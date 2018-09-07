View From the Infield: Well, That Escalated Quickly...

We're past the midway point of the season, and crashes and untimely DNFs were the big topics of conversation at RedBud.
GuyB
7/9/2018 11:18 AM
Ted722
7/9/2018 7:19 PM
All the pics are great, but really like the one's of Barcia and Sexton. Looking forward to Millville.
SidewayzMike
7/9/2018 1:17 PM
It’s so hard for me to see the guy who gets smoked week in week out hold the red plate... that move AP did to Austin Forkner, what was he thinking. AP lucky he didn’t go down too.
willie838
7/9/2018 1:52 PM
Lol wut.
Austin even said "I saw him making the move, didn't think he'd make it there in time" and that's why instead of checking up early he waited until too late.
If the guy in front gets hit in the rear tire by the guy in back, then it's up to forkner to check up, lose a few seconds and a position then attack again. He ran it too deep, had nowhere to go and ate big time shit.
CEMX182
7/9/2018 2:17 PM
in being a Red Bud local, yea, never leave the corner before T3 wide open like that.. that is what happens. Don't open a gap for a racer to go through haha
