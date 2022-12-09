- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's Take: How many riders have a mechanic that can throw down with them? Especially when that wrench only gets to ride three of four times a year. Peep Tony Archer and Austin Forkner enjoying the very short off-season.
ML's Take: So sick!
ML's Take: When it rains at a training facility and there's nothing better to do?
ML's Take: It's looking promising.
ML's Take: GEEZUS!
ML's Take: You shall not pass.
Grant's Take: It’s crazy that this was over 12 years ago. If this was Eli Tomac’s final outdoor season, he had one hell of a career.
Grant's Take: Vialle sure has been impressive during his time in MX2. Can’t wait to see what he can do in the U.S.
Grant's Take: Honestly, this should be the permanent livery for the Husky team. I really dig it.
Grant's Take: Back when Suzuki had one hell of an amateur program.
Grant's Take: The 891 is back! It’ll be awesome to see Bogle back on a 250 again.
Grant's Take: Damn, talk about some mountain bike skills.
Jamie's Take: Cade Clason had a whole new program for WSX! Excited to see what he can do.
Jamie's Take: I can’t decide if Cooper Webb makes me want to ride at Croom or run the other direction.
Jamie's Take: Ummmmm!?!? Where were the Janky media guys screaming for nets?
Jamie's Take: The Fastest Man In Piedmont, Randy Richardson, absolutely ripped at Diamond Don’s Vintage race this weekend.
