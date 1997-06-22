At the conclusion of the 2024 High Point National, Mitch Payton and his Pro Circuit squad set a new milestone as they accomplished their 300th victory. With this historical accomplishment, we decided to go back through nearly 35 years of racing history to find each individual victory, the date, who won them, where they were at, etc. In doing this, we found a bunch of fun facts and interesting notes along the road it took for Pro Circuit to get to this point. Below, you'll find the stats we found of interest, a complete list of first-time winners, every winner for the team, and the complete list of each win by season.
Interesting Wins and Notes
Since becoming an organized team in 1991, Pro Circuit has won at least one race every season in their ongoing 34-year history. The lowest amount of wins they have scored in a season is one, which has only happened twice. This occurred in 2002 and 2015.
Pro Circuit won on their debut in 1991 with Brian Swink at the Orlando Supercross.
Ricky Carmichael scored the team their 50th victory at the Southwick National on 6/22/1997.
Ivan Tedesco scored the team their 100th victory at the Anaheim 2 Supercross on 1/17/2004.
Ryan Villopoto scored the team their 150th victory at the Irving Supercross on 4/5/2008.
Dean Wilson scored the team their 200th victory at the Atlanta Supercross on 2/26/2011.
Justin Hill scored the team their 250th victory at the Phoenix Supercross on 1/28/2017.
Ty Masterpool scored the team their 300th victory at the High Point National on 6/15/2024.
In the team's 34 active seasons, they have averaged 8.8 wins per season.
Pro Circuit has won 175 Supercross races.
Pro Circuit has won more West Coast Supercross races with 90 wins compared to 85 wins on East Coast. (This includes East vs West races, counting the result towards the Coast the winning rider was assigned to).
Pro Circuit has won 11 East vs West rounds of Supercross.
Pro Circuit has won 124 overall results in Pro Motocross.
Ricky Carmichael has the most wins with Pro Circuit at 38.
Pro Circuit won 22 times in 2007 with Ryan Villopoto, Ben Townley, and Christophe Pourcel. The highest count in a single season for the team.
Pro Circuit has had up to five different winners on their team in a single season, occurring in 2010, 2011, and 2015
Pro Circuit has had 70 different riders since 1991 and 41 of them have scored victories. This means 59% of Pro Circuit riders have won races.
15 of Pro Circuit's riders aren't of US origin: Jamie Dobb, Pedro Gonzalez, Mickael Pichon, Eric Sorby, Stephane Roncada, Grant Langston, Ben Townley, Darcy Lange, Christophe Pourcel, Brett Metcalfe, Tyla Rattray, Dean Wilson, Martin Davalos, Arnaud Tonus, and Jo Shimoda
10 of which won races for the team: Dobb, Gonzalez, Pichon, Langston, Townley, Pourcel, Rattray, Wilson, Davalos, and Shimoda
Broc Tickle has 1 win with the team and the 2011 AMA Supercross West Region 250 title, giving him the lowest win total of a Pro Circuit Championship winner.
Austin Forkner has 14 wins with the team, the highest count without additionally winning a title with the team.
Austin Forkner has won for Pro Circuit in 6 different seasons, the most of any rider: 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024
Dean Wilson won for Pro Circuit in 5 consecutive seasons, the most of any rider: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014
The team scored 13 wins in 2014, the highest win count without a championship in the same year.
The Pro Circuit team has participated in Motocross of Nations for Team USA seven different times, and has only lost once as a member of the team.
Five of the team's Motocross of Nations wins were consecutive: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009.
If you add the team's MXoN wins, their total count is 306.
Pro Circuit has had 29 riders receive their first career win with the team (some were their first USA career win).
Pro Circuit had 3 first-time winners in 2014. With Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, and Martin Davalos taking their first-ever victories while aboard Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250Fs.
Pro Circuit has had 6 different riders race for the team, leave, and return after a gap away from the team. These riders are Mike Brown (1992 and 2001-2003), Ricky Carmichael (1997-1998, 1999 Motocross only, and one race in 2001), Ivan Tedesco (2004-2005 and 2012), Christophe Pourcel (one race in 2007 and 2009-2010), Justin Hill (2013-2014 and 2017), and Martin Davalos (2013-2014 and 2018-2019).
Riders Who Got Their First Win While Racing for Pro Circuit
Some riders on this list went on to only win in the US with Pro Circuit, while other's first win was also the only one of their career.
- Brian Swink - Orlando Supercross - East - 1/12/1991 (Pro Circuit's First Win)
- Jeromy Buehl - St. Petersburg Supercross - East - 4/6/1991 (Only Won with PC)
- Jimmy Gaddis - Houston Supercross - West - 1/16/1993 (Sole Career Win)
- James Dobb - Unadilla Motocross - 7/11/1993 (Sole Win / Only Won with PC)
- Pedro Gonzalez - San Jose Supercross - West - 6/4/1994 (Sole Career Win)
- Ryan Hughes - San Diego Supercross - West - 2/5/1994
- David Pingree - San Jose Supercross - West - 6/3/1995
- Ricky Carmichael - Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/1997
- Nick Wey - Spring Creek Motocross - 8/15/1999 (Sole Career Win)
- Shae Bentley - Houston Supercross - West - 2/5/2000 (Only Won with PC)
- Matt Walker - Houston Supercross - West - 3/23/2002 (Sole Career Win)
- Ryan Villopoto - Irving Supercross - West - 4/22/2006
- Christophe Pourcel - Phoenix Supercross - West 1/13/2007
- Ben Townley - St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/3/2007 (Only Won with PC)
- Austin Stroupe - Houston Supercross - West - 2/16/2008 (Only Won with PC)
- Tyla Rattray - High Point Motocross - 6/12/2010 (Only Won with PC)
- Dean Wilson - Budds Creek Motocross - 6/19/2010 (Only Won with PC)*
- Darryn Durham - New Orleans Supercross - East - 4/14/2012 (Sole Career Win)
- Tyler Bowers - Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/4/2013 (Sole Career Win)
- Justin Hill - San Diego Supercross - West - 2/8/2014*
- Adam Cianciarulo - Dallas Supercross - East - 2/15/2014
- Martin Davalos - Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/2014
- Joey Savatgy - Unadilla Motocross - 8/8/2015 (Only Won with PC)*
- Austin Forkner - Ironman Motocross - 8/27/2016 (Only Won with PC)*
- Garrett Marchbanks - Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/2020 (Sole Career Win)*
- Cameron McAdoo - Daytona Supercross - East - 3/6/21 (Only Won with PC)*
- Seth Hammaker - Arlington 1 Supercross - East - 3/13/2021 (Sole Career Win)*
- Jo Shimoda - Salt Lake City 1 Supercross - East - 4/24/2021*
- Ty Masterpool - High Point Motocross - 6/15/2024 (Sole Career Win)*
* Denotes active riders
Rider Win Counts
- Ricky Carmichael - 38
- Ryan Villopoto - 30
- Christophe Pourcel - 18
- Adam Cianciarulo - 18
- Blake Baggett - 17
- Austin Forkner - 14
- Dean Wilson - 13
- Jeremy McGrath - 12
- Joey Savatgy - 12
- Ivan Tedesco - 11
- Jake Weimer - 11
- Grant Langston - 10
- Mickael Pichon - 9
- Ben Townley - 9
- Ryan Hughes - 8
- Brian Swink - 6
- Nathan Ramsey - 6
- Mike Brown - 6
- Tyla Rattray - 6
- Justin Hill - 6
- Jo Shimoda - 5
- Austin Stroupe - 4
- Josh Hansen - 4
- Jeremy Buehl - 3
- Martin Davalos - 3
- Cameron McAdoo - 3
- Levi Kitchen - 3
- Shae Bentley - 2
- Pedro Gonzalez - 1
- James Dobb - 1
- Jimmy Gaddis - 1
- David Pingree - 1
- Nick Wey - 1
- Tallon Vohland - 1
- Matt Walker - 1
- Broc Tickle - 1
- Darryn Durham - 1
- Tyler Bowers - 1
- Garrett Marchbanks - 1
- Seth Hammaker - 1
- Ty Masterpool - 1
Here's the breakdown of every win. The location, date, who won them, and each season.
1991 Season
Brian Swink - 5 Supercross & 1 Motocross Win
- Orlando Supercross - East - 1/12/1991
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/23/1991
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/1991
- Pontiac 1 Supercross - East - 4/13/1991
- East Rutherford Supercross - East - 5/18/91
- High Point Motocross - 5/26/1991
Jeromy Buehl - 3 Supercross Wins
- St. Petersburg Supercross - East - 4/6/1991
- Pontiac 2 Supercross - East - 4/14/1991
- Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/20/1991
Jeremy McGrath - 5 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim Supercross - West - 1/26/1991
- Seattle Supercross - West - 2/2/1991
- San Diego Supercross - West - 2/9/1991
- Irving Supercross - West - 4/27/1991
- Las Vegas Supercross - 5/4/1991
14 wins in 1991
1992 Season
Jeremy McGrath - 7 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim Supercross - West - 1/25/1992
- Seattle Supercross - West - 2/1/1992
- San Diego Supercross - West - 2/8/1992
- Las Vegas Supercross - 4/25/1992
- Irving Supercross - West - 5/30/1992
- San Jose Supercross - West - 6/6/1992
- Los Angeles Supercross - West - 7/11/1992
7 wins in 1992
1993 Season
Jimmy Gaddis - 1 Supercross Win
- Houston Supercross - West - 1/16/1993 (E/W)
James Dobb - 1 Motocross Win
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/11/1993
2 wins in 1993
1994 Season
Pedro Gonzalez - 1 Supercross Win
- San Jose Supercross - West - 6/4/1994
Ryan Hughes - 3 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins
- San Diego Supercross - West - 2/5/1994
- Seattle Supercross - West - 5/7/1994
- Las Vegas Supercross - West - 6/11/1994
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/17/1994
- Washougal Motocross - 8/14/1994
6 wins in 1994
1995 Season
David Pingree - 1 Supercross Win
- San Jose Supercross - West - 6/3/1995
Mickael Pichon - 3 Supercross Wins
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/25/1995
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/18/1995
- Pontiac Supercross - East - 4/8/1995
Ryan Hughes - 1 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/7/1995
- Las Vegas Supercross - West - 6/10/1995
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/23/1995
7 wins in 1995
1996 Season
Mickael Pichon - 6 Supercross Wins
- Orlando Supercross - East - 1/13/1996
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/1996
- Irving Supercross - East - 3/23/1996 (E/W)
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/30/1996
- Tampa Supercross - East - 4/6/1996
- Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/20/1996
6 wins in 1996
1997 Season
Ricky Carmichael - 3 Supercross and 8 Motocross Wins
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/1997
- Gatorback Motocross - 3/2/1997
- Orlando Supercross - East - 3/29/1997
- Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/19/1997
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/4/1997
- Glen Helen Motocross - 5/11/1997
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/15/1997
- Southwick Motocross - 6/22/1997 (Team's 50th Victory)
- Millville Motocross - 8/3/1997
- Washougal Motocross - 8/17/1997
- Broome-Tioga Motocross - 8/24/1997
11 wins in 1997
1998 Season
Ricky Carmichael - 9 Supercross & 8 Motocross Wins
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 2/14/1998
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/21/1998
- Tampa Supercross - East - 2/28/1998
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/1998
- New Orleans Supercross - East - 3/14/1998
- St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/28/1998
- Pontiac Supercross - East - 4/4/1998
- Charlotte Supercross - East - 4/17/1998
- Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/2/1998 (E/W)
- Glen Helen Motocross - 5/10/1998
- High Point Motocross - 5/17/1998
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/21/1998
- RedBud Motocross - 7/5/1998
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/19/1998
- Kenworthy Motocross - 7/25/1998
- Washougal Motocross - 8/2/1998
- Millville Motocross - 8/16/1998
17 wins in 1998
1999 Season
Ricky Carmichael - 9 Motocross Wins
- Glen Helen Motocross - 5/9/1999
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/16/1999
- High Point Motocross - 5/30/1999
- Southwick Motocross - 6/13/1999
- RedBud Motocross - 7/4/1999
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/18/1999
- Kenworthy’s Motocross - 7/25/1999
- Broome-Tioga Motocross - 8/29/1999
- Steel City Motocross - 9/5/1999
