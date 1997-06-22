At the conclusion of the 2024 High Point National, Mitch Payton and his Pro Circuit squad set a new milestone as they accomplished their 300th victory. With this historical accomplishment, we decided to go back through nearly 35 years of racing history to find each individual victory, the date, who won them, where they were at, etc. In doing this, we found a bunch of fun facts and interesting notes along the road it took for Pro Circuit to get to this point. Below, you'll find the stats we found of interest, a complete list of first-time winners, every winner for the team, and the complete list of each win by season.

What stands out to you on this list?

Michael Lindsay

Interesting Wins and Notes

Since becoming an organized team in 1991, Pro Circuit has won at least one race every season in their ongoing 34-year history. The lowest amount of wins they have scored in a season is one, which has only happened twice. This occurred in 2002 and 2015.

Pro Circuit won on their debut in 1991 with Brian Swink at the Orlando Supercross.

Ricky Carmichael scored the team their 50th victory at the Southwick National on 6/22/1997.

Ivan Tedesco scored the team their 100th victory at the Anaheim 2 Supercross on 1/17/2004.

Ryan Villopoto scored the team their 150th victory at the Irving Supercross on 4/5/2008.

Dean Wilson scored the team their 200th victory at the Atlanta Supercross on 2/26/2011.

Justin Hill scored the team their 250th victory at the Phoenix Supercross on 1/28/2017.

Ty Masterpool scored the team their 300th victory at the High Point National on 6/15/2024.

In the team's 34 active seasons, they have averaged 8.8 wins per season.

Pro Circuit has won 175 Supercross races.

Pro Circuit has won more West Coast Supercross races with 90 wins compared to 85 wins on East Coast. (This includes East vs West races, counting the result towards the Coast the winning rider was assigned to).

Pro Circuit has won 11 East vs West rounds of Supercross.

Pro Circuit has won 124 overall results in Pro Motocross.

Ricky Carmichael has the most wins with Pro Circuit at 38.

Pro Circuit won 22 times in 2007 with Ryan Villopoto, Ben Townley, and Christophe Pourcel. The highest count in a single season for the team.

Pro Circuit has had up to five different winners on their team in a single season, occurring in 2010, 2011, and 2015

Pro Circuit has had 70 different riders since 1991 and 41 of them have scored victories. This means 59% of Pro Circuit riders have won races.

15 of Pro Circuit's riders aren't of US origin: Jamie Dobb, Pedro Gonzalez, Mickael Pichon, Eric Sorby, Stephane Roncada, Grant Langston, Ben Townley, Darcy Lange, Christophe Pourcel, Brett Metcalfe, Tyla Rattray, Dean Wilson, Martin Davalos, Arnaud Tonus, and Jo Shimoda

10 of which won races for the team: Dobb, Gonzalez, Pichon, Langston, Townley, Pourcel, Rattray, Wilson, Davalos, and Shimoda

Broc Tickle has 1 win with the team and the 2011 AMA Supercross West Region 250 title, giving him the lowest win total of a Pro Circuit Championship winner.

Austin Forkner has 14 wins with the team, the highest count without additionally winning a title with the team.

Austin Forkner has won for Pro Circuit in 6 different seasons, the most of any rider: 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Dean Wilson won for Pro Circuit in 5 consecutive seasons, the most of any rider: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014

The team scored 13 wins in 2014, the highest win count without a championship in the same year.

The Pro Circuit team has participated in Motocross of Nations for Team USA seven different times, and has only lost once as a member of the team.

Five of the team's Motocross of Nations wins were consecutive: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009.

If you add the team's MXoN wins, their total count is 306.

Pro Circuit has had 29 riders receive their first career win with the team (some were their first USA career win).

Pro Circuit had 3 first-time winners in 2014. With Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, and Martin Davalos taking their first-ever victories while aboard Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250Fs.

Pro Circuit has had 6 different riders race for the team, leave, and return after a gap away from the team. These riders are Mike Brown (1992 and 2001-2003), Ricky Carmichael (1997-1998, 1999 Motocross only, and one race in 2001), Ivan Tedesco (2004-2005 and 2012), Christophe Pourcel (one race in 2007 and 2009-2010), Justin Hill (2013-2014 and 2017), and Martin Davalos (2013-2014 and 2018-2019).

Carmichael upon his one-off return to PC in 2001. Garth Milan

Riders Who Got Their First Win While Racing for Pro Circuit

Some riders on this list went on to only win in the US with Pro Circuit, while other's first win was also the only one of their career.

Brian Swink - Orlando Supercross - East - 1/12/1991 (Pro Circuit's First Win) Jeromy Buehl - St. Petersburg Supercross - East - 4/6/1991 (Only Won with PC) Jimmy Gaddis - Houston Supercross - West - 1/16/1993 (Sole Career Win) James Dobb - Unadilla Motocross - 7/11/1993 (Sole Win / Only Won with PC) Pedro Gonzalez - San Jose Supercross - West - 6/4/1994 (Sole Career Win) Ryan Hughes - San Diego Supercross - West - 2/5/1994 David Pingree - San Jose Supercross - West - 6/3/1995 Ricky Carmichael - Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/1997 Nick Wey - Spring Creek Motocross - 8/15/1999 (Sole Career Win) Shae Bentley - Houston Supercross - West - 2/5/2000 (Only Won with PC) Matt Walker - Houston Supercross - West - 3/23/2002 (Sole Career Win) Ryan Villopoto - Irving Supercross - West - 4/22/2006 Christophe Pourcel - Phoenix Supercross - West 1/13/2007 Ben Townley - St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/3/2007 (Only Won with PC) Austin Stroupe - Houston Supercross - West - 2/16/2008 (Only Won with PC) Tyla Rattray - High Point Motocross - 6/12/2010 (Only Won with PC) Dean Wilson - Budds Creek Motocross - 6/19/2010 (Only Won with PC)* Darryn Durham - New Orleans Supercross - East - 4/14/2012 (Sole Career Win) Tyler Bowers - Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/4/2013 (Sole Career Win) Justin Hill - San Diego Supercross - West - 2/8/2014* Adam Cianciarulo - Dallas Supercross - East - 2/15/2014 Martin Davalos - Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/2014 Joey Savatgy - Unadilla Motocross - 8/8/2015 (Only Won with PC)* Austin Forkner - Ironman Motocross - 8/27/2016 (Only Won with PC)* Garrett Marchbanks - Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/2020 (Sole Career Win)* Cameron McAdoo - Daytona Supercross - East - 3/6/21 (Only Won with PC)* Seth Hammaker - Arlington 1 Supercross - East - 3/13/2021 (Sole Career Win)* Jo Shimoda - Salt Lake City 1 Supercross - East - 4/24/2021* Ty Masterpool - High Point Motocross - 6/15/2024 (Sole Career Win)*

* Denotes active riders

Brian Swink, who brought Pro Circuit their first ever victory. Racer X Archive

Rider Win Counts

Ricky Carmichael - 38

Ryan Villopoto - 30

Christophe Pourcel - 18

Adam Cianciarulo - 18

Blake Baggett - 17

Austin Forkner - 14

Dean Wilson - 13

Jeremy McGrath - 12

Joey Savatgy - 12

Ivan Tedesco - 11

Jake Weimer - 11

Grant Langston - 10

Mickael Pichon - 9

Ben Townley - 9

Ryan Hughes - 8

Brian Swink - 6

Nathan Ramsey - 6

Mike Brown - 6

Tyla Rattray - 6

Justin Hill - 6

Jo Shimoda - 5

Austin Stroupe - 4

Josh Hansen - 4

Jeremy Buehl - 3

Martin Davalos - 3

Cameron McAdoo - 3

Levi Kitchen - 3

Shae Bentley - 2

Pedro Gonzalez - 1

James Dobb - 1

Jimmy Gaddis - 1

David Pingree - 1

Nick Wey - 1

Tallon Vohland - 1

Matt Walker - 1

Broc Tickle - 1

Darryn Durham - 1

Tyler Bowers - 1

Garrett Marchbanks - 1

Seth Hammaker - 1

Ty Masterpool - 1

Here's the breakdown of every win. The location, date, who won them, and each season.

