Track N' Trail Project Build: 2021 GasGas EX350

For this build, Jay Clark from dirtbiketv1 wanted to build the ultimate "do-all" bike and his weapon of choice is this 2021 GASGAS EX350. This platform is the same basics as the KTM 350SXF with a wide ratio transmission and an additional 6th gear over the full moto models.
For the motor on this build, Jay opted to not go to his old reliable Cylinder Works big bore but go with a standard bore mod with Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development. Jay does admit that the stock EX350 is great as is. However, for those looking to have the ultimate in power for the track or trail is what Jamie does. Head porting and a “mapped” Vortex ECU are the keys to those power gains and lack of flame-out/stalling on the trail. A Blais Racing clutch weight helps in this area as well.
For the Suspension Jay went to Race Tech with a set of KYB conversions from Technical Touch to bypass the stock air forks. So, why not run the stock air? Jay says “because he doesn’t have to". If you can run the best then why not?
Check out this build and some of the key components used below.
Twisted Development
www.td-racing.com
Vortex ECU
Engine mapping with Vortex ECU
Head Porting
Intake boot
Air Filter Cage
Vertex Pistons
www.vertexpistons.com
Standard Compression Piston kit (rings, DLC pin and clips)
Race Tech
www.racetech.com
Suspension set up-with KYB kit forks-
Suspension Re-Valve and set up
Technical Touch
www.technicaltouchusa.com
KYB Conversion kit for AER48 forks
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Rear Stealth Sprocket
Front Sprocket
Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-Stage air filter
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Clutch plates and outer cover
Blais Racing Services
www.blaisracingservices.com
Clutch Weight 7OZ
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Full Megabomb header with RCT 4.1 Muffler with the Sparky in place
Bullet Proof designs
www.bulletproofdesigns.com
Complete Wheel set with 18” rear wheel
Rear Shock Knuckle guard
Swing arm guard
Galfer USA
www.galferusa.com
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket
Rotor rear
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
AT81 front 80/100-21
MX12 rear 110/100-18
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Brake Caps
Works Stand II
Brake Rotating bar mount
Engine plugs
Axle Blocks
DeCal Works
www.decalmx.com
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
UFO Plastic
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit
Mud Flap
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Cool seat cover
P3 Carbon
www.p3carbon.com
Carbon fiber Skid plate
Carbon fiber Hand Shields
Scar
www.scar-racing.com
Titanium Footpegs
Tusk Off road
www.tuskoffroad.com
Rear Rotor guard
Lithium Battery
Trail Tech
www.trailtech.net
Radiator Fan
ICW
www.icwbikestands.com
Radiator straightening and bracing
IMS
www.imsproducts.com
Coolant Catch Can
Larger Fuel tank
ODI
odigrips.com
MX V2 Lock On Grips
Handle Bars -Champ Bend
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
T4 Fuel (does run on pump fuel as well)
AEO Powersports
www.aeopowersports.com
2021 GAS GAS EX350
Jay Clark/Dirt Bike TV
Instagram: @dirtbiketv1
Facebook: http://facebook.com/dirtbiketv1
Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/DirtBikeTV
Website: www.jayclarkent.com