Nathan Ramsey - 6 Supercross Wins
- Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/23/1999
- Seattle Supercross - West -1/30/1999
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 2/6/1999
- Irving Supercross - West - 2/27/1999
- Houston Supercross - West - 3/13/1999
- Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/1/1999 (E/W)
Nick Wey - 1 Motocross Wins
- Spring Creek Motocross - 8/15/1999
16 wins in 1999
86 Wins in the '90s
2000 Season
Shae Bentley - 2 Supercross Wins
- Houston Supercross - West - 2/5/2000
- Minneapolis Supercross - West - 3/25/2000
Tallon Vohland - 1 Supercross Win
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/15/2000
3 wins in 2000
2001 Season
Mike Brown - 3 Motocross Wins
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/17/2001
- Kenworthy’s Motocross - 7/22/2001
- Washougal Motocross - 7/29/2001
Ricky Carmichael - 1 Motocross Wins
- Steel City Motocross - 8/2/2001
4 wins in 2000
2002 Season
Matt Walker - 1 Supercross Win
- Houston Supercross - West - 3/23/2002
1 win in 2002
2003 Season
Mike Brown - 1 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/8/2003
- Glen Helen Motocross - 5/11/2003
- High Point Motocross - 5/25/2003
3 wins in 2003
2004 Season
Ivan Tedesco - 7 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/3/2004
- Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/10/2004
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/17/2004 (Team's 100th Victory)
- San Diego Supercross - West - 1/24/2004
- Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 1/30/2004
- Irving Supercross - West - 4/17/2004
- Salt Lake City Supercross - West - 4/24/2004
7 wins in 2004
2005 Season
Ivan Tedesco - 2 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/22/2005
- Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/5/2005
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 7/24/2005
- Washougal Motocross - 7/31/2005
Grant Langston - 3 Supercross & 4 Motocross Wins
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/26/2005
- St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/5/2005
- Irving Supercross - East - 4/2/2005
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/22/2005
- Southwick Motocross - 6/12/2005
- RedBud Motocross - 7/3/2005
- Glen Helen Motocross - 9/11/2005
11 wins in 2005
2006 Season
Ryan Villopoto - 1 Supercross & 6 Motocross Wins
- Irving Supercross - West - 4/22/2006
- High Point Motocross - 5/28/2006
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/18/2006
- RedBud Motocross - 7/2/2006
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/16/2006
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 7/23/2006
- Glen Helen Motocross - 9/10/2006
Grant Langston - 3 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/21/2006
- Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/4/2006
- Seattle Supercross - West - 4/29/2006
10 wins in 2006
2007 Season
Ryan Villopoto - 7 Supercross & 5 Motocross Wins
- Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/6/2007
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/20/2007
- San Francisco Supercross - West - 1/27/2007
- Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/3/2007
- Houston Supercross - West - 2/10/2007
- San Diego Supercross - West - 2/17/2007
- Seattle Supercross - West - 4/28/2007
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/17/2007
- Red Bud Motocross - 7/1/2007
- Spring Creek Motocross - 8/12/2007
- Steel City Motocross - 8/26/2007
- Freestone Motocross - 9/2/2007
Ben Townley - 3 Supercross & 6 Motocross Wins
- St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/3/2007
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/2007
- Irving Supercross - East - 3/31/2007
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/20/2007
- Southwick Motocross - 6/10/2007
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/15/2007
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 7/22/2007
- Washougal Motocross - 7/29/2007
- Glen Helen Motocross - 9/9/2007
Christophe Pourcel - 1 Supercross Win
- Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/13/2007
22 wins in 2007
2008 Season
Ryan Villopoto - 3 Supercross & 8 Motocross Wins
- Minneapolis Supercross - East - 3/15/2008
- Irving Supercross - East - 4/5/2008 (Team's 150th Victory)
- Detroit Supercross - East - 4/12/2008
- Hangtown Motocross - 6/1/2008
- Freestone Motocross - 6/8/2008
- High Point Motocross - 6/15/2008
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/29/2008
- RedBud Motocross - 7/6/2008