1991 Season

Brian Swink - 5 Supercross & 1 Motocross Win

Orlando Supercross - East - 1/12/1991 Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/23/1991 Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/1991 Pontiac 1 Supercross - East - 4/13/1991 East Rutherford Supercross - East - 5/18/91 High Point Motocross - 5/26/1991

Jeromy Buehl - 3 Supercross Wins

St. Petersburg Supercross - East - 4/6/1991 Pontiac 2 Supercross - East - 4/14/1991 Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/20/1991

Jeremy McGrath - 5 Supercross Wins

Anaheim Supercross - West - 1/26/1991 Seattle Supercross - West - 2/2/1991 San Diego Supercross - West - 2/9/1991 Irving Supercross - West - 4/27/1991 Las Vegas Supercross - 5/4/1991

14 wins in 1991

1992 Season

Jeremy McGrath - 7 Supercross Wins

Anaheim Supercross - West - 1/25/1992 Seattle Supercross - West - 2/1/1992 San Diego Supercross - West - 2/8/1992 Las Vegas Supercross - 4/25/1992 Irving Supercross - West - 5/30/1992 San Jose Supercross - West - 6/6/1992 Los Angeles Supercross - West - 7/11/1992

7 wins in 1992

1993 Season

Jimmy Gaddis - 1 Supercross Win

Houston Supercross - West - 1/16/1993 (E/W)

James Dobb - 1 Motocross Win

Unadilla Motocross - 7/11/1993

2 wins in 1993

1994 Season

Pedro Gonzalez - 1 Supercross Win

San Jose Supercross - West - 6/4/1994

Ryan Hughes - 3 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins

San Diego Supercross - West - 2/5/1994 Seattle Supercross - West - 5/7/1994 Las Vegas Supercross - West - 6/11/1994 Unadilla Motocross - 7/17/1994 Washougal Motocross - 8/14/1994

6 wins in 1994

1995 Season

David Pingree - 1 Supercross Win

San Jose Supercross - West - 6/3/1995

Mickael Pichon - 3 Supercross Wins

Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/25/1995 Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/18/1995 Pontiac Supercross - East - 4/8/1995

Ryan Hughes - 1 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins

Hangtown Motocross - 5/7/1995 Las Vegas Supercross - West - 6/10/1995 Unadilla Motocross - 7/23/1995

7 wins in 1995

1996 Season

Mickael Pichon - 6 Supercross Wins

Orlando Supercross - East - 1/13/1996 Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/1996 Irving Supercross - East - 3/23/1996 (E/W) Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/30/1996 Tampa Supercross - East - 4/6/1996 Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/20/1996

6 wins in 1996

1997 Season

Ricky Carmichael - 3 Supercross and 8 Motocross Wins

Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/1997 Gatorback Motocross - 3/2/1997 Orlando Supercross - East - 3/29/1997 Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/19/1997 Hangtown Motocross - 5/4/1997 Glen Helen Motocross - 5/11/1997 Budds Creek Motocross - 6/15/1997 Southwick Motocross - 6/22/1997 (Team's 50th Victory) Millville Motocross - 8/3/1997 Washougal Motocross - 8/17/1997 Broome-Tioga Motocross - 8/24/1997

11 wins in 1997

Ricky Carmichael, who brought the team their 50th victory. Racer X Archive

1998 Season

Ricky Carmichael - 9 Supercross & 8 Motocross Wins

Indianapolis Supercross - East - 2/14/1998 Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/21/1998 Tampa Supercross - East - 2/28/1998 Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/1998 New Orleans Supercross - East - 3/14/1998 St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/28/1998 Pontiac Supercross - East - 4/4/1998 Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/17/1998 Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/2/1998 (E/W) Glen Helen Motocross - 5/10/1998 High Point Motocross - 5/17/1998 Budds Creek Motocross - 6/21/1998 RedBud Motocross - 7/5/1998 Unadilla Motocross - 7/19/1998 Kenworthy Motocross - 7/25/1998 Washougal Motocross - 8/2/1998 Millville Motocross - 8/16/1998

17 wins in 1998

1999 Season

Ricky Carmichael - 9 Motocross Wins

Glen Helen Motocross - 5/9/1999 Hangtown Motocross - 5/16/1999 High Point Motocross - 5/30/1999 Southwick Motocross - 6/13/1999 RedBud Motocross - 7/4/1999 Unadilla Motocross - 7/18/1999 Kenworthy’s Motocross - 7/25/1999 Broome-Tioga Motocross - 8/29/1999 Steel City Motocross - 9/5/1999

Nathan Ramsey - 6 Supercross Wins

Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/23/1999 Seattle Supercross - West -1/30/1999 Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 2/6/1999 Irving Supercross - West - 2/27/1999 Houston Supercross - West - 3/13/1999 Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/1/1999 (E/W)

