Toggle

What Does "Privateer" Represent in Today's Racing? | @Ping 1

Vital MX member B_Rez991 72128 B_Rez991 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72128/avatar/c50_IMG_2025_1559666324.jpg?1559665922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Rez991,72128/all 06/04/19 37 1 3 1 2

B_Rez991
10/1/2021 11:49 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks about the terminology of "privateer" and what it stands for in today's day of racing, Loretta Lynn's race schedule, and whether or not technique increases your speed on the track.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

Related: Loretta Lynn National Loretta Lynn's @PING Privateer Riding Tips
Loretta Lynn National Loretta Lynn's @PING Privateer Riding Tips
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest