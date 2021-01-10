- Bike Checks
Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping speaks about the terminology of "privateer" and what it stands for in today's day of racing, Loretta Lynn's race schedule, and whether or not technique increases your speed on the track.
Do you have burning questions that need answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.
rg807
10/1/2021 12:39 PM
The biggest difference between today and 30+ years ago is how far suspension has come. You wouldn't DREAM of hitting some of the stuff guys are jumping today because coming up short or flat landing would put you in the hospital or worse.
That's not to take anything away from today's riders, but better suspension has enabled less skilled riders to do things that they wouldn't have years ago.