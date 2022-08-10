World Supercross Round 1 from Cardiff | Reactions

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Dive in as our staff go over the results, chaos and opinions on the first round of the 2022 World Supercross Championship at Cardiff.
For the written results feature from this race, click here - Results Sheet: Cardiff WSX
For all our content from Cardiff and on World Supercross in general: World Supercross
You can listen to the podcast here or search "Vital MX" on your favorite podcasting networks.
arebnac
10/9/2022 11:43 AM
TwistitlikeMagoo
10/9/2022 2:45 PM