Before the race season came to an abrupt halt, the last race we all had the enjoyment of watching was Daytona Supercross. If there is a race to win, it is at Daytona International Speedway and Garrett Marchbanks did just that. So when we had the opportunity to hop on board a Daytona winning KX250, we could not pass it up. David Pingree took the reigns of the #36 green machine and put in some seat time at Glen Helen Raceway. Check out what he has to say!



