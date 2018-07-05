Toggle

View From The Floor: Crowning Three Champions

Championship nights are filled with drama, adrenaline, and occasional hijinks.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9235 3567 45650 912 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2200 28080 36 1561 2 248

GuyB
5/7/2018 9:18 PM

View From The Floor: Crowning Three Champions

We didn't hear about it until after the race, but apparently, Jason Anderson got sick the night before the racing in Vegas. That made it two weeks in a row that something unexpected happened on the way to the 450 championship. He didn't sign autographs during the day, and actually had to bail out about halfway through the press session after the race with chills.

Michael Mosiman had one of his highlight moments of the season in the heat races, leading for a pair of laps before his teammate, Zach Osborne, took over.

Joey Savatgy was on fire during the 250 West heat, going wire-to-wire to take the win.

Watching teammates duke it out for the final transfer spot is always a spooky proposition. Justin Hill made it work on Phil Nicoletti.

Watching Chad Reed lead the early part of his heat race was cool. The crowd was going nuts as he and Eli Tomac were dicing for the lead.

Benny Bloss was awarded the 450 Rookie of the Year while on the gate for his heat race...and he promptly went out and raced near the front of the pack.

Marvin Musquin also grabbed a 450 heat race win.

We got some bonus pyro this week as the riders launched off the gate.

Joey Savatgy held off Jordon Smith for a bit, but he eventually got by. Joey scored a fourth-place finish.

Adam Cianciarulo took over the lead of the 250 main on lap eight.

Shane McElrath making the huge leap out of the stadium. He led the first seven laps of the 250 main.

Chase Sexton finished sixth in the West in his rookie season, and we'd guess he'll be top contender in whichever coast he chooses for '19.

Zach Osborne started ninth and finished seventh, enough to still give him a healthy points gap at the end.

Adam Cianciarulo was giving it his all, both for the race win, and to try and get by Aaron Plessinger in the championship standings.

Aaron Plessinger finished in eighth spot, just enough to finish two points up on Adam Cianciarulo for the 250 West title.

So what was Jason Anderson doing halfway through the 250 main? Probably like many of you, he was checking out the action in front of a big-screen.

This three-way battle between Shane McElrath, Jeremy Martin, and Joey Savatgy for the final podium spot was likely the best race of the night. McElrath took it.

One of the other big surprises on the night was Adam Cianciarulo letting slip on the podium that he'd be out for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, due to the necessity of an ACL surgery. He was riding better than we've seen recently in both the heat race and main event.

Way to go, AP. That was outstandable. This might be the most serious that he got all night long.

On the 250 podium it was a KTM sandwich with a Kawasaki filling.

Here's your 250 West (Plessinger) and East (Osborne) SX champs for '18.

How do you make a 250 West title even better? By proposing to your girlfriend while on the stage afterward.

Normally Zach gives himself champagne showers. Here he gets a little help from Shane McElrath.

What's better than winning one title? Winning back-to-back SX titles, with an outdoor title sandwiched in-between. Zach will be back to defend his 250 National title this summer.

Let's do this one last time, for all the marbles.

Blake Baggett has been coming on strong through the end of the Supercross season and grabbed third in Vegas. He looks primed for a solid outdoor campaign and has already spent weeks working on his outdoor training and setup.

Marvin Musquin closed on Eli Tomac during one point of the main event, but as they ran into lappers, he seemed to lose contact and had to settle for second.

Eli Tomac was on fire here, and stayed out of the reach of Marvin Musquin to grab his eighth win of the season. That's more than double the win total of the two riders ahead of him in the standings. Unfortunately, the crash and injured shoulder at A1, and having to sit out the following week in Houston,, as well as trouble in San Diego proved to be too big a hurdle to overcome. His next mission? Defending his National MX title.

Dean Wilson made a lot of people's nights by getting eighth place, as that was the position for this week's RM Fantasy SX wildcard pick.

Two championship titles for Husqvarna? That's huge.

Here's your top three on the night. All of these guys will be in the running for the '19 championship chase.

Way to go, Jason. He's the first 450 champ in the post-Dungey era.

Jason Anderson made the mistake of sitting on the edge of the stage while the top three on the night did their podium duties. He paid for his championship rookie mistake by getting a champagne shower from the guys he beat up on this season.

Aaron Plessinger was having plenty of fun, rocking a gladiator helmet for the post-race press conference.

The celebration in the pits for the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna guys included a few wobbly-pops, a whole lot of number one plates, burnouts, and a shearing for Chris Loredo (left), who'd been rocking a pretty healthy beard in the months leading up to the race. </p><p>That's it for the '18 Supercross season. Now everyone gets a weekend off before lining up at Hangtown for the start of the Nationals.


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest