Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: THIEVES SUCK! Take a minute to read the post if you'd like to get something cool and help Rich rebuild his arsenal.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Hopefully, Colt Nichols comes back better than ever!







Grant's take: It has been awesome to see Josh Hill out there this season.

Grant's take: Definitely one of the biggest moments of the night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Main Event Moto (@maineventmoto)

Grant's take: Doh!

Grant's take: The MXGP “pre-season” is underway.

Grant's take: This...doesn’t look comfortable. Hopefully Justin’s road to recovery goes smooth.

Grant's take: Alpinestars had some killer kits this week.

Grant's take: So. Many. Helmets.



Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Tomac can never look bad... even when he OJ's twice.





Resnick's take: Coldenhoff looking steezy for 2022. Resnick's take: First of many to come? Resnick's take: The man, the myth, the legend.

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: No skin off his nose… well, maybe some.





Ping's take: RVs vintage weapon taking shape

Ping's take: Good to see this guy smiling again.

Ping's take: The General blowing through some powder



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: This makes way more sense now. No rear brake, so a panic grab of the front.



