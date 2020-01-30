Who Wants To Sponsor A Supercross Racer?

- Home
Michael Leib is looking for some support for the San Diego Supercross while he also shows support for the military.
Hey gang, a few months ago when Michael Leib posted about his unique style of race sponsorship efforts in the Vital MX forum, we noted that several of the members in there talked about the possibility of making donations. Since then, we’ve teamed up with him to create a unique fan participation and experience for the San Diego Supercross on Feb 8th. The event is traditionally themed as a "Military Appreciation” race, and Michael will be racing in custom Vital MX military-themed gear produced by Canvas MX. These will match the bike graphic and team pit shirts of his Canvas MX / Rocket Exhaust / On Track School machine.
Any amount of donation is accepted and appreciated, but if you want to go bigger, you can score some cool perks. At the risk of sounding like an NPR fundraising effort, there are a couple of different options available. (See below.)
Donations and Perks
Any amount is accepted, but if you want to take things up a level, the following perks are available.
Here's the link to the Canvas MX landing page where you can join in.
So there are the details...are you in?