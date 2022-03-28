Toggle

Social Scoop 7

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
3/28/2022 12:54 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Ha! Podcasts aren't easy.

 


ML's take: Yeet!

 


ML's take: Like him or hate him, Axel works hard at some of this crazy stuff.

 


ML's take: Best thing I've seen all week! Even better was Mike Vizer's comment to this post. "Team Faith rider just stopping to spread the good word"

 


ML's take: How it's looked the last two weekends...

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: RIP. 

 


Grant's take: This was one rough crash. Glad that Sexton has some time to heal up. 

 



Grant's take: Holy cow! I’d never seen this clip before. 

 


Grant's take:  In case you weren’t aware, the Australian MX Nationals kicked off this weekend. 

 


Grant's take: Hold onto it, Jason!

 


Grant's take: Cool to see Brett Metcalfe still racing…also looks like retirement has led to quite the new hairstyle. 

 


Grant's take: Hoping to see Hammaker make his return soon. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Zen.

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Dungey shaking off the cobwebs at Fox Raceway.

Resnick's take: 7deucedeuce showing up to the track in style.

 

Resnick's take: Update from Shimoda.

 

Resnick's take: Could you make it without dabbing a foot?

 

Resnick's take: What to do and what not to do.

Social Scoop
