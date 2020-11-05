Supercross Flashback: Round 16

- Home
Check out the progression over the years at round 16 of the Supercross series.
This round has been a fun one for us, and stress-filled for championship riders, since it was close to the time that guys were wrapping up titles. Let's check out some of the Round 16 stops over the years.
2019 – East Rutherford
2018 – Salt Lake City
2017 – East Rutherford
2016 – East Rutherford
2015 – East Rutherford
2014 – East Rutherford
2013 – Salt Lake City
2012 – Salt Lake City
2011 – Salt Lake City
2010 – Salt Lake City
GoonRider93
5/11/2020 4:49 PM