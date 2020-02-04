- Home
We had the opportunity to hop on-board Garrett Marchbanks' Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Factory ride. This is one to watch!
Before the race season came to an abrupt halt, the last race we all had the enjoyment of watching was Daytona Supercross. If there is a race to win, it is at Daytona International Speedway and Garrett Marchbanks did just that. So when we had the opportunity to hop on board a Daytona winning KX250, we could not pass it up. David Pingree took the reigns of the #36 green machine and put in some seat time at Glen Helen Raceway. Check out what he has to say!
TriRacer27
4/2/2020 2:33 PM
dpingree101
4/2/2020 7:10 PM