Nick Wey - 1 Motocross Wins

Spring Creek Motocross - 8/15/1999

16 wins in 1999

86 Wins in the '90s

2000 Season

Shae Bentley - 2 Supercross Wins

Houston Supercross - West - 2/5/2000 Minneapolis Supercross - West - 3/25/2000

Tallon Vohland - 1 Supercross Win

Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/15/2000

3 wins in 2000

2001 Season

Mike Brown - 3 Motocross Wins

Budds Creek Motocross - 6/17/2001 Kenworthy’s Motocross - 7/22/2001 Washougal Motocross - 7/29/2001

Ricky Carmichael - 1 Motocross Wins

Steel City Motocross - 8/2/2001

4 wins in 2000

2002 Season

Matt Walker - 1 Supercross Win

Houston Supercross - West - 3/23/2002

1 win in 2002

2003 Season

Mike Brown - 1 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins

Daytona Supercross - East - 3/8/2003 Glen Helen Motocross - 5/11/2003 High Point Motocross - 5/25/2003

3 wins in 2003

2004 Season

Ivan Tedesco - 7 Supercross Wins

Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/3/2004 Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/10/2004 Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/17/2004 (Team's 100th Victory) San Diego Supercross - West - 1/24/2004 Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 1/30/2004 Irving Supercross - West - 4/17/2004 Salt Lake City Supercross - West - 4/24/2004

7 wins in 2004

Ivan Tedesco, who brought the team their 100th victory. Racer X Archive

2005 Season

Ivan Tedesco - 2 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins

Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/22/2005 Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/5/2005 Thunder Valley Motocross - 7/24/2005 Washougal Motocross - 7/31/2005

Grant Langston - 3 Supercross & 4 Motocross Wins

Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/26/2005 St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/5/2005 Irving Supercross - East - 4/2/2005 Hangtown Motocross - 5/22/2005 Southwick Motocross - 6/12/2005 RedBud Motocross - 7/3/2005 Glen Helen Motocross - 9/11/2005

11 wins in 2005

2006 Season

Ryan Villopoto - 1 Supercross & 6 Motocross Wins

Irving Supercross - West - 4/22/2006 High Point Motocross - 5/28/2006 Budds Creek Motocross - 6/18/2006 RedBud Motocross - 7/2/2006 Unadilla Motocross - 7/16/2006 Thunder Valley Motocross - 7/23/2006 Glen Helen Motocross - 9/10/2006

Grant Langston - 3 Supercross Wins

Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/21/2006 Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/4/2006 Seattle Supercross - West - 4/29/2006

10 wins in 2006

2007 Season

Ryan Villopoto - 7 Supercross & 5 Motocross Wins

Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/6/2007 Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/20/2007 San Francisco Supercross - West - 1/27/2007 Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/3/2007 Houston Supercross - West - 2/10/2007 San Diego Supercross - West - 2/17/2007 Seattle Supercross - West - 4/28/2007 Budds Creek Motocross - 6/17/2007 Red Bud Motocross - 7/1/2007 Spring Creek Motocross - 8/12/2007 Steel City Motocross - 8/26/2007 Freestone Motocross - 9/2/2007

Ben Townley - 3 Supercross & 6 Motocross Wins

St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/3/2007 Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/2007 Irving Supercross - East - 3/31/2007 Hangtown Motocross - 5/20/2007 Southwick Motocross - 6/10/2007 Unadilla Motocross - 7/15/2007 Thunder Valley Motocross - 7/22/2007 Washougal Motocross - 7/29/2007 Glen Helen Motocross - 9/9/2007

Christophe Pourcel - 1 Supercross Win

Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/13/2007

22 wins in 2007

2008 Season

Ryan Villopoto - 3 Supercross & 8 Motocross Wins

Minneapolis Supercross - East - 3/15/2008 Irving Supercross - East - 4/5/2008 (Team's 150th Victory) Detroit Supercross - East - 4/12/2008 Hangtown Motocross - 6/1/2008 Freestone Motocross - 6/8/2008 High Point Motocross - 6/15/2008 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/29/2008 RedBud Motocross - 7/6/2008 Budds Creek Motocross - 7/13/2008 Unadilla Motocross - 7/20/2008 Southwick Motocross - 8/24/2008

Austin Stroupe - 1 Supercross & 1 Motocross Win

Houston Supercross - West - 2/16/2008 Glen Helen Motocross - 5/25/2008

13 wins in 2008

Ryan Villopoto brought the team their 150th victory. GuyB

2009 Season

Christophe Pourcel - 6 Supercross & 4 Motocross Wins

Houston Supercross - East - 4/24/2009 Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/21/2009 Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/2009 Toronto Supercross - East - 3/28/2009 Jacksonville Supercross - East - 4/4/2009 Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/2/2009 (E/W) Hangtown Motocross - 5/30/2009 High Point Motocross - 6/13/2009 Unadilla Motocross - 8/15/2009 Steel City Motocross - 9/5/2009

