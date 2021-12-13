Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 280 3 8 8 26 33 116 1

Klinger
12/13/2021 11:04 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: One of the best butt patches I've ever seen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 下田丈 (@joshimoda)

 


ML's take: Take a hot lap around the HRC test track with Chance Hymas.

 


ML's take: Now that's commitment.

 


ML's take: Todd and his crew have been cooking up some pretty cool projects lately.

 


ML's take: Team shoots are serious business...ha!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


ML's take: Ha, exactly what I thought when I saw KTM's 2022 team shoot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Which whip is your favorite? 

 



Grant's take: A legend exits the sport. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @iceone_racing

 


Grant's take: Awesome drawing for the 1E. 

 


Grant's take: JS7 is back!! 

 


Grant's take: Bogle is back for another season! 

 


Grant's take: Non-moto, but Max Verstappen is the champ!! 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Rain or shine, CB is going to send it. 

 

Klinger's take: Olsen on the human dyno. 

 

Klinger's take: WHAT? So sick!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 

Klinger's take: Lupino hopping on that new blood. 

 

Klinger's take: Slow motion for me...

 


Klinger's take: #desertdreamin'

 

Klinger's take: Yup, I'm most certainly in the fair weather club!

 

Klinger's take: A new TLD lid is coming!

 

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest