Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: Ha! Podcasts aren't easy.
ML's take: Yeet!
ML's take: Like him or hate him, Axel works hard at some of this crazy stuff.
ML's take: Best thing I've seen all week! Even better was Mike Vizer's comment to this post. "Team Faith rider just stopping to spread the good word"
ML's take: How it's looked the last two weekends...
Grant's take: RIP.
Grant's take: This was one rough crash. Glad that Sexton has some time to heal up.
Grant's take: Holy cow! I’d never seen this clip before.
Grant's take: In case you weren’t aware, the Australian MX Nationals kicked off this weekend.
Grant's take: Hold onto it, Jason!
Grant's take: Cool to see Brett Metcalfe still racing…also looks like retirement has led to quite the new hairstyle.
Grant's take: Hoping to see Hammaker make his return soon.
Klinger's take: Zen.
Klinger's take: When in doubt, huck it.
Klinger's take: Cheeky little tree!
Klinger's take: Barcia went Bam.
Klinger's take: Nelson out Jeep-goofin'.
Resnick's take: Dungey shaking off the cobwebs at Fox Raceway.
Resnick's take: 7deucedeuce showing up to the track in style.
Resnick's take: Update from Shimoda.
Resnick's take: Could you make it without dabbing a foot?
Resnick's take: What to do and what not to do.
