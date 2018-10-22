View From The Floor: Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Red Bull threw a completely different brand of spin at their Straight Rhythm event this year, by allowing two-strokes only. The racing may have been a bit slower than it would have been if the riders were on 450s, but on the other hand, it was probably also closer racing than it otherwise might have been. It was also interesting to watch riders and crews struggle to get their jetting dialed in, and some of the new breed of riders wrestle with adapting to the unfamiliar bikes. One thing that wasn't in short supply? Smiles. There were plenty of those to go around. Here's a peek at the action.



