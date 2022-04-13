Vital Poll: PRMX Kawasaki vs ISRT Kawasaki

Here we are looking at two KX250s from privateer support teams. We have the PRMX Kawasaki machine of Brandon Ray who's racing in the West Coast 250 series versus the ISRT Madd Parts Kawasaki bike of Josh Cartright who is racing on the East Coast. Be sure to scroll all the way down to vote in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Exhaust duties are taken care of by HGS on the PRMX team with ISRT using FMF.

Both are rocking Rekluse for clutch duties. To be fair something to remember on Josh's machine is that these were shot at West Coast rounds and his bike wasn't completely finished since he's East Coast.

They both run MX-Tech suspension but Josh's bike has the stock suspension place holding. PRMX has Luxon's split clamp and we see Ride Eng. clamps on the ISRT bike.

Here is a closer look at the fork caps (the photo on the right is actually one of the 450s from the ISRT team but shows the MX-Tech forks that Cartwright actually races with).

Ray's bike has a cool 3D printed REC MX clutch cylinder protector and the ISRT bike is running CIRCUIT hand guards and Phoenix handle bars.

Both teams utilize Williams cams and motor work, PRMX has a Bud Racing ignition cover while ISRT goes stock with Ride plugs.

Again, these will look identical with Josh's race bike, but he is running a CIRCUIT rotor guard.

The PRMX team is running Darken sprockets (aluminum) and ISRT has a steel sprocket from Dirt Tricks, both made in the USA. Plastic vs stock metal chain guide as well.

Its cool to see the different design and engineering approaches of these mufflers side by side. The HGS system is shorter overall, has a more tapered beginning section and has a smaller diameter exit. Contrast that with a longer, more even shaped muffler from FMF with a much larger exhaust exit.

Same Same.

Again the ISRT shock pictured is from the teams 450.

The PRMX team has a much more black and green vibe with their machine while ISRT has put a lot of teal on the bike.

FLO vs Raptor on the pegs.

Both use Devol adjustable linkages and Devol skid plates.

PRMX Kawasaki Extras

ISRT Kawasaki Extras