Vital MX Pit Bits: Minneapolis

It's cold, very cold in Minneapolis.

ML512
2/19/2022 5:37 PM

Vital MX Pit Bits: Minneapolis

Welcome back for another round of Pit Bits and this week is the beginning of East 250s in Minneapolis! This week's Pit Bits will be a little different as we're not in full attendance (it's a bit cold there, so we're not too bummed). We've got some tech goodies stored to show you along with a couple bits from Minneapolis we acquired. However, we will be back in full effect at Dallas for a deep, DEEP, dive of the East region 250s. Hit us with any questions you've got on what you see here or even what you'd like to learn more of when we get to Dallas!

Some teams are working in the tunnels of the stadium while the factory Kawasaki crew chooses to stay outside in the elements. Over the years the Kawi crew has worked on their &quot;doghouse&quot; they setup under the liftgate. Giving the guys some protection from the elements at rounds like Minneapolis, while also having the luxury of not being sandwiched inside the actual semi.

What the rest of the teams are doing this weekend, hanging out in the bottom level of the stadium with a roped off area, some tables, toolboxes. Just the bare essentials. 

Kyle Chisholm's title sponsor of the week? FXR.

In case you missed it, Max Vohland made a switch this year. Max went from TLD to a head-to-toe Fox deal...minus goggles which are still Scott.

The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team have another new look this weekend, with hints of gold to match the latest kits from FXR.

The gold foil lettering is a nice touch.

Phil, care to explain?

A little calmer helmet then they've ran lately but goggles to match the rest of the kit.

Jerry Robin is in the 450 class now and rocking another all-new look with SKDA.

More of Robin's latest setup.

Photo

Swipe through this IG post for more of the bike and Jerry's matching riding gear.

Jared Lesher has a pretty trick YZ250F for a privateer program!

Anodized frame and swingarm, DWR engine, FCP engine mounts, and lots of carbon fiber.

Tokyo Mods manual cam chain tensioner.

Nihilo Concepts airbox lid with extra venting and overall volume under the lid.

More electric water pumps! What's the plug hanging down? Accessory plug for the GET ECU.

Secondary starter button from Nihilo Concepts.

Hello GoPro.

Blud Lubricants?

Kit suspension from Enzo racing but staying spring fork.

Wire tied spokes are a great idea in Supercross. Someone bumps you and tears a spoke or two out? Or just break one from casing a jump? The wire tie keeps it next to its partner and retains it from flying off into the rear brake or into the chain and sprockets.

We see a few more riders moving to ETS fuels, which is most commonly used by the Factory KTM/Husky/GASGAS conglomerate. We've heard from a few engine builders that the fuel is a little difficult to map to but it's very stable under high temperatures.

Chase Sexton truly is poetry-in-motion on a bike.

New team? Not quite. The Firepower Honda squad is the Muc-Off Honda team from last year, which was Penrite Honda the year prior. They're the Australian Factory Honda squad.

Little peak at their bikes, which we'll take a deeper look into next weekend.

The Phoenix Racing Honda squad is four riders deep on East coast! Three time Arenacross champion Kyle Peters is joined by Cullin Park, Coty Schock, and Josh Osby.

New look for the team this year, a little more in-line with the HRC look.

Mmmm...works billet Nissin calipers for the Phoenix squad.

New to the team this year is KYB suspension, supported by Enzo racing. Also, the whole crew is aboard the PSF1 air fork, similar to Star Racing.

Jeremy Martin is back to chase the ever elusive 250 Regional Supercross title he's still missing. Will this be J-Mart's last year aboard 250s?

The crew from Scott dropped some new throwback goggles this week, pictured here with Cameron McAdoo.

RJ Hampshire was one of many riders that had a rough practice session as the track reminded them that the softer conditions of East coast need to be respected. See you next weekend!


