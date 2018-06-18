Vital MX Pit Bits: High Point

Let's head east, and see how it's done on the right coast.
GuyB
6/18/2018 12:21 PM
Jay Moto
6/18/2018 2:00 PM
Anyone who knows the back story on Darryn Durham and Star Yamaha, namely Bobby R, knows how satisfying it had to be for Darryn to beat Will Hahn, even though it was simply a "fun" race. Well done Darryn!
Jay Moto
6/18/2018 2:00 PM
