Toggle

Track N' Trail Project Build: 2021 GasGas EX350

Vital MX member B_Rez991 72128 B_Rez991 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72128/avatar/c50_IMG_2025_1559666324.jpg?1559665922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Rez991,72128/all 06/04/19 43 1 3 1 2

B_Rez991
11/29/2021 3:35 PM

Track N' Trail Project Build: 2021 GasGas EX350

 

Photo

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo

For this build, Jay Clark from dirtbiketv1 wanted to build the ultimate "do-all" bike and his weapon of choice is this 2021 GASGAS EX350. This platform is the same basics as the KTM 350SXF with a wide ratio transmission and an additional 6th gear over the full moto models.

 For the motor on this build, Jay opted to not go to his old reliable Cylinder Works big bore but go with a standard bore mod with Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development. Jay does admit that the stock EX350 is great as is. However, for those looking to have the ultimate in power for the track or trail is what Jamie does. Head porting and a “mapped” Vortex ECU are the keys to those power gains and lack of flame-out/stalling on the trail. A Blais Racing clutch weight helps in this area as well.

For the Suspension Jay went to Race Tech with a set of KYB conversions from Technical Touch to bypass the stock air forks. So, why not run the stock air? Jay says “because he doesn’t have to". If you can run the best then why not? 

Check out this build and some of the key components used below.   

Twisted Development
www.td-racing.com 
Vortex ECU 
Engine mapping with Vortex ECU
Head Porting
Intake boot
Air Filter Cage 


Vertex Pistons                  
www.vertexpistons.com     
Standard Compression Piston kit  (rings, DLC pin and clips)  
 

Race Tech
www.racetech.com             
Suspension set up-with KYB kit forks- 
Suspension Re-Valve and set up

 
Technical Touch 
www.technicaltouchusa.com
KYB Conversion kit for AER48 forks 

Supersprox           
www.supersproxusa.com 
Rear Stealth Sprocket  
Front Sprocket  
Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
 

Uni Filter                              
www.unifilter.com               
Two-Stage air filter                     


Hinson Clutch Components                    
www.hinsonracing.com         
Clutch plates and outer cover
 

Blais Racing Services 
www.blaisracingservices.com
Clutch Weight 7OZ
 

FMF Racing                              
www.fmfracing.com              
Full Megabomb header with RCT 4.1 Muffler with the Sparky in place                              
 

Bullet Proof designs
www.bulletproofdesigns.com 
Complete Wheel set with 18” rear wheel 
Rear Shock Knuckle guard
Swing arm guard
 

Galfer USA 
www.galferusa.com
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket
Rotor rear  
 

Dunlop Tire                             
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
AT81 front  80/100-21
MX12 rear  110/100-18
 

Works Connection                            
www.worksconnection.com               
Brake Caps 
Works Stand II
Brake Rotating bar mount
Engine plugs 
Axle Blocks 
 

DeCal Works                                     
www.decalmx.com                     
Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    
Pre printed number plates backgrounds 
 

UFO Plastic     
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit 
Mud Flap   
 

Moto Seat                               
www.motoseat.com            
Custom Cool seat cover
 

P3 Carbon      
www.p3carbon.com
Carbon fiber Skid plate
Carbon fiber Hand Shields 
 

Scar
www.scar-racing.com
Titanium Footpegs
 

Tusk Off road
www.tuskoffroad.com 
Rear Rotor guard 
Lithium Battery 
 

Trail Tech                                           
www.trailtech.net                 
Radiator Fan       
 

ICW                                     
www.icwbikestands.com   
Radiator straightening and bracing  
 

IMS
www.imsproducts.com         
Coolant Catch Can 
Larger Fuel tank 
 

ODI 
odigrips.com
MX V2 Lock On Grips
Handle Bars  -Champ Bend  
 

VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com 
T4 Fuel (does run on pump fuel as well)  
 

AEO Powersports 
www.aeopowersports.com
2021 GAS GAS EX350
 

Jay Clark/Dirt Bike TV 
Instagram: @dirtbiketv1
Facebook: http://facebook.com/dirtbiketv1
Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/DirtBikeTV
Website: www.jayclarkent.com

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest