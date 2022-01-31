Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 296 3 304 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/setup 12 28 33 116 1

Klinger
1/31/2022 2:47 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: THIEVES SUCK! Take a minute to read the post if you'd like to get something cool and help Rich rebuild his arsenal.

Photo


ML's take: Double whammy with Friese and Shimoda this weekend. Shimoda took quite the beating as well. 

Photo


ML's take: Go Kyle, go!

 


ML's take: I NEED THESE... 

Photo


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Hopefully, Colt Nichols comes back better than ever! 

Photo



Grant's take: It has been awesome to see Josh Hill out there this season. 

Photo


Grant's take: Definitely one of the biggest moments of the night.

 


Grant's take: Doh! 

Photo


Grant's take: The MXGP “pre-season” is underway. 

Photo


Grant's take: This...doesn’t look comfortable. Hopefully Justin’s road to recovery goes smooth. 

Photo


Grant's take: Alpinestars had some killer kits this week. 

Photo


Grant's take: So. Many. Helmets. 

Photo


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Tomac can never look bad... even when he OJ's twice.

 


Resnick's take: Coldenhoff looking steezy for 2022.

Photo

Resnick's take: First of many to come?

Photo

Resnick's take: The man, the myth, the legend.

Photo

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: No skin off his nose… well, maybe some. 

 


Ping's take: RVs vintage weapon taking shape 

Photo


Ping's take: Good to see this guy smiling again.

Photo


Ping's take: The General blowing through some powder 

Photo


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: This makes way more sense now. No rear brake, so a panic grab of the front. 

 


Klinger's take: Big bike for playing around.

 


Klinger's take: A baby GOAT is a kid, right? 

Photo


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest