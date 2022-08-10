Toggle

World Supercross Round 1 from Cardiff | Reactions 2

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 551 75 2067 382 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 696 12401 1 793 120 28

ML512
10/8/2022 5:52 PM

World Supercross Round 1 from Cardiff | Reactions

Dive in as our staff go over the results, chaos and opinions on the first round of the 2022 World Supercross Championship at Cardiff. 

For the written results feature from this race, click here - Results Sheet: Cardiff WSX

For all our content from Cardiff and on World Supercross in general: World Supercross

You can listen to the podcast here or search "Vital MX" on your favorite podcasting networks.

Related: Cardiff FIM World Supercross Championship Podcast
Cardiff FIM World Supercross Championship Podcast
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest