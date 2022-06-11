Vital Info: Colt Nichols

- Bike Checks
Here's some info you should know about Colt Nichols' career. Updated through 2022.
Birthday: March 22nd, 1994
Turned Pro: 2013
2023 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #45 (Earned in 2021)
Past National Numbers:
2021: #64
2020: #13
2019: #39
2018: #31
2017: #39
2016: #69
2015: #986
2013: #290
2023 Team: Team Honda HRC (450)
Past Teams:
2022: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2021: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2020: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2019: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2018: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2017: Star Racing Yamaha (250)
2016: CycleTrader.com / Rock River Yamaha (250)
2015: MotoSport.com Honda (250)
2013: Monster Energy/Team Green Kawasaki (250)
2023 Gear Brand: O'Neal
Past Gear Brands:
2022: Thor
2021: Thor
2020: Thor
2019: Thor
2018: Thor
2017: Thor
2016: Answer
2015: 365MX
2013: Thor
250 Supercross Career Stats:
Main Event Starts: 45
Main Event Wins: 4
Main Event Podiums: 21
Main Event Top 5s: 26
Main Event Top 10s: 38
Titles: 1 (2021 250 East)
250 Motocross Career Stats:
Starts: 48
Overall Podiums: 2
Overall Top 5s: 10
Overall Top 10s: 28