Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's Take: 2023 title contenders?
ML's Take: Thoughts on the new look for MCR?
ML's Take: Honesty is the best policy. The crew over at GUTS rocks.
ML's Take: Reedy down!
ML's Take: Jimmie Johnson is bad dude with quite the wide ranging background in motorsports (including moto). He announced this week he won't return to Indy Car full-time in 2023. Not retiring but winding down a bit.
Grant's Take: It was a bummer for Jo Shimoda to not reach the main races, but I’m sure he was happy to represent Japan nonetheless.
Grant's Take: It’s good news any time Josh Hill commits to lining up in a series
Grant's Take: First time in 11 years Team USA has won!!!
Grant's Take: Team Canada’s Fox gear kit was extremely clean.
Grant's Take: Ouch…
Grant's Take: Just a few pics from this weekend. Don’t question it.
Jamie's Take: Daniel “Mohead” Castloo never doubted his rider, Justin Cooper. Happy to see the accomplishment.
Jamie's Take: Can Ryan Sipes please get a break! (No pun intended) I love watching this guy ride. Heal up, man.
Jamie's Take: The results may not have been what DeanO wanted, but he sure seemed to be having a blast at MXoN.
Jamie's Take: How cool is it to see Shorty and his son, Hudson, enjoying this sport together?