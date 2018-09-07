Toggle

View From the Infield: Well, That Escalated Quickly... 4

We're past the midway point of the season, and crashes and untimely DNFs were the big topics of conversation at RedBud.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9235 3569 45650 906 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2215 28402 36 1569 2 248

GuyB
7/9/2018 11:18 AM

View From the Infield: Well, That Escalated Quickly...

Everyone's got a serious case of the red, white, and blue for RedBud. Eli Tomac's gear was on point during the National Anthem.

Big crowds, big excitement, and a big celebration are always part of the plan at RedBud. Three foreign riders, Toshiki Tomita, Marvin Musquin, and Jake Nicholls, helped get the party started by leading the way down the start straight in moto two.

Benny Bloss was absolutely flying and nabbed a podium spot in moto one. Unfortunately, a 23rd in moto two left him with a mixed bag day.

Kudos to British visitor, Jake Nicholls, whose 9-13 was good for tenth overall.

Things looked great for Eli Tomac at RedBud...right up until they weren't. He was wringing out the big Kawi, and looked destined for an easy moto win. Unfortunately, something locked up with a couple laps left. At the Kawasaki rig, the answer to the question of what broke was along the lines of, &quot;Does it matter? It cost him a moto win and 25 points.&quot; Unfortunately, the day didn't get much better in moto two.

We dug the nod to the past from Ken Roczen, Honda, and Fox. Resurrecting Woodie for the butt patch on Kenny's pants was cool, but not as cool as the graphics/seat kit nodding back to the Lusk era.


Blake Baggett got the jump on moto one, but a crash dropped him to the back of the pack. Amazingly, he made it back to fifth by the finish.

Marvin Musquin grabbed second in moto one.

Blake Baggett and his crew checking out video to see what happened in moto one. He was up front briefly, before ending up on the ground.

Justin Bogle grabbed another great start in moto two of the 450 class. Now he's got to work on hanging up there.

Heath Harrison has been showing some flashes of speed. He was in the top five early in moto two, but ended up in 28th.

Ken Roczen kept the pressure on Marvin Musquin early in the moto, and Justin Barcia was hot on Kenny's heels.

Things didn't get a whole lot better for Eli Tomac in moto two, with a pit stop for a lever adjustment. A 36-9 score was fairly devastating for the champ.

Justin Barcia put in an amazing ride in moto one, passing something like 18 riders on the first lap on his way to a fourth-place finish. He backed it up in moto two with a second.

While Ken Roczen couldn't hold off Justin Barcia for the second spot in moto two, Marvin still would have taken the overall on the tiebreaker. Kenny's made a lot of progress since the start of the season, and it was cool to see him score a moto win and be in contention again.

The homegrown fans at Red Bud come to have a good time. We can't imagine what the atmosphere's going to be like in October at the MXoN.

Wow, that's a surprise. After a really bad day for Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin left with the points lead. Talk about a points reset.

KTMs and Kawasakis took up the top four spots as the 250 class headed towards turn one for the first 250 moto, but it was Aaron Plessinger with the winning hand in RedBud.

There were some parts of the track where it looked like Aaron Plessinger was on a trail ride out there. Obviously, this wasn't one of them. He's got his sights set on the title.

The highlight of the day for Chase Sexton was a sixth in moto two.

RJ Hampshire grabbed a second in moto one, but a big crash at the start of moto two derailed his day.

Austin Forkner has looked much-improved the last couple weeks, but crashes have cost him. There's no doubt that he's got the speed to run up front.

Austin Forkner and Aaron Plessinger had quite the battle in RedBud. Austin got into the lead briefly, but Aaron Plessinger took advantage of converging lines a couple corners later, and Forkner hit the ground hard.

Dylan Ferrandis was impressive at RedBud, charging from 15th to third in moto one, and from 12th to fourth in moto two to grab third overall. Now if he got a couple good starts...

Problems in moto one took Joey Savatgy out of contention there, but he charged back for a fifth in moto two.

Shane McElrath's fifth was his highlight of the day. A crash on the start in moto two dropped him way back, but he still charged to fifth at the end.

Normal between moto maintenance is a scramble at the Nationals, so when you have a bent up bike, it's all hands on deck to get it sorted before it's time to head back to staging.

Doc G was busy taping up Austin Forkner's knee for moto two after his tangle with Aaron Plessinger.

Yikes, the stuff going on in the background is no good. Shane McElrath, Colt Nichols, RJ Hampshire, and Jordon Smith were among the guys who hit the deck in this melee.

Mitchell Harrison's holeshot in moto two was a season highlight for him, but he slipped back to eighth in moto two.

Alex Martin is keeping the pressure on in the title chase, and his 4-3 was good for second overall, but he'll have to start putting in some big rides to chip away at Aaron Plessinger's points lead.

Justin Cooper looked better than he did at Southwick, when he was reportedly suffering from an injury that slowed his pace. He was fifth overall here. Michael Mosiman (64) was also inside the top ten, with an eighth.

Ryan Sipes was on Zach Osborne's bike this weekend (and also plans to ride at Budds Creek and the season finale at Ironman Raceway), so things were a bit easier for him than flogging a 125 like he did at Muddy Creek. He was inside the top 20 of both motos.

Styling on his way to completing the sweep on the day. The cooler temps at RedBud helped him out a bit.

Uh-oh...Aaron Plessinger is about to make another questionable fashion choice. There was the helmet in Las Vegas, and here he grabbed the tie from his mechanic, Billy Hartle, wearing it for the rest of the afternoon.

The Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha team was pumped about a third straight podium for Dylan Ferrandis, and another win for Aaron Plessinger, who has a pretty solid lead on the championship points race.


4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest