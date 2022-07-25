- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's Take: Dang, pretty unique!
ML's Take: WHAT.
ML's Take: Welp, that may have been the wrong turn.
ML's Take: Shredding.
ML's Take: USA! USA! USA!
ML's Take: Plenty of traction, plenty.
ML's Take: GO BIG WANKY-SAN!
ML's Take: Star 'em young!
Grant's Take: Holy crap!
Grant's Take: It was expected for Colt Nichols and Star Racing to part ways given that he’s moving to the 450, but a nice gesture by the Star team to let him depart from his contract early.
Grant's Take: An update from Thomas Kjer Olsen.
Grant's Take: This is very intriguing. A young MX2 champion from France that’s going to come to the USA and ride for Red Bull? We’ve seen something similar before…
Grant's Take: Man, Mitch Evans has some terrible luck with crashes.
Grant's Take: We’ve officially lost another one from the series as Stilez Robertson will need to get ankle surgery.
Grant's Take: Jeremy can Horebeek will hang up the boots at the end of this season!
Jamie's Take: Great to see things coming together for this guy!
Jamie's Take: If Dungey can do it, so can TC41
Jamie's Take: Chiz never disappoints.
Jamie's Take: Christian working on Best Whip for X-Games.
Jamie's Take: Feel bad for Ty! He’s had some great rides and this injury sucks.
Jamie's Take: Just wait until next year! Max has sick style.
Magoofan
7/25/2022 12:05 PM
ML512
7/25/2022 2:40 PM
-MAVERICK-
7/25/2022 3:55 PM
There are a few that you have to watch on Instagram, so that might be the ones he's talking about.
The posts are still not embedded properly on mobile. Can't read all the descriptions. They get cut off.
horman610
7/25/2022 4:29 PM