Toggle

We Ride Marchbanks’ Daytona-Winning KX250 2

We had the opportunity to hop on-board Garrett Marchbanks' Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Factory ride. This is one to watch!

Vital MX member B_Rez991 72128 B_Rez991 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72128/avatar/c50_IMG_2025_1559666324.jpg?1559665922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Rez991,72128/all 06/04/19 6 1 3 1 2

B_Rez991
4/2/2020 1:27 PM

 

Before the race season came to an abrupt halt, the last race we all had the enjoyment of watching was Daytona Supercross. If there is a race to win, it is at Daytona International Speedway and Garrett Marchbanks did just that. So when we had the opportunity to hop on board a Daytona winning KX250, we could not pass it up. David Pingree took the reigns of the #36 green machine and put in some seat time at Glen Helen Raceway. Check out what he has to say! 


2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest