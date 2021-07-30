Toggle

B_Rez991
7/30/2021 11:11 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of his throwback "Tornado Bike", the Lloyds of London rider insurance policy, and racers using bike setup to mask other issues.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

Chad Reed David Pingree @PING Project Bike
