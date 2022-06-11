Toggle

Here's some info you should know about Colt Nichols' career. Updated through 2022.

11/6/2022 5:17 AM

Vital Info: Colt Nichols

Birthday: March 22nd, 1994

Turned Pro: 2013

2023 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #45 (Earned in 2021)

Past National Numbers:

2021: #64
2020: #13
2019: #39
2018: #31
2017: #39
2016: #69
2015: #986
2013: #290

2023 Team: Team Honda HRC (450)

Past Teams:

2022: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2021: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2020: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2019: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2018: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2017: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2016: CycleTrader.com / Rock River Yamaha (250)
2015: MotoSport.com Honda (250)
2013: Monster Energy/Team Green Kawasaki (250)

2023 Gear Brand: O'Neal

Past Gear Brands:

2022: Thor
2021: Thor
2020: Thor
2019: Thor
2018: Thor
2017: Thor
2016: Answer
2015: 365MX
2013: Thor

250 Supercross Career Stats:

Main Event Starts: 45
Main Event Wins: 4
Main Event Podiums: 21
Main Event Top 5s: 26
Main Event Top 10s: 38
Titles: 1 (2021 250 East)

250 Motocross Career Stats:

Starts: 48
Overall Podiums: 2
Overall Top 5s: 10
Overall Top 10s: 28

Various Photos of Colt Nichols:

2023 Team Honda HRC Announcement.

2022 Anaheim 1 Supercross.

2022 Star Racing Yamaha Team Intro.

2021 Thunder Valley Motocross National

2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross.

2021 Indianapolis 3 Supercross.

2020 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross.

2020 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross.

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross.

2019 Budds Creek Motocross National.

2019 Denver Supercross.

2018 Ironman Motocross National.

2018 Muddy Creek Motocross National.

2018 Tampa Supercross.

2017 Glen Helen Motocross National.

2017 Glen Helen Motocross National.

2017 Toronto Supercross.

2017 Atlanta Supercross.

2016 High Point Motocross National.

2016 Las Vegas Supercross.

2016 Oakland Supercross.

2015 St. Louis Supercross.