- Budds Creek Motocross - 7/13/2008
- Unadilla Motocross - 7/20/2008
- Southwick Motocross - 8/24/2008
Austin Stroupe - 1 Supercross & 1 Motocross Win
- Houston Supercross - West - 2/16/2008
- Glen Helen Motocross - 5/25/2008
13 wins in 2008
2009 Season
Christophe Pourcel - 6 Supercross & 4 Motocross Wins
- Houston Supercross - East - 4/24/2009
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/21/2009
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/2009
- Toronto Supercross - East - 3/28/2009
- Jacksonville Supercross - East - 4/4/2009
- Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/2/2009 (E/W)
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/30/2009
- High Point Motocross - 6/13/2009
- Unadilla Motocross - 8/15/2009
- Steel City Motocross - 9/5/2009
Jake Weimer - 3 Supercross & 3 Motocross Wins
- Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/3/2009
- San Francisco Supercross - West - 1/31/2009
- Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/7/2009
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/27/2009
- RedBud Motocross - 7/4/2009
- Budds Creek Motocross - 8/22/2009
Austin Stroupe - 2 Supercross Wins
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 2/28/2009
- New Orleans Supercross - East - 3/14/2009
18 wins in 2009
92 Wins from 2000-2009
2010 Season
Christophe Pourcel - 5 Supercross & 2 Motocross Wins
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 2/20/2010
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/27/2010
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/6/2010
- Jacksonville Supercross - East - 3/27/2010
- Houston Supercross - East - 4/20/2010
- Freestone Motocross - 6/5/2010
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/26/2010
Jake Weimer - 5 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/9/2010
- Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/16/2010
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/23/2010
- San Diego Supercross - West - 2/6/2010
- Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/8/2010 (E/W)
Tyla Rattray - 2 Motocross Wins
- High Point Motocross - 6/12/2010
- Southwick Motocross - 8/28/2010
Dean Wilson - 2 Motocross Wins
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/19/2010
- Pala Raceway Motocross - 9/11/2010
Josh Hansen - 1 Supercross Win
- Salt Lake City Supercross - West - 5/1/2010
17 wins in 2010
2011 Season
Blake Baggett - 2 Supercross & 5 Motocross Wins
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/5/2011
- Las Vegas Supercross - East Main - 5/7/2011
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/21/2011
- High Point Motocross -6/11/2011
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/25/2011
- RedBud Motocross - 7/2/2011
- Washougal Motocross - 7/23/2011
Dean Wilson - 3 Supercross & 3 Motocross Wins
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/26/2011 (Team's 200th Victory)
- Toronto Supercross - East - 3/26/2011
- Arlington Supercross - East - 4/2/2011
- Unadilla Motocross - 8/13/2011
- Steel City Motocross - 9/3/2011
- Fox Raceway Motocross - 9/10/2011
Tyla Rattray - 4 Motocross Wins
- Freestone Motocross - 5/28/2011
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/18/2011
- Spring Creek Motocross - 7/16/2011
- Southwick Motocross - 8/27/2011
Josh Hansen - 3 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim 1 Supercross - West - 1/8/2011
- Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/15/2011
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 2/5/2011
Broc Tickle - 1 Supercross Win
- Oakland Supercross - West - 1/29/2011
21 wins in 2011
2012 Season
Dean Wilson - 2 Supercross Wins
- Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/14/2012
- San Diego Supercross - West - 2/11/2012
Blake Baggett - 5 Motocross Wins
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/19/2012
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/16/2012
- RedBud Motocross - 7/7/2012
- Southwick Motocross - 8/11/2012
- Lake Elsinore Motocross - 9/8/2012
Darryn Durham - 1 Supercross Win
- New Orleans Supercross - East - 4/14/2012
8 wins in 2012
2013 Season
Dean Wilson - 1 Supercross Win
- Dallas Supercross - East - 2/16/2013
Blake Baggett - 1 Motocross Win
- Budds Creek Motocross - 6/22/2013
Tyler Bowers - 1 Supercross Win
- Las Vegas Supercross - East Main - 5/4/2013
3 wins in 2013
2014 Season
Adam Cianciarulo - 3 Supercross Wins
- Dallas Supercross - East - 2/15/2014
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/1/2014
- Detroit Supercross - East - 3/15/2014
