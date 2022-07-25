Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: Dang, pretty unique!

ML's Take: WHAT.

ML's Take: Welp, that may have been the wrong turn.

ML's Take: Shredding.

ML's Take: USA! USA! USA!

ML's Take: Plenty of traction, plenty.

ML's Take: GO BIG WANKY-SAN!

ML's Take: Star 'em young!

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Holy crap!

Grant's Take: It was expected for Colt Nichols and Star Racing to part ways given that he’s moving to the 450, but a nice gesture by the Star team to let him depart from his contract early.

Grant's Take: An update from Thomas Kjer Olsen.

Grant's Take: This is very intriguing. A young MX2 champion from France that’s going to come to the USA and ride for Red Bull? We’ve seen something similar before…

Grant's Take: Man, Mitch Evans has some terrible luck with crashes.

Grant's Take: We’ve officially lost another one from the series as Stilez Robertson will need to get ankle surgery.

Grant's Take: Jeremy can Horebeek will hang up the boots at the end of this season!

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Great to see things coming together for this guy!

Jamie's Take: If Dungey can do it, so can TC41

Jamie's Take: Chiz never disappoints.

Jamie's Take: Christian working on Best Whip for X-Games.

Jamie's Take: Feel bad for Ty! He’s had some great rides and this injury sucks.

Jamie's Take: Just wait until next year! Max has sick style.