Jake Weimer - 3 Supercross & 3 Motocross Wins

Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/3/2009 San Francisco Supercross - West - 1/31/2009 Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/7/2009 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/27/2009 RedBud Motocross - 7/4/2009 Budds Creek Motocross - 8/22/2009

Austin Stroupe - 2 Supercross Wins

Indianapolis Supercross - East - 2/28/2009 New Orleans Supercross - East - 3/14/2009

18 wins in 2009

92 Wins from 2000-2009

2010 Season

Christophe Pourcel - 5 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins

Indianapolis Supercross - East - 2/20/2010 Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/27/2010 Daytona Supercross - East - 3/6/2010 Jacksonville Supercross - East - 3/27/2010 Houston Supercross - East - 4/20/2010 Freestone Motocross - 6/5/2010 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/26/2010

Jake Weimer - 5 Supercross Wins

Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/9/2010 Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/16/2010 Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/23/2010 San Diego Supercross - West - 2/6/2010 Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/8/2010 (E/W)

Tyla Rattray - 2 Motocross Wins

High Point Motocross - 6/12/2010 Southwick Motocross - 8/28/2010

Dean Wilson - 2 Motocross Wins

Budds Creek Motocross - 6/19/2010 Pala Raceway Motocross - 9/11/2010

Josh Hansen - 1 Supercross Win

Salt Lake City Supercross - West - 5/1/2010

17 wins in 2010

2011 Season

Blake Baggett - 2 Supercross & 5 Motocross Wins

Daytona Supercross - East - 3/5/2011 Las Vegas Supercross - East Main - 5/7/2011 Hangtown Motocross - 5/21/2011 High Point Motocross -6/11/2011 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/25/2011 RedBud Motocross - 7/2/2011 Washougal Motocross - 7/23/2011

Dean Wilson - 3 Supercross & 3 Motocross Wins

Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/26/2011 (Team's 200th Victory) Toronto Supercross - East - 3/26/2011 Arlington Supercross - East - 4/2/2011 Unadilla Motocross - 8/13/2011 Steel City Motocross - 9/3/2011 Fox Raceway Motocross - 9/10/2011

Tyla Rattray - 4 Motocross Wins

Freestone Motocross - 5/28/2011 Budds Creek Motocross - 6/18/2011 Spring Creek Motocross - 7/16/2011 Southwick Motocross - 8/27/2011

Josh Hansen - 3 Supercross Wins

Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/8/2011 Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/15/2011 Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 2/5/2011

Broc Tickle - 1 Supercross Win

Oakland Supercross - West - 1/29/2011

21 wins in 2011

Dean Wilson captured the team's 200th victory. GuyB

2012 Season

Dean Wilson - 2 Supercross Wins

Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/14/2012 San Diego Supercross - West - 2/11/2012

Blake Baggett - 5 Motocross Wins

Hangtown Motocross - 5/19/2012 Budds Creek Motocross - 6/16/2012 RedBud Motocross - 7/7/2012 Southwick Motocross - 8/11/2012 Lake Elsinore Motocross - 9/8/2012

Darryn Durham - 1 Supercross Win

New Orleans Supercross - East - 4/14/2012

8 wins in 2012

2013 Season

Dean Wilson - 1 Supercross Win

Dallas Supercross - East - 2/16/2013

Blake Baggett - 1 Motocross Win

Budds Creek Motocross - 6/22/2013

Tyler Bowers - 1 Supercross Win

Las Vegas Supercross - East Main - 5/4/2013

3 wins in 2013

2014 Season

Adam Cianciarulo - 3 Supercross Wins

Dallas Supercross - East - 2/15/2014 Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/1/2014 Detroit Supercross - East - 3/15/2014

Dean Wilson - 2 Supercross Wins

Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/1/2014 Las Vegas Supercross - West Main - 5/3/2014

Justin Hill - 2 Supercross Wins

San Diego Supercross - West - 2/8/2014 Las Vegas Supercross - West - 4/3/2014 (E/W)

Blake Baggett - 4 Motocross Wins

Daytona Supercross - East - 3/8/2014 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/7/2014 High Point Motocross - 6/14/2014 Budds Creek Motocross - 7/12/2014

Martin Davalos - 2 Supercross Wins

Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/2014 St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/29/2014