Dean Wilson - 2 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim 3 Supercross - West - 2/1/2014
- Las Vegas Supercross - West Main - 5/3/2014
Justin Hill - 2 Supercross Wins
- San Diego Supercross - West - 2/8/2014
- Las Vegas Supercross - West - 4/3/2014 (E/W)
Blake Baggett - 4 Motocross Wins
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/8/2014
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/7/2014
- High Point Motocross - 6/14/2014
- Budds Creek Motocross - 7/12/2014
Martin Davalos - 2 Supercross Wins
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 2/22/2014
- St. Louis Supercross - East - 3/29/2014
13 wins in 2014
2015 Season
Joey Savatgy - 1 Motocross Win
- Unadilla Motocross - 8/8/2015
1 win in 2015
2016 Season
Austin Forkner - 1 Motocross Win
- Ironman Motocross - 8/27/2016
Joey Savatgy - 3 Supercross and 3 Motocross Wins
- Oakland Supercross - West - 1/30/2016
- San Diego 2 Supercross - West - 2/13/2016
- Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/7/2016 (E/W)
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/21/2016
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/4/2016
- High Point Motocross - 6/18/2016
7 wins in 2016
2017 Season
Adam Cianciarulo - 2 Supercross and 1 Motocross Win
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/11/2017
- Las Vegas Supercross - East - 5/6/2017 (E/W)
- Budds Creek Motocross - 8/19/2017
Justin Hill - 4 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/21/2017
- Phoenix Supercross - West - 1/28/2017 (Team's 250th Victory)
- Oakland Supercross - West - 2/4/2017
- Arlington Supercross - West - 2/11/2017
Joey Savatgy - 1 Supercross and 3 Motocross Wins
- Minneapolis Supercross - East - 2/18/2017
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/3/2017
- Spring Creek Motocross - 7/22/2017
- Washougal Motocross - 7/29/2017
11 wins in 2017
2018 Season
Adam Cianciarulo - 1 Supercross Win
- Las Vegas Supercross - West - 5/5/2018 (E/W)
Austin Forkner - 2 Supercross Wins
- Tampa Supercross - East - 2/24/2018
- Atlanta Supercross - East - 3/3/2018
Joey Savatgy - 1 Supercross Win
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/20/2018
4 wins in 2018
2019 Season
Adam Cianciarulo - 5 Supercross & 6 Motocross Wins
- Glendale Supercross - West - 1/12/2019
- Oakland Supercross - West - 1/26/2019
- San Diego Supercorss - West - 2/2/2019
- Atlanta Supercross - West - 3/2/2019 (E/W)
- Denver Supercross - West - 4/13/2019
- Hangtown Motocross - 5/18/2019
- Pala Raceway Motocross - 5/25/2019
- Thunder Valley Motocross - 6/1/2019
- High Point Motocross - 6/15/2019
- Southwick Motocross - 6/29/2019
- Spring Creek Motocross - 7/20/2019
Austin Forkner - 5 Supercross Wins
- Minneapolis Supercross - East - 2/9/2019
- Arlington Supercross - East - 2/16/2019
- Detroit Supercross - East - 2/23/2019
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/9/2019
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/16/2019
Martin Davalos - 1 Supercross Win
- Nashville Supercross - East - 4/6/2019
17 wins in 2019
102 Wins from 2010-2019
2020 Season
Austin Forkner - 4 Supercross Wins
- St Louis Supercross - West - 1/11/2020
- Glendale Supercross - West - 1/25/2020
- Salt Lake City 4 - West - 6/10/2020
- Salt Lake City 5 - West - 6/14/2020
Garrett Marchbanks - 1 Supercross Win
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/7/2020
5 wins in 2020
2021 Season
Cameron McAdoo - 1 Supercross Win
- Daytona Supercross - East - 3/6/2021
Jo Shimoda - 1 Supercross Win
- Salt Lake City 1 Supercross - East - 4/24/2021
Seth Hammaker - 1 Supercross Win
- Arlington 1 Supercross - East - 3/13/2021
3 wins in 2021
2022 Season
Cameron Mcadoo - 1 Supercross Win
- Arlington Supercross - East - 2/26/2022
Jo Shimoda - 2 Motocross Wins
- RedBud Motocross - 7/2/2022
- Unadilla Motocross - 8/13/2022
Austin Forkner - 1 Supercross Win
- Foxborough Supercross - East - 4/23/2022
4 wins in 2022
2023 Season
Jo Shimoda - 1 Motocross & 1 SuperMotocross Win
- Ironman Motocross - 8/26/2023
- Charlotte SuperMotocross - 9/8/2023
2 wins in 2023
2024 Season (Ongoing)
Austin Forkner - 1 Supercross Win
- Detroit Supercross - East - 2/3/2024
Cameron McAdoo - 1 Supercross Win
- Indianapolis Supercross - East - 3/16/2024
Levi Kitchen - 3 Supercross Wins
- Anaheim 2 Supercross - West - 1/27/2024
- Seattle Supercross - West - 3/23/2024
- St. Louis Supercross - West - 3/30/2024
Ty Masterpool - 1 Motocross Win
- High Point Motocross - 6/15/2024 (Team's 300th Victory)
6 wins so far in 2024
