-15th: $500 11th: $700 11th: $700 16th-22nd: $400 16th-22nd: $400 12th-20th: $500 12th-20th: $500 21st-40th: $400 21st-40th: $400

GasGas Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 8th: $1,000 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 9th: $900 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 10th: $800 11th-15th: $500 11th-15th: $500 11th: $700 11th: $700 16th-22nd: $400 16th-22nd: $400 12th-20th: $500 12th-20th: $500 21st-40th: $400 21st-40th: $400

Kawasaki Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $15,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 2nd: $10,000 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 3rd: $7,500 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $5,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $4,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $3,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 8th-15th: $1,000 8th-15th: $1,000 8th: $1,750 8th: $1,750 16th-22nd: $500 16th-22nd: $500 9th: $1,500 9th: $1,500 Night Show: $300 Night Show: $300 10th: $1,250 10th: $1,250 11th-15th: $1000 11th-15th: $1000 16th-20th: $750 16th-20th: $750 21st-30th: $500 21st-30th: $500 31st-40th: $400 31st-40th: $400

Honda Contingency

250 Supercross 450 Supercross 250 Nationals 450 Nationals 1st: $16,000 1st: $17,000 1st: $15,000 1st: $17,000 2nd: $10,500 2nd: $12,000 2nd: $12,500 2nd: $12,000 3rd: $8,000 3rd: $10,000 3rd: $8,000 3rd: $10,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $6,000 4th: $5,000 4th: $6,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $5,000 5th: $4,000 5th: $5,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $4,000 6th: $3,000 6th: $4,000 7th-10th: $2,000 7th-10th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 7th: $2,000 11th: $750 11th: $750 8th-10th: $1,000 8th-10th: $1,000 12th: $700 12th: $700 11th: $750 11th: $750 13th: $650 13th: $650 12th: $700 12th: $700 14th: $600 14th: $600 13th: $650 13th: $650 15th: $550 15th: $550 14th: $600 14th: $600 16th-19th: $500 16th-19th: $500 15th: $550 15th: $550 20th-21st: $400 20th-22nd: $400 16th: $500 16th: $500 22nd: $350 17th: $450 17th: $450 18th: $400 18th: $400 19th: $350 19th: $350 20th: $300 20th: $300 21st-30th: $200 21st-30th: $200 31st-40th: $150 31st-40th: $150

Yamaha Contingency