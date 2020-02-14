Vital MX Poll: JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki vs. H.E.P Motorsports Suzuki

Here we are looking at two 2020 Suzuki RM-Z450s. If you want to see more about the stock bike, which hasn't changed since 2018, check out the Suzuki section of our 2020 450 Shootout. Obviously, both JGR and H.E.P. change the Zook quite a bit to make it ready to compete on a professional level. Below we are going to dive into how the two teams decided to dial in their race bikes. Again, this is about the bike not the racer, and vote using the poll at the bottom of the page.

Starting with the controls, JGR uses Pro Taper bars with ARC levers. They have 3D printed master cylinder protector rather than carbon like many other teams. On the HEP bike, we have Mika 1-1/8 bars and Works Connection levers. No master cylinder protection there.

Factory Suzuki triple clamps are on the JGR bike. A lot of care is taken in the radius of the edges to fine tune the flex characters. The HEP machine has the ever-popular Xtrig ROCS clamps.





Looking at the front brake set up, the JGR bike takes this one for sure. That factory, polished, oversized caliper is sweet. Though its hard to see, they are also running a floating rotor.





There's a lot to check out here. JGR has developed a race head for their bikes that you can buy yourself, which we've also tested. It makes a huge difference on the RM-Z450. Take a look at the difference in engine hangers. The HEP seems to be stock, at least in shape, but the JGR mount is totally reshaped. It is actually thicker than stock, but as you can see, much narrower. Also notice the clutch cable routing. On the stock bike, it is mounted with one bolt that just isn't strong enough. Both Suzukis have a different, beefier mounting for the cable. JGR is rocking a Hinson ignition cover and HEP has WC plugs on theirs. Lastly you can see some data acquisition with the wire and plug under the ignition cover on the JGR bike that HEP doesn't have. Also, Noren runs his shifter crazy high!

Unless the bike wasn't completely ready, Noren is runny stock pegs versus HEP's ti pegs.





Both have Yoshimura RS-12 systems. The headers are a little different (below) but the mufflers look identical.









Again, engine mounts are a big difference (behind the kick starter). The JGR bike has a black engine case with a custom layout for the oil filter cover and water pump. On the HEP bike, they are running the Boyesen Super Cooler. And obviously different clutches and covers.





From a looks and trickness standpoint, the Akro skidplate on JGR is rad. But from a practical standpoint, the Acerbis skidplate without holes and just one center bolt would probably be better for the weekend warrior.





Out back, nothing too surprising. JGR has their own linkage, and custom axle, axle block, and chain adjuster bolts and nuts. Tucked under the guard is a larger rear caliper. HEP is running black Excel A60 rims where JGR has the more standard Excel Takasago.





Fully ribbed versus triple ribs. Noren's seat hump looks a little bigger, but so many guys run seat humps now, it is weird to se a bike without one.





Showa versus Ohlins for the shocks. HEP has their Ohlins suspension taken care of by Noleen Suspension.

One last look at those fork lowers - Showa versus Ohlins forks. We can't decide which is cooler!