13 wins in 2014

2015 Season

Joey Savatgy - 1 Motocross Win

Unadilla Motocross - 8/8/2015

1 win in 2015

2016 Season

Austin Forkner - 1 Motocross Win

Ironman Motocross - 8/27/2016

Joey Savatgy - 3 Supercross and 3 Motocross Wins

Oakland Supercross - West - 1/30/2016 San Diego 2 Supercross - West - 2/13/2016 Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/7/2016 (E/W) Hangtown Motocross - 5/21/2016 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/4/2016 High Point Motocross - 6/18/2016

7 wins in 2016

2017 Season

Adam Cianciarulo - 2 Supercross and 1 Motocross Win

Daytona Supercross - East - 3/11/2017 Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/6/2017 (E/W) Budds Creek Motocross - 8/19/2017

Justin Hill - 4 Supercross Wins

Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/21/2017 Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/28/2017 (Team's 250th Victory) Oakland Supercross - West - 2/4/2017 Arlington Supercross - West - 2/11/2017

Joey Savatgy - 1 Supercross and 3 Motocross Wins

Minneapolis Supercross - East - 2/18/2017 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/3/2017 Spring Creek Motocross - 7/22/2017 Washougal Motocross - 7/29/2017

11 wins in 2017

Justin Hill brought the team their 250th victory. Octopi Media

2018 Season

Adam Cianciarulo - 1 Supercross Win

Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/5/2018 (E/W)

Austin Forkner - 2 Supercross Wins

Tampa Supercross - East - 2/24/2018 Atlanta Supercross - East - 3/3/2018

Joey Savatgy - 1 Supercross Win

Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/20/2018

4 wins in 2018

2019 Season

Adam Cianciarulo - 5 Supercross & 6 Motocross Wins

Glendale Supercross - West - 1/12/2019 Oakland Supercross - West - 1/26/2019 San Diego Supercorss - West - 2/2/2019 Atlanta Supercross - West - 3/2/2019 (E/W) Denver Supercross - West - 4/13/2019 Hangtown Motocross - 5/18/2019 Pala Raceway Motocross - 5/25/2019 Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/1/2019 High Point Motocross - 6/15/2019 Southwick Motocross - 6/29/2019 Spring Creek Motocross - 7/20/2019

Austin Forkner - 5 Supercross Wins

Minneapolis Supercross - East - 2/9/2019 Arlington Supercross - East - 2/16/2019 Detroit Supercross - East - 2/23/2019 Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/2019 Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/16/2019

Martin Davalos - 1 Supercross Win

Nashville Supercross - East - 4/6/2019

17 wins in 2019

102 Wins from 2010-2019

2020 Season

Austin Forkner - 4 Supercross Wins

St Louis Supercross - West - 1/11/2020 Glendale Supercross - West - 1/25/2020 Salt Lake City 4 - West - 6/10/2020 Salt Lake City 5 - West - 6/14/2020

Garrett Marchbanks - 1 Supercross Win

Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/2020

5 wins in 2020

2021 Season

Cameron McAdoo - 1 Supercross Win

Daytona Supercross - East - 3/6/2021

Jo Shimoda - 1 Supercross Win

Salt Lake City 1 Supercross - East - 4/24/2021

Seth Hammaker - 1 Supercross Win

Arlington 1 Supercross - East - 3/13/2021

3 wins in 2021

2022 Season

Cameron Mcadoo - 1 Supercross Win

Arlington Supercross - East - 2/26/2022

Jo Shimoda - 2 Motocross Wins

RedBud Motocross - 7/2/2022 Unadilla Motocross - 8/13/2022

Austin Forkner - 1 Supercross Win

Foxborough Supercross - East - 4/23/2022

4 wins in 2022

2023 Season

Jo Shimoda - 1 Motocross & 1 SuperMotocross Win

Ironman Motocross - 8/26/2023 Charlotte SuperMotocross - 9/8/2023

2 wins in 2023

2024 Season (Ongoing)

Austin Forkner - 1 Supercross Win

Detroit Supercross - East - 2/3/2024

Cameron McAdoo - 1 Supercross Win

Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/16/2024

Levi Kitchen - 3 Supercross Wins

Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/27/2024 Seattle Supercross - West - 3/23/2024 St. Louis Supercross - West - 3/30/2024

Ty Masterpool - 1 Motocross Win

High Point Motocross - 6/15/2024 (Team's 300th Victory)

6 wins so far in 2024