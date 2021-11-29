Track N' Trail Project Build: 2021 GasGas EX350

For this build, Jay Clark from dirtbiketv1 wanted to build the ultimate "do-all" bike and his weapon of choice is this 2021 GASGAS EX350. This platform is the same basics as the KTM 350SXF with a wide ratio transmission and an additional 6th gear over the full moto models.

For the motor on this build, Jay opted to not go to his old reliable Cylinder Works big bore but go with a standard bore mod with Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development. Jay does admit that the stock EX350 is great as is. However, for those looking to have the ultimate in power for the track or trail is what Jamie does. Head porting and a “mapped” Vortex ECU are the keys to those power gains and lack of flame-out/stalling on the trail. A Blais Racing clutch weight helps in this area as well.

For the Suspension Jay went to Race Tech with a set of KYB conversions from Technical Touch to bypass the stock air forks. So, why not run the stock air? Jay says “because he doesn’t have to". If you can run the best then why not?

Check out this build and some of the key components used below.

Twisted Development

www.td-racing.com

Vortex ECU

Engine mapping with Vortex ECU

Head Porting

Intake boot

Air Filter Cage





Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Standard Compression Piston kit (rings, DLC pin and clips)



Race Tech

www.racetech.com

Suspension set up-with KYB kit forks-

Suspension Re-Valve and set up



Technical Touch

www.technicaltouchusa.com

KYB Conversion kit for AER48 forks



Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Rear Stealth Sprocket

Front Sprocket

Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120



Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-Stage air filter



Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Clutch plates and outer cover



Blais Racing Services

www.blaisracingservices.com

Clutch Weight 7OZ



FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Full Megabomb header with RCT 4.1 Muffler with the Sparky in place



Bullet Proof designs

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Complete Wheel set with 18” rear wheel

Rear Shock Knuckle guard

Swing arm guard



Galfer USA

www.galferusa.com

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket

Rotor rear



Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

AT81 front 80/100-21

MX12 rear 110/100-18



Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Brake Caps

Works Stand II

Brake Rotating bar mount

Engine plugs

Axle Blocks



DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds



UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full plastic kit

Mud Flap



Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool seat cover



P3 Carbon

www.p3carbon.com

Carbon fiber Skid plate

Carbon fiber Hand Shields



Scar

www.scar-racing.com

Titanium Footpegs



Tusk Off road

www.tuskoffroad.com

Rear Rotor guard

Lithium Battery



Trail Tech

www.trailtech.net

Radiator Fan



ICW

www.icwbikestands.com

Radiator straightening and bracing



IMS

www.imsproducts.com

Coolant Catch Can

Larger Fuel tank



ODI

odigrips.com

MX V2 Lock On Grips

Handle Bars -Champ Bend



VP Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

T4 Fuel (does run on pump fuel as well)



AEO Powersports

www.aeopowersports.com

2021 GAS GAS EX350



Jay Clark/Dirt Bike TV

Instagram: @dirtbiketv1

Facebook: http://facebook.com/dirtbiketv1

Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/DirtBikeTV

Website: www.jayclarkent.com