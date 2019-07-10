View From The Infield: Going Off...Season Racing

- Home
Part show, part race, and a bit of two-stroke nostalgia. But it's all fun, and the Red Bull Straight Rhythm has figured out its place in the off-season agenda.
On Friday before the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, it felt a bit like we were at a bike show. The riders and teams had done a great job of bringing back the look (and sometimes the actual bikes) of the '90s. But there was also the racing component, and you know how it is when the gate drops. Everyone gets their game face on and gets serious. Let's take a tour through the pits and see what caught our eye